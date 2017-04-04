The Big Idea: Griffin Barber

Never sass Eric Flint about his bestselling “1632” universe — or you might find yourself co-writing a book with him! Or so Griffin Barber tell us in this Big Idea, about the genesis of his collaboration with Flint: 1636: Mission to the Mughals.
GRIFFIN BARBER:
About eight years ago, I met Charles Gannon at The World Fantasy Convention in Columbus, Ohio. Chuck, as his friends call him, had just finished separate collaborations with Steve White and Eric Flint, and was very much on the rise. He was also kind, generous with his time, and excellent company for a drink or three. During the course of the convention, we discovered a shared love of role playing games, history, and science fiction. While we were there, he read some of my work and told me that I should write for The Grantville Gazette the magazine of Eric Flint’s 1632 Universe.
Standing on my vertically challenged high horse, I poo-pooed the very idea, telling him with great certainty, “I don’t even like time travel!”
Two years later, I had seen the light Chuck kept on for me, and had the first short story I ever submitted for publication appear in The Grantville Gazette. The next WorldCon was in Chicago and hosted the 1632 MiniCon, where Eric and the other writers of the 1632 universe get together and discuss plans and the publishing schedule for the next year or so.
Sitting toward the back and considering the fact the Mughals had just begun construction on the Taj Mahal around 1632, I raised my hand and asked Eric and the other novelists and editors, “What’s going on in Mughal India?”
“We don’t know, write it,” Eric quipped.
My first thought was an aggressive: “Challenge me, will you?”
Two years of research and a couple more short stories set in India for the Gazette, and I had Eric’s full attention. I wrote an outline for the novel, which he changed a bit and then approved. Researching still, I began writing the book.
I am sometimes pretty slow on the uptake. Like, walking-into-a-minefield-and-forgetting-which-route-I-used-slow.
It wasn’t until I started really getting into the book that I realized the many pitfalls and hot-button issues I had signed up to navigate:
Three major world religions. Well, four, really. And that doesn’t count the major and minor sects of Islam. The repercussions of the conflicts between these religions and sects are to this day being felt out on the world stage.
The systematic cultural and religious oppression in every aspect of ninety-nine percent of women’s lives.
Slavery on a scale that truly boggles the mind.
The castration of vast numbers of juveniles.
The caste system.
Once I stopped shaking (but not whining to my friends), I decided to tackle some small part of those challenges the best way I knew how:
By working with only the very strongest of female characters who make their place in the world, even against the strongest opposition.
By showing even the most vilified of history’s figures were human, and history might have been different, had their choices been better, the choices they had to make easier, and the cultural framework they were working from had allowed them to see the evil that would follow.
By avoiding the pitfall of making the Up-timers, descendants of white Europeans, the ‘saviors’ of the peoples of India.
And, lastly, by being true to my understanding of the history, religions, cultures, and figures that made all the those horrible things possible yet created monuments and art of such stunning beauty they remain among the most admired to this day.
Once I had written my bit, Eric took over. He polished, corrected, and added to it, making it far better than I could have hoped to do on my own.
What we ended up with was a tale that revolved around Princess Jahanara, eldest daughter of the Emperor Shah Jahan, her role in society, and interactions within the royal family and court. Her actions form the backbone of the book, with the information brought from the future by the up-timers putting the first cracks in foundation of the wall that circumscribes her world.
Cracks she will use to shatter the wall in future books.
Ultimately, we hope to have told a tale that gives readers plenty of adventure and fun while remaining respectful of the history, religions, and people that made Mughal India so fascinating. That said, we hope you will enjoy 1636: Mission to the Mughals.
—-
9 thoughts on “The Big Idea: Griffin Barber”
Can this be read as a standalone, without having read other books in the series? Because it sounds really interesting.
@Brucearthurs: as much as possible, yes. By which I mean as long as you are aware of the basic premise of 632: an alien art experiment brought an entire West Virginia mining town back through time from late 1999 to 1632 and into Central Europe, right in the midst of the 30 Years War and complete with its people, libraries, workshops, and history books detailing who won what succession war.
Looking forward to grabbing a copy!
For anyone interested in reading some of the novel before buying it you can check out Eric Flint’s website.
About the snippets: http://www.ericflint.net/index.php/about-the-snippets/
All snippets: http://www.ericflint.net/index.php/category/snippets/
163X snippets: http://www.ericflint.net/index.php/category/1632snippet/
Starting a couple of months before the publication of his novels snippets are posted every few days until the scheduled publication of the novel. Some other authors (Mostly from Baen – including David Weber & Chuck Gannon) also post snippets on his site.
I use it to see if I want them immediately in hardcover or if I’m going to wait for the paperback.
“Mission” is such a fraught word in regards to colonialism – did you intend it to be so in the title?
Hit post too soon:)
The snippets are taken from pre-publication manuscripts. Sometimes these are changes and edits. So the snippets are not always exactly what the novels are going to be but it gives you a good idea of the flavor of the novels
I’ve been interested in this series as an idea for quite a while, but this is the first book that has grabbed me and is demanding I read it. Toying with reading the 1st one first though, just to make sure I’m fully on board with the world.
Maureen: I take your point about the word “Mission” but when I heard it I had immediately thought the USE would be seeking their aid against the Turks, like ‘Diplomatic Mission’ or something similar. I didn’t think of the other meaning until you mentioned it.
I bought this book and I’m excited to read it, and a little bit wary–a new author writing in a what he admits is a really complicated era that is unfamiliar ground for a lot of westerners. It’s really hard to find historical/fantastical fiction set in India, so I’m interested to see it, and I feel like the 1632 series has gotten better over time with the addition of much more research and the support between authors.
Lindsey: I think I thought of that meaning of “mission” because I live in a part of the world (Alaska) with a significant number of Native people who don’t have fond memories of missionaries and mission schools in particular. The author actually addresses the pitfall of the “white savior” and just wondered if his title had more than one meaning.