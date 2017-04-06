Today, another parking lot, but an extra-fancy parking lot because it has Tesla chargers in it. I’m getting all the swank, people.
Tonight: Gibson’s Bookstore in currently rainy Concord, New Hampshire. 7pm. My understanding is that there will be pie. Oh, yes. Pie.
Tomorrow: South Hadley, Massachusetts, and Odyssey Bookstore, where, if you attend the event, you’ll get not one, not two, but three authors for the price of one, since Elizabeth Bear and Scott Lynch will also be there for fun and festivities. Come on down and see us engage in hilarious hijinks!
13 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 4/6/17: Concord”
Since pie has been a recurring theme of your tour comments, do you happen to know if the Madison Public Library would allow a pie to be brought onto the premises on Saturday evening? Asking for a friend.
I have ordered sun for tomorrow here in MA. And, as it is my birthday, I expect the Universe to cooperate.
Parking lots. Pie. Tesla chargers. And snow remnants.
Spoiled
Well, I was considering skipping, but if there will be PIE . . . .
If they’d loaned you a Tesla to go with the charger then you’d really have all the swank.
Last night in Brookline was great fun. Do be careful up north tonight. You’re back in NASCAR country no matter how many Tesla chargers there are.
Enjoy the pie.
You know that Scalzi lives in rural Ohio, right?
A charger only for Teslas? I would hope they are the more universal J1772 style. I wish there were more of those about when I need a charge for my Chevy Volt. Aside from the Nissan dealer and the one at my house, I know of only two in my whole town.
Hijinks are a dime a dozen. Shenanigans, on the other hand, might attract a few more people.
Looking forward to tomorrow at Odyssey. If you have time on your way there stop in at WEBS in Northampton.It’s a local yarn store.Ask about the warehouse.
Do you get a different sort of shock if you stick your finger in a recharger socket?
Just asking on behalf of my cat, Curiosity, who still has seven lives to go.
Well, pie.Only problem is, I live on the far side of the world. Any of you guys have a recon skimmer you could lend me?
Live Free or Pie, Scalzi!