Reader Request Week 2017 #1: Punching Nazis

It’s time to begin this year’s Reader Request Week, and let’s start with something punchy, shall we? Janne Peltonen asks:
What do you think of the whole ‘punching Nazis in the face’ phenomenon? I found it very confusing. It seemed to me to be mostly about performance (‘let’s show the power-hungry extremists that we resist’) but is that reason enough to cross the line to actual physical political violence?
Well, I have two answers for that.
One: the starchy old Believer in the Actual First Amendment me believes that even Nazis have the right to peaceful assembly, physically unmolested, and that indeed this is the very essence of the First Amendment: that even the morally repulsive have a right to trot out their fetid wares in the public marketplace and see who wants to buy them, and that everyone else’s job is to make sure other people see those shitty ideas they’re peddling for what they are. Constitutionally speaking, provided the Nazis are peacefully assembling, people should not be punching Nazis just for being Nazis, and having Nazi views.
Two: I find it positively delightful people out there are punching Nazis, and could watch (for example) pathetic wannaNazi shitball Richard Spencer get punched for hours. And have! My understanding is this weekend Spencer got himself punched up again, and once more I find this utterly delightful. Nazis being punched will never not bring a smile to my face. Go get punched some more, Spencer! You certainly deserve it, you mountainous pile of crap.
“But Scalzi,” I hear you say, “how can you think both that Nazis should have the right to peaceably assemble, and that it’s delightful when Nazis get punched? Isn’t that a contradiction? Doesn’t that make you a complete hypocrite?”
Short answer: Yes!
Longer answer: I recognize that there’s a difference between what I believe is correct intellectually and philosophically, and what makes me feel good emotionally. Intellectually and philosophically, I stand foursquare with the First Amendment, and the right of even Nazis to have their spot in the political conversation of the nation. Emotionally, I find Nazis, whatever you want to call them — today we’re calling them “alt-right,” although that appellation is already past its “sell-by” date and no doubt some of the more marketing-savvy in that crowd are already casting about for a new label to brand their strain of racist fascism — repulsive, and the whiny, privileged, smugly awful, college dorm devil’s advocate alt-right variation of it particularly annoying. They’re assholes. So when one of their number gets punched, I feel pretty good about it, like I would when any asshole who deserves a punching gets what they deserve.
Are these two positions reconcilable? Well, I don’t know that they have to be reconcilable. There are lots of gaps between that things I believe intellectually and the things I feel emotionally. I know intellectually speaking that broccoli is nutritionally better for me than gummi worms, but emotionally gummi worms make me happier. I know intellectually speaking my preference for Levis over Lee jeans is pointless as they are essentially the same product with the same intent, but emotionally I don’t want to be seen in Lee jeans because they’re not me. Intellectually there is no superiority of the music of Journey over, say, that of Big and Rich, but I know which band’s greatest hits album emotionally affects me more.
Do these positions need to be reconciled? I don’t necessarily think so. I acknowledge them and accept the dichotomy. Now, there is an argument here is that there’s a difference between preferring gummy bears to broccoli, and believing Nazis have a First Amendment right to assembly and yet still being happy with them being punched. I wouldn’t disagree, although I note in this formulation, it’s a difference in degree, not kind. Fundamentally, I think we all have various places where we recognize and should acknowledge we have a gap between what we believe is correct intellectually (or philosophically, or morally), and what feels good to us emotionally.
This is one of mine. Nazis’ right to peaceable assembly is guaranteed under the First Amendment and they should not be punched merely for existing and being Nazis, and when they do get punched in public for being fucking Nazis, I feel just fine about it.
Now: Should there be consequences for the person who is battering the Nazi? Sure; they should be prosecuted for battery, assuming they are caught, and if convicted, they should do their time. On the flip side: Is it possible my intellectual and philosophical position re: the First Amendment right of Nazis to be in the public discourse is grounded in the fact that as a well-off straight white dude, I’m near last on the list of people that (specific obsessed and envious loser stalkers aside) the Nazis or other bigots are likely going to have a problem with? Again, sure. It’s easy for me to be sanguine about bigots and racists when I’m not directly in their line of fire. I don’t feel the same level of threat — and I don’t factually have the same level of threat — from them that other people do. It’s easy to say “even the hateful have a place in the discourse” when the hate isn’t focused on you, or is likely ever to be in a very serious way, and that is a thing I don’t think people like me appreciate on a gut level. We are free riders, in a very real sense, regarding the intellectual question of how the principle of free speech interacts with a philosophy founded on the idea that you are less than human, and deserve less than full human rights.
And yes, we here in the US are in a moment right now, thank you Trump voters, where everyone who isn’t a well-off straight white male can be seriously asking themselves whether this administration and its enablers actually believe they should get all the rights someone like I have as a matter of course. I’m not the one who is going to be asked to give over his phone and passwords coming back into the US. I’m not the one whose ability to control what happens to his body is being questioned, again. I’m not the one whose ability to pee in safety is being hauled up for discussion. I’m not the one who will have any difficulty being able to jump through state-erected hoops in order to vote. And so on. The Trump administration has racists, sexists and bigots whispering into the president’s ear (and the president himself is a real piece of work on these scores as well). So many people who kept their active racism, sexism and bigotry under a rock are now gleefully exulting in it. Is it a threat? Is it a threat that needs to be met with a punch or two? Not for me. I think other people might have a different thought on it, and an argument that the threat to them isn’t just one that exists in their feelings.
I think the next obvious question here is (and one I think that’s implied): Would I punch a Nazi? Unprompted, probably not. If one was coming at me or people with the intent to start a fight, I would feel fine defending myself or those near me. But again, that’s not peaceable assembly, now, is it? We move off the First Amendment square there, into another area entirely. Short of that, I’m not likely to be the one to throw the first punch. I might think about it, and how fun it would be. But I’ll stick to enjoying the YouTube videos. They are indeed lovely.
41 thoughts on “Reader Request Week 2017 #1: Punching Nazis”
I hate Illinois Nazis.
Yup, yup, yup, yup.
But I’ll tear a new one into anyone whose thinking neglects that there are people who don’t take this as an intellectual exercise—it’s more survival level thinking.
My kid is Jewish, and goes to a high school here in our Red State where her classmates frequently make anti-Semitic jokes and then, when she calls them out on it, roll their eyes and say, jeez, we were just kidding, can’t you take a joke? Her AP US History teacher made a “joke” about Jews and ovens, in fact, last year.
So that’s the context for her tweet when she heard about Richard Spencer getting punched and people’s reaction to it, which was this:
Everyone: Why didn’t the Jews do anything when the Nazis came to power, I just don’t understand
Someone: Punches a Nazi
Everyone: No, not like that!
Entirely agreed, and a good way to frame it.
Even before Nazis got involved, I think there was a general social agreement that, sure, you have the *right* to say certain things, but those things will get you punched and most people aren’t going to be on your side when they do. If you go into a seedy bar, find the largest guy there, and tell him his mom swims out to meet troop ships*, you’re going to get your jaw broken, and I doubt you’ll get a lot of sympathy afterwards, or that many people will condemn the guy.
The law is the law, and maybe it has to be that way for general principles, but I’m not going to wring my hands about actual Nazis getting no worse than someone would’ve gotten by mentioning Bill Buckner in about fifty places around here.
* Which I personally find the mark of an industrious and enterprising lady, but dudes in seedy bars are maybe not so positive about sex work as it applies to their family members.
I’m going to go with delagar here: hand-wringing about the First Amendment is nice and all, and may give Americans the warm fuzzies about being all principled and tolerant, but Nazism and it’s direct descendants are violent philosophies that outright call for violence and genocide.
Aside from the fact that I think that a philosophy that’s nothing but incitement to violence shouldn’t deserve any protection at all, Nazis being punched merely reap what they sow.
And they should count themselves lucky. They used to be bombed and shot without trial.
Thanks for the thoughtful analysis.
But what about tradition? Assaulting Nazis is a time-honored tradition.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Woman_Hitting_a_Neo-Nazi_With_Her_Handbag
… and while you’re punching them, don’t forget to laugh at them. It’s vitally important that you laugh at Nazis. Because they’re not just hateful, they’re absurd. If you can multi-task, whistle “Springtime for Hitler” while you’re laying into them, and if you can do the dance routine (one two kick turn) at the same time, it makes a complete aerobic workout for the body and soul.
I have to say the most compelling argument for me here is along the following lines:
The First Amendment protects the right to free speech and peacable assembly etc. But it does not provide for freedom from consequences. Nazis/alt-right folks/whomever certainly have the right to espouse whatever opinions they want. But the First Amendment doesn’t protect them from other people thinking they’re a jerk, or shouting at them, or even punching them in the face. We have other laws that take care of the punching bits (assault/battery/etc.).
So I’m all for people punching Nazis. Heck, punch whoever you want, I guess. But know that if you’re caught, you will probably deservedly go to jail for the punching. Nazis certainly deserve a punch in the face more than lots of other people. But to me this just isn’t a First Amendment issue. Punching Richard Spencer in the face does not in any way abridge his right to free speech. This is a criminal issue.
Perhaps one could make an argument that punching a Nazi is, in itself, an expression of free speech that should enjoy First Amendment protection? I’m reaching here. I really want it to be okay to punch Nazis.
@delaga: re “joke”
The “reasonable” side of me is like, “Hmm, is that really what happened?”
The rest of me hopes that at *minimum* the result included a bunch of folks all up in the teacher’s face, going, “Are you f*cking kidding!!?? ‘Joking’ about Jews and ovens in a high school history class!!?? What next, rape ‘jokes’ in Sex Ed?”
See, frankly, I think the whole First Amendment thing is bollocks. Part of the reason why things are as fucked up as they are right now is because people have been free to spout ideology without consequence (except some light mockery) – Nazis, climate science deniers, flat earthers, Benghazi truthers, anti-vaxxers and so on. And as it turns out, consequence free speech DOES have consequences – for everyone else.
We’ve been content to let people shout their bullshit whilst claiming First Amendment protection because it’s easier. There’s no effort involved for us. Because as soon as we say, ‘No, you’re not allowed to say that because we’ve decided that certain things are verboten’, then you have to start fighting against authority which will try to outlaw more reasonable speech that it considers unacceptable (and this will happen from both ends of the political spectrum). We need to be able and willing to start stamping down on people uttering blatant horsecrap AND to hold the middle ground against those who would just use this as an excuse to silence their opposition.
That said, I don’t see how fallible, corruptible humans manage this. I have my doubts that we’re equal to the task. Which is why I, for one, will welcome our (hopefully more reasonable) AI or alien overlords.
My own view is that all violence of any kind is definitely wrong, and that therefore punching Nazis is morally and criminally wrong, and that we should get right onto sorting out that problem — right after we’ve dealt with all other, more pressing, acts of violence, such as wars, murders, domestic abuse, bar brawls, bullies giving other kids wedgies, big brothers tickling their younger siblings even after the sibling has said “quit it!”…
As soon as all those acts of violence have been stopped forever, then I promise the act of Nazi-punching is definitely the very next thing on my list to condemn and be outraged by.
I have rather mixed feelings about this situation, but one argument against it that I categorically reject is the notion that people will take these incidents as an excuse to escalate the situation and use violence against protestors/activists on the left. If watching protests and reactions to protests over the past few years has taught me anything, it’s that people who hate and fear you will come up with an excuse to use excessive force against you, regardless of whether or not that excuse is worth a plugged nickel. You need look no further than the reactions the Ferguson Police Department and people at Trump rallies had to peaceful protestors to see proof of that.
@ Simon Jessey
I’m pretty sure assault doesn’t count as a protected type of expression.
(Give it a few years, though. The Supreme Court may expand on Citizens United to include assault, as long as it’s paid for by a corporation.)
Kind of random, but with this coming up recently I learned something awesome about my hometown (NYC). See, back in the 30s there were actual Nazis, including some in the USA. Now, Fiorello Laguardia (mayor of the time) HATED Nazis, but 1st Amendment and all that. So he made sure that every single police officer protecting Nazi rallies was either Jewish or Black. Which is probably the most awesome possible response. The flip side is that the famous “Captain America punching a Nazi” comic got some threats to the illustrator. So according to the creators, one of them picked up the phone one day and it was Laguardia, saying “You keep at it, I’ll make sure you are protected”. And they got a round-the-clock NYPD presence. It’s kind of inspiring to think even our grandparents were fighting the good fight. (Along the same lines, I used to live by the Islamic center on 96th st, and after 9-11 there was a LARGE police presence there…and it was pretty clear that they were there to protect the mosque, not the other way around). So there is hope.
I think the spirit of free speech – that your citizenry always have a recourse against a force willing to break democracy and deny others the right to self-determination based on their birth – invites Nazi-punching as a response. When the neo-Nazis decided to advocate that only people like them should get a say and they’re willing to use fear and intimidation to get it, well they can hardly be upset at the uncivilised wasteland they find themselves in.
I don’t respect the argument that punching them will make them unpersuadable. This isn’t a reasoned position they’re holding, and out in public trying to advance it, they’re going to be unpersuadable anyway because they’re amongst the Enemy. Generally, people don’t change their core ideas until the evidence that they’re wrong is overwhelming. You’re not persuading anyone as a stranger on the street; you’re still the Enemy to them.
For that discursive exposition into fantasy Nazi punching, you owe us . . . one genuine Nazi scalp. And by the looks of things, Spencer’s has already been claimed.
I think, specifically, that the First Amendment is a problem because it’s a very useful tool for a government to be able to declare a discussion closed. There’s no need to re-litigate the same fight every generation because we can point at the last winner and say ‘this isn’t up for debate until you convince us the gag law is unjust’.
I would prefer for us to go back to a time when we pied nazis. Preferably banana cream.
It gets the same message across without the violence. And pies are funnier. Make Nazis Ridiculous Again.
IANAL, and it’s possible and maybe likely that this has been tried in some context …
Depending on what’s being said, by whom, to whom, & etc, I could see a Nazi-puncher being defended in court via a self-defense argument and/or a necessity defense.
About First Amendment – in many European countries, it is generally accepted that one possible consequence of using speech to incite violence or hatred against a group can be a fine or jail time. That is, fundamental human rights can sometimes be at odds, and freedom of speech isn’t always seen as the strongest right. But I don’t know if this kind of thing could ever be accepted in the US.
I’m very much in the category that Nazi-punching is something that should be illegal, and it should get you charged for assault, but the real problem with the effect it has on the discourse isn’t so much about making people unpersuadable as it is that everyone focused on the punching, and got distracted from questioning the news outlet– “Why are you interviewing this guy? Why are you giving him a platform? You’re not a governmental entity; the First Amendment doesn’t apply here.”
Because I’m an adamant First Amendment purist, but that doesn’t mean the news outlets owe anyone an audience, and the mainstream news outlets seem to be bent on covering Nazis as an expression of human interest or Devil’s Advocate or whatever.
It’s also quite acceptable to badger Nazis.
And to turn their march into a walkathon supporting charities that help ex-Nazis.
The “punch a nazi” movement would be great if it weren’t just an excuse to call anyone who disagrees with you a nazi so you can physically harm them. We need to bring back dueling. Now that would be a movement haha
@writerlady: That’s a bit of an unsupported assertion, especially since the only person who I’m aware of getting publicly harmed is Spencer, who self-identifies as a Nazi (or “white nationalist”, tomato tomahto). Have any way to back it up?
@Kit M. Harding: I actually think that the focus on the punching was a feature, not a bug. At this point, I think we can say that the Fourth Estate has fucking failed to do its job. It gives voice to the most putrescent hatred under the guise of fairness, and it promulgates insane lies with the tissue thin cover of “someone said this, so it’s news.”
The first time Spencer got punched, the news story was supposed to be all about the Pepe frog, and its meaning. The news cycle was supposed to be yet another deep dive into the precise boundaries of the evils of the alt-right, in a way that would make it seem, you know a choice. It would have asked the question, “Is it wrong to think that maybe Jews belong in ovens, provided one doesn’t actually have an oven to hand?” Instead, the conversation became, “Is it ok to punch Nazis?” A much, much better conversation. Even if you think that punching Nazis is a terrible thing, oh my, what a much better conversation to have.
Apart from the First Amendment issues, which Scalzi explained well, my main problem with punching Nazis is that is might somehow make them look sympathetic. Much better to mock them and call them out on their misbegotten beliefs, I think. I won’t deny that seeing Spencer get socked wasn’t enjoyable for me, but it *is* problematic – how many people hadn’t ever heard of the guy before he got punched and now perhaps see him as “that guy who got assaulted and called a Nazi just for saying what he thinks”?
I think of Nazi-punching as a form of uncivil disobedience.
Sometimes, breaking the law as a form of protest can be justified. That doesn’t mean the law is bad; it means the protester is willing to suffer legal penalties in order to make a point.
That said, I prefer making Nazis look ridiculous to simply punching them. The latter might backfire and generate sympathy for the Nazi, which is the last thing I want. A lemon meringue pie in the face is technically still assault, but I’d find it more appropriate and satisfying than a punch.
Alternatively, you could simply stand your ground with a look of amused disdain, as this awesome young woman did in the UK a few days ago: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-birmingham-39545256
Isabellcooper’s post describes what I was taught to call “fighting words”: a kind-of defense in cases of being the thrower of the first punch. Does it have legal standing in any jurisdiction? Probably not. But I also recall that it could be the basis for, say, a cop not arresting the first-puncher for assault/battery or a judge letting a guy (always a guy) off with a lesser charge. (These are attitudes from more than a half-century ago. The world has certainly changed since then, and it’s been a long time since I entered a saloon where the principle might be tested.)
It’s all about line-drawing, isn’t it? What conditions can be seen to more-or-less excuse the initiating of violence? And what level of violence might be excusable? Then there’s the matter of how conventional language might disguise the level of damage or pain behind a phrase like “a punch in the nose.” A medium-grade blow can be painful enough to dissuade a rowdy, in-your-face drunk, but a harder one can produce a lot of blood and probably send him to the ER for some repair work. Where does one draw the line between punch-as-discourse/warning and punch-as-doing-real-harm?
And when punches do become discourse, who’s going to set the rules and limits? Seems to me that in matters of public discourse (which is what the First Amendment addresses), “speech” stops short of actions designed to cause physical harm or hazard. So: no punches, kicks, pokes-in-the-eye, or setting of bear traps on the lawn and calling it rhetoric. Burn a flag? Well, OK, within the limits of local burning ordinances. Toss a burning flag into someone’s living room? I think that’s arson rather than argument.
Additional note: as a general rule, I think that laws are there to make us think before we do something, not to say that we should never do it. So, yes, the speed limit is 65, but if it’s a nice day and the highway’s clear, everyone does 80. Laws about drugs, the age of consent, and the drinking age work the same way–and while there are arguments that those laws should be changed (and I agree with some of them) they practically work out to the same thing. There’s a point where you’re clearly not breaking the law, a point where you really are and it’s bad, and then a grey area where you should be aware that this thing *could* be trouble, and maybe make sure everyone knows what they’re doing and you have a backup plan?
I think punching someone for what they say falls into the same category. Clearly we can’t let people, like, hit Nazis with cars, because we have to have a society, but punching someone…enh. It’s a case where, yes, technically, it’s assault and thus technically illegal, but when the provocation is sufficiently high *and* the chance of permanent physical injury is sufficiently low, it’s pretty normal that we overlook and/or celebrate it. (q.v. also all those movie scenes where the heroine slaps her jerk ex.)
See, I’m all in favor of the First Amendment as it is meant to work. But consider how it is meant to work: We have the First Amendment so that we can examine ideas carefully and rationally, debate them civilly, and decide which ideas are good and which are worthless.
This is the marketplace of ideas model, yes?
But consider what happens when we insist that Nazis continue to be allowed to spew their ideas in our marketplace (over and over), even though, by now, we have all agreed that their ideas are worthless. That is, do we really need to continue having this debate? Does anyone really need to examine the idea of whether some people (Jews, gay people, black people, socialists, those with “defective” genetics) should be sent to the ovens, so that the “superior” Nazis can inherit the world?
Is that something we still need to debate, here in 2017?
I’ll contend it’s not. And I’ll contend that by giving Nazis airtime, and acting as though their ideas are worth debating, we’re corrupting the marketplace. Bad ideas drive out good. We spend all of our time debating and refuting their terrible ideas, which allows those ideas to be spread further and further, and less and less time talking about the better ideas we could be talking about.
This is the opposite of what the First Amendment is for.
In summation, punch more Nazis.
I’ve been reading “Whatever” for a few months now and this is my first time commenting: so “yeah me!”
The initial question asked about your particular thoughts, John, and while I know you’ve answered that (and I agree with what you wrote) I would love you to expand on it a bit further. Your reasoning is sound but I felt a bit cheated by the whole “they are alowed to exist but it’s funny to see them punched”. For me there is more to it (and indeed I’m struggling with it since being a teenager and attending rallies against Right-Wing-Demonstrations in Eastern Germany):
“What the Bleep does actually help against Nazis?”
or to stay with the original question: Is punching Nazis going to achieve anything? Or even simpler: Should Nazis be punched? The issue arises among some of the comments above and I think it’s an important one.
So yeah: criticizing the master in my first comment – boy, am I going to be ridiculed…
@russell: Ha! Just saw your post after I posted mine.
I tend to agree, though (as per my latest) I’m comfortable in situations where there is no clear line, or there’s the line and then a certain area around the line where everyone ends up going on a case-by-case basis. But then, on my best days, nobody would say I fall into the “Lawful” side of the alignment chart.
Natzis (it should always be pronounced like Brad Pitt does in Inglorious Bastards) had their time in the sun and a whole lot of people, including the US of A decided their philosophy was lacking. That’s good enough reason for me to make Natzi punching a new national pass time. It may be petty and immature but one thing it isn’t is worse than the Natzis.
A perhaps-merely-practical thought: The last time I threw a punch that landed (around 1960), I injured my hand. It didn’t do much damage to the target, but my right-hand middle knuckle has never been quite the same. As a rhetorical gesture, a medium-hard slap in the face is easier on the slapper and has the added virtue of belittling the slapee. (Even better would be a spanking, but that’s difficult to manage with non-cooperating adults. Too bad we can’t make ’em stand in the corner.)
The real problem with the “punching Nazis is appropriate” position is that it forgets what happens next. It’s the same forgetfulness that enveloped the arguments about “Deep Throat” during my misspent youth, and slightly before that the “Letters From a Birmingham Jail” (and somewhat more recently, Nelson Mandela and the truth-and-reconciliation movement):
There are immediate consequences to opposing injustice, precisely because of the injustice itself. Those who oppose injustice need to be prepared, on occasion, to suffer those consequences, having considered them and determined for themselves that they are worth suffering.
Mr Felt was willing to lose his job (and probably go to prison, if not worth); he took reasonable precautions, but the fact that someone else did, in fact, know that he was “Deep Throat” (and that he knew that) meant that he had considered and was prepared for the consequences in at least some sense, even though he took extensive efforts to hide his identity. Dr. King limited his response to being thrown in the Birmingham jail for the crime of opposing unjust discrimination with more verbal opposition to unjust discrimination… and not a massive jailbreak or inciting riots and violent revolution.
So, in the spirit of the very first comment in this thread, I suggest that the problem with the argument is that we actually have both kinds here: Not just “country” and “western,” but “reprehensible twisting of the First Amendment in the service of injustice” (wrong) and “assault and battery rationalized as an assault on injustice” (also wrong). Both kinds have to be prepared to accept the consequences of standing up for their non-mainstream beliefs: For the first, the consequences of being punched or, more appropriately, having to dive off a bridge into the river at a march (because ridicule is far more effective than assault in actually changing people’s views); for the second, perhaps a term in jail where they can actually read Dr. King’s letters.
I think what’s being gotten at here (and correct me if I misperceive your actual intent, John…I’m not looking to put words on your page except in a very limited and specific sense that the comments section is “your page”) is that there is a gap between “legal” (the right of people to peaceably assemble for any purpose), “moral” (and shouldn’t be punched for it), and “just” (but, man, if there was ever anyone asking for it…).
I think the pleasure derived from seeing someone like Spencer get his clock thoroughly cleaned comes from a sense that law and morals be damned, this guy getting punched is the delivery of “justice”. Mentally insert a crowbar instead of a fist and the scene changes (in my mind at least) because now the response (attempted or actual murder as opposed to assault) seems out of proportion to his offense.
Now imagine a future where Trump and the Congressional Republicans make it OK to shoot any Black person for any reason, anywhere, and put a gun in Spencer’s hand (again mentally) and have him speaking about shooting blacks. At that point his actions are still “legal”, probably not “moral” by any measure, and certainly not “just”. At that point, law be damned, fatal assault becomes more palatable…more “just”, if not “moral” or “legal”.
Alternatively, you could simply stand your ground with a look of amused disdain, as this awesome young woman did in the UK a few days ago: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-birmingham-39545256
She.
Was.
Awesome.
I’m kind of surprised you didn’t somehow work in Captain America punching Nazis in several iterations over many decades, though I suppose that’s a bit less about reality than what you were going for.