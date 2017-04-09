Today’s View From a Window

Not from a hotel window, from one of my house’s windows. Because I get to be home for a whole week! Whatever shall I do with myself?

(Sleep, mostly.)

Also, remember that I am doing the Reader Request Week starting tomorrow, so get your questions in — here’s the place to do that.

And also, tomorrow at 2pm Eastern I’m doing a Facebook Live event on the Tor UK Facebook page. If you want to get a question in for me there, too, here’s the page, which features instructions.

But today: time for a nap.