View From a Hotel Window 4/8/17: Madison

A lovely, sunny day in the Midwest.

Tonight Madisonians and those who choose to come into the city will have the opportunity to see me at 7pm at the Central Library. Why not take advantage of the opportunity? It will be lovely to see you!

Tomorrow, I am home. For a whole week! It’s Holy Week (i.e, the run-up to Easter), so scheduling events is kind of iffy. But then I’m back on the road on the 17th, in Santa Fe. Don’t worry, I’ll remind you next week, promise.