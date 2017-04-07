Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window 4/7/17: Northampton

Perhaps the most inspiring view yet! Don’t worry, the hotel room itself is pretty nice.

I’m in Northampton at the moment but tonight’s event is in South Hadley, at Odyssey Bookstore, at 7pm, with me, Elizabeth Bear and Scott Lynch. Our plan as I understand it is to sit around and talk about the writing life for a while and then answer questions from the audience. Like you do! Come on down, we’re going to have a lot of fun and probably you will too.

Tomorrow: I get on a plane and land in Madison, Wisconsin, where I will be at the Central Library at 7pm, sponsored by the Wisconsin Book Festival and A Room Of One’s Own. Please visit me, Madison, I don’t want to be lonely in Wisconsin.

