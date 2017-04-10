Reader Request Week 2017 #2: Those Darn Millennials

Srs asks:
Many people over a certain age have the opinion that Millennials think they know it all/have overly inflated self-esteem/etc because they were given participation trophies when they were young. Do you think this opinion has any basis in fact?
Nah.
One, of course, an older generation being angry at the Millennials for the participation trophies they handed out to them is both ironic and stupid. Two, I’m of the opinion that participation trophies and ribbons are generally more important to parents than to kids, because everyone wants to believe their child is special (i.e., that they’re not fucking up as parents), and they want some concrete manifestation of this.
Three, participation trophies and ribbons are neither new — I got a few when I was a kid, and I’ll note that no one really gave a crap about them then — nor are they given solely to Those Damn Kids™: Go to any running event you care to attend and you’ll see that everyone who runs gets a medal, pretty much for registering for the event. Congratulations! You can fill out a form! And why not? Everyone likes swag, and that’s basically all these things are. It could have been a t-shirt, but I guess runners like medals more. Or maybe they get both! Honestly, I don’t run unless I have to. I don’t know.
Four, it’s just the Millennials’ time in the tube, which is to say that every generation of younger people gets shit on by the olds, and right now it’s the Millennials. I remember being in my early 20s and watching everyone throw up their hands at Gen-X; they called us “slackers” and wondered if we were ever going to get real jobs or just sit around in flannel listening to those damn grungy bands or whatever. Prior to that, of course, the Baby Boomers were all hippies, with their damn free love and marijuana, and before them were those beatniks, blah blah blah yadda yadda yadda Jesus Christ it’s all so predictable you could set a clock, or at least a few Time magazine covers, by it.
I think it’s pretty stupid, and in the particular case of the Millennials, I have a fair amount of sympathy for them as a generational cohort. For the last few decades we’ve been making it more difficult for people to get ahead economically — the choices are to go to college, and get saddled with tens of thousands of dollars of non-dischargable debt right out of the gate, or not go to college, and then mostly never have a job that makes more than $30k a year. When you pull shit like that, of course Millennials are generally going to be broke and not, say, buying houses or squirting out kids at the same point in life as earlier generations.
Add on to that the general New Gilded Age we live in, in which the vast majority of income growth in the last couple of decades has gone to the top few percent while at the same time life costs have spiraled up (tried to rent in NYC or SF or LA or other places where jobs that pay well actually are these days), and yeah. Stop shitting on the Millennials for the awful hand they’ve been dealt, which they (largely) had no part in dealing. If I were in the business of assigning blame to generational cohorts, I’d be pointing fingers at the Boomers rather more than the Millennials; they’ve been the ones with the cards for a while now.
Beyond this, I know my fair share of Millennials, and utterly unsurprisingly, as individuals they are all over the board. Some are slackers. Some are hugely industrious. Some are fuck-ups and some are not. Some are people who I care for and love, and others are people I would be happy never to see again. In my experience they have roughly the same proportions of varieties of the human experience as any other generational cohort, because people are people, and the Millennials are people.
So, basically, all this backhanding the Millennials is bullshit. They’re generally doing the best they can with what they’ve got, and participation trophies don’t have much to do with it one way or the other. Or if they do, it’s because of this: Because an earlier generation decided to give them participation trophies, but keep all the other prizes for themselves.
But thanks for playing, Millennials! And don’t worry: society will be dumping on the kids who come after you soon enough.
(There is still time to ask a question for Reader Request Week. Go here for all the details, and to ask your question.)
38 thoughts on “Reader Request Week 2017 #2: Those Darn Millennials”
I don’t reserve my designating certain folks as snowflakes to an age. It’s the lazy, put your hand out and expect to get something that I label. I went to college and squeeze 4 years into 5 and then worked 3 jobs to pay off my debt in less than 3 years. I still haven’t made it as the next American Nobel Prize Winning Dramaturge. Who do I blame? Me.
I’ve met some fine young millennials and the not so fine. Everyone makes choices on how to live.
Get off my front lawn!
Minor quibble – you get the medal for finishing the ride/run/whatever, not signing up. So, there is a level of accomplishment beyond filling out a form. And, in general, this true across the board. Not everyone won, but also, not everyone finished, or tried. Nothing wrong with recognizing effort. Relatedly, nonvaledictorians get diplomas, and no one complains about that. Doing something you’re not good at is worth acknowledging. There’s an argument to be made that trying something you’re terrible at is more worthy of recognition than the thing at which you excel.
Bah ! Damned kids ! Yes I’m older than you John :)
I ran a business & we hired a lot of “kids” – some were screw ups. Some industrious as hell. Some in between. And we even had a kid who was a pot head that was one of the best employees we had. Go figure.
I agree. They’ve mostly been dealt a shitty hand and do the best they can with it.
Same as most other generations – just that it seems to be getting worse as time goes on.
Boomers could expect to “do better” than their parents. Even their kids could expect to “do better” than their parents. But thats been getting less true the further out we go from post WWII and its definitely because “the system” is stacked against those up and coming.
You used to be able to get decent job without a degree.
Now you need a degree to get an entry level position.
Its no surprise that kids are not moving out until later & later (or moving back in even)
applaud
“One, of course, an older generation being angry at the Millennials for the participation trophies they handed out to them is both ironic and stupid.”
This could have been the entire post. :)
Brian Ledford:
“Minor quibble – you get the medal for finishing the ride/run/whatever, not signing up.”
Inasmuch as in my personal experience I know people who got medals for registering for runs, I suspect this might not be a consistent thing.
I just said pretty much the same thing to a reporter the other day. We always say the same things about the youngest named generation.
Yep, remember the “those lazy slackers” accusations. Then many of our generation worked in the tech industry and … well, the baton was passed. The Youth of Today is just like The Youth of Yesterday, except with diminished expectations. Hence, the Youth of Today is still living at home, and the Youth of Tomorrow may never leave. Have they come up with a name for the Youth of Tomorrow yet? One of them is coming up in my own home as we speak. How about The Disillusioned Generation?
Well, Socrates looked askance at Plato’s generation, Plato viewed dimly Aristotle’s generation and I am sure Aristotle never thought Alexander the Great would amount to much. Sound’s familiar doesn’t it. And as an official Baby Boomer, I think my generation is highly over-rated. Many of the young people I know impress me, whichever generation they are!
Every generation is quite certain that the younger generation is a bunch of entitled prats. That’s been going on since we came down out of the trees, and I’m pretty sure those old proto-humans were complaining about those newfangled kids and their neanderthal friends.
As a cusp-y person (’82), I agree with John and Canucklehead. I also think some of the crap we get is because Kids Today grew up with more technological stuff going on, and a worse economy, and are likely to ask questions as a result, like: “Why *do* we need everyone to be in the office 9-5 M-F, when our workload is entirely online?” or “Why *should* people’s health care (and indeed general well-being, given that we have fewer jobs that need doing by humans0 be tied to Role X in Capitalist System Y?”
And that tends to bug the sort of person whose attitude to progress comes down to Because I Suffered, Nobody Else Should Ever Have It Easier.
Since there are various age ranges with which to mark the Millennial generation, I’ll go with the one I most recently saw Gallup use, people born from 1980-1998. I’m at the leading edge of Gen X (also according to Gallup, who pegs my generation starting in 1965). And all my kids are Millennials. The oldest was born in 1981 and the youngest in 1996. We were often the house where kids hung out and my kids did a lot of the normal kid stuff, so I not only know them, but a swath of their friends. And personally, I’ve always been pretty impressed by their generation. They have their heads screwed on pretty well and I think they are actually doing better in a lot of ways despite having been dealt a much worse hand. And empirically, as the CDC and other organizations (as I picked up through places like Healthcare Triage) on many measures kids have been doing better on most measures. Things like alcohol use, drug use, teen births, etc. all peaked with my generation and have seen nothing but decline throughout the millennial generation’s time as teens and adults. And unlike Gen X, there are a *lot* of millennials. They outnumber Boomers, I believe. And that’s not a bad thing. It gives me hope for the future.
If I had to judge the Millennial Generation by the super-smart young people I work with, the Millennial Generation is going to do just fine. However, as a generation, the Millennials do have their own unique constellation of problematic issues (as all generations do).
Does anyone else perceive Millennials to be:
– Overly socialized? (due to parental over-reliance on “play dates”).
– Overly medicated? (due to overuse of Ritalin as a tool of behavior modification).
– Overly indebted? (due to $1 trillion in student debt).
– Overly obedient? (We’ll see how the “Resistance” to Trump plays out, but don’t hold your breath).
– Overly idealistic? (And along came Obama . . . ).
– Overly exploited? (overpriced college degrees.)
I think that a person should receive something the first time they complain about younger generations. Something to welcome to them to the club of being an older person. Maybe a badge, or I got it, a trophy!
I’m with Brian Ledford — the races I like to run, you only get the medal if you actually run the race. My favorites have a booth where for a few bucks you can have your name and official time engraved on the back of the medal. As a child I *never* was successful in athletics, so getting even the “congrats! you finished!” recognition for completing that 5K or 10K now (in my 50s) feels wonderful.
Baby Boomer here. When I was a kid participation trophies (actually, “participation patches” back in the day) were common on the sports teams I was on. They recognized the kids who consistently showed up for practice and worked hard. That was all that most everybody got, since only the team that won the Little League/Pop Warner championship actually got trophies. I ca’t say the patches were treasured, but they were some nice recognition by the coaches to everybody who came to practices in the cold and rain.
And no, everyone don’t get a participation patch. Occasionally the best athletes didn’t get one–they were getting by on natural skill and ability, frequently skipped practices, and showed up only when they could get special recognition.
And I like the analogy to academics–we give high school diplomas to others besides the National Honor Society members. For many kids the diploma isn’t anything more than a participation trophy, one they get because they showed up and participated and not because they excelled.
While I concur that it’s mostly about the Ritual Shaming Of Kids These Days, I will note one area in which most Millennials of my acquaintance are *better* than those before them: they are, to a person, more tolerant of those different than they are, then the generation before them. (How much of that comes from living in California, in an affluent and diverse area, is a good question, but here’s a data point for you.)
And as far as participation awards go, “History is made by those who show up”. Maybe trophies aren’t the best way to teach that lesson, but that’s not a reflection on the value of participation.
I always hated “participation medals” – either I win or I didn’t
Close wasn’t good enough (yeah I’m competitive that way)
I just feel really bad for the poor bugger who ran the Barkleys and finished 6 seconds AFTER the 60 hour time limit
Now THAT you SHOULD get a participation medal for
Don’t forget generalizations go both way. A generation always blames the previous generations for screwing things up.
WRT to your statement that any non-college graduate can only earn about 30K, Mike Rowe (yes, that one) would disagree. He runs a foundation that helps people looking for ‘trade’ jobs – jobs that are begging for applicants. A successful ‘trade’ education can get you 70K/year, and often higher (into 6 figures)
His foundation has grants (not just loans you have to pay back) for interested people that don’t mind working with their hands. You’ll find much info at his site http://www.mikerowworks.com . I suggest anyone that assumes that a college degree is the only way to make decent wages take a peek at what he has to say.
Mike Rowe is not just another ‘pretty face on TV’. He has a genuine interest in helping people succeed or ‘better’ their life.
I generally regard the generational cohort one inhabits to be as meaningful as knowing their astrological sign i.e. of no use whatsoever.
Aside from it being the usual generational thing, I think some of this is backlash on the stuff a few years ago about millennials being SO different and a new, digital native generation that older folks just couldn’t understand, i.e. books like this – http://www.borndigitalbook.com/excerpt.php. Along with that came the usual spate of articles that they were special and needed to be catered to in the workplace because we needed them (because they were SPECIAL). So now you get the “yeah, you’re not that special kids” reaction. NOTE, though, that the same thing was true of yuppies (kids of the 1945-60 timeframe) and Gen X.
PS: On participation stuff. I suspect this started with Gen X as an outgrowth of the self-help/self-esteem stuff in the late 70s and the 80s. I played sports as a kid (I’m.. oh god… 58) and we didn’t get jack for showing up or finishing. Even walking UP HILL. BOTH WAYS. IN THE SNOW.
My daughter is just barely a millennial (born in ’98), and most of the kids her age I know are thoughtful, tolerant, and hard-working, even if they’re doing it in different ways than previous generations. NC is fortunate to have a good community college system (even if with funding issues now), and several are taking advantage of it, whether to start on a degree before having to face debt, or to get a trade. Some had opportunity to start that in high school, on the state’s dime. (My youngest – ’00 – is hoping to do that too.)
Rick Hellewell:
“your statement that any non-college graduate can only earn about 30K”
Actually it was “mostly never have a job that makes more than $30k a year,” which is slightly different. Mr. Rowe is correct that trade jobs can be decently waged, and I encourage people who don’t go to college to learn a trade (and applaud Mr. Rowe for helping in that regard). I also know that here in Bradford, the small blue-collar/rural town in which I live the median income for men is $31k, and $22k for women, and $43k for families. I also know only about 6% of the folks in town have a bachelor’s degree or better.
Which is to say it’s possible to make more than $30k without a college education. On average, though, that’s where you’re likely to end up.
*Every* generation that gets as old as mine (I’m a Baby Boomer), thinks the newer generations are lazier, more selfish, and has terrible taste. Each generation is worse than the previous, as each century is better than the previous.
Someone to whom I am related by marriage who was born in 1945 has a certificate from the town in NJ she grew up in for her dog named, Zero, for “The Most Ordinary Dog.”
The millennials I work with are nice kids. They do, however, need to be instructed; when things don’t work right, they’re confounded. Jury-rigging’s not a millennial thing. At least not yet. They’ll learn as the depression gets worse. My parents were children during the Great Depression, which led to a generation of jury-riggers, tinkerers, and improvisers. For example, their washing machine lid broke and wouldn’t stand up. There were no instructions in the manual on repairing or replacing the lid, so my father calls the repair shop. Nope, can’t repair or replace, gotta get a new washer, sorry. So he installs a hook on the cabinet above the washer, that fits into the groove on the lid and holds it up. That was 15 years ago. Hook, lid, and washer are doing just fine, and no one’s lost any fingers.
The millennials will be doing things like this too as times get harder. Don’t count them out just yet.
I don’t know which rock I’ve been hiding under (I can get lost pretty easily when I don’t have a map), but thank you so much for being the first place I’ve seen the term the New Gilded Age, because, as a lit and history major in college (if it hadn’t been for library school I’d probably be asking you if you want fries with that) I’ve been calling what we’re living through now a rehash of the Gilded Age for some time now.
I was born in the peak of the Boomer years. My kids are Millennials. In looking at my own offspring and at other Millennials I know, I know full well they work harder and get less for it than I did at their ages.
My kids both finished college at the peak of the Great Recession with mountains of student loan debt. They both scrambled to land jobs – ANY jobs – and they both hustled to work their way up in their professions. At this point, they are both hard-working and extremely well-compensated professionals who routinely work 50 to 60 hours per week – and they’re both still slogging away to try to pay off that burden of student loan debt.
When my spouse and I were the ages of our kids, we had paid off our student loans and were in the process of buying our first home. Despite the fact that our kids make more now than we do (and several times as much as we did at their ages), it is hard for me to imagine that either of them will be able to buy a home for at least a decade.
And as for those who grumble that Millennials are disengaged and never vote and it’s their fault that the Cheet-O won, more of the Millennials I know vote in every single election than any other generation. My sibling the Gen-X college professor is so tuned out from the political scene that she doesn’t even notice there is an election coming up until my elder Millennial sends her an email catechizing her on the various races and initiatives on the ballot. My Gen-X sibling was ready to pack it in and move to Canada on November 9, while my Millennial offspring and their peers used the day to organize and take action.
As a Boomer, I am damned proud of this Millennial generation, thank you very much. We owe a helluva lot to them. And when (or if) we retire and start drawing Social Security, we’re going to owe them even more.
Can we name the next generation “The aughties?”
I always remember the song Kids from Bye Bye Birdie:
Kids, I don’t know what’s wrong with these kids today
Kids, who can understand anything they say?
Kids, they are disobedient, disrespectful oafs
Noisy, crazy, sloppy, lazy, loafers
And while we’re on the subject…
I think the central question “what’s the matter with kids today?” from the song is just as relevant now as it was in 1960. What WAS the matter with them? Did we ever figure out what made the teenagers of 1960 so objectively inferior?
Hi Pedro,
Responding to your critiques one by one here. Are Millennials:
– Overly socialized? (due to parental over-reliance on “play dates”).
This is the first criticism I’ve heard of it. “Millennials don’t know how to socialize without their smartphones” seems to be the more common critique.
– Overly medicated? (due to overuse of Ritalin as a tool of behavior modification).
As someone whose life was significantly improved by the judicious application of psychoactive drugs, I’m going to bristle at this one. However, it’s also wrong. Studies seem to show that one group is overdiagnosed with ADD – white boys from upper-middle-class homes. Girls, children of colour and poor kids tend to be underdiagnosed and get told to sit down and shut up just as much as they ever did.
– Overly indebted? (due to $1 trillion in student debt).
We are also the most educated generation in history. It’s not our fault the older generations told us to go to college, made it impossible to get a good job otherwise, and then jacked up the price 500%.
– Overly obedient? (We’ll see how the “Resistance” to Trump plays out, but don’t hold your breath).
I thought we were lazy and entitled?
– Overly idealistic? (And along came Obama . . . ).
Young people are idealistic?! Stop the presses! This has never happened at all before in history! (Also, why do I get the feeling that if we were pessimistic and cynical that would be held against us too?)
– Overly exploited? (overpriced college degrees.)
I’m not sure if this is meant to be a criticism of Millenials, unless you think it’s worse to be a victim of exploitation than its perpetrator.
@Rick Gregory
55 here
>Even walking UP HILL. BOTH WAYS. IN THE SNOW.
Our hill is steeper & the snow deeper
Hell I had to carry the damned horse too :)
Laura W:
A generation doesn’t get an official cultural name or contemptuous nickname until the bulk of the generation is in their college and twenties — when they’re invading the workforce and become competition for older generations for jobs. That’s when the older generations then suddenly announce with many think pieces that the new workforce generation is lazy, spoiled and scatter-brained and will destroy civilization (so don’t hire them or fire the older workers.) They declare the people in their twenties to have the mind-set of teenagers and frequently blame the twenty-something generation for things that are popular among teens of mainly the even younger generation. Everything said about the Millenials was said exactly the same about Generation X, including the digital technology and the participation rewards complaints, once the bulk of Generation X was struggling through recessions into the workforce. Funny how that happens, huh?
The current younger folks, loosely tagged Generation Z for now, aren’t quite old enough to need to be attacked yet and get their monikers. But when most of them have hit eighteen, then they will become the worst things ever.
Generations are considered to be, as it happens, eighteen years in length, the time it takes for a person to reach our randomly legally assigned age of adulthood. This makes a group of rather disparate ages in the same generation, which is why general assumptions about generations other than mass cultural influences and historical events is bunk. The Boomers were born from 1946 (right after WWII when they became the big baby boom) through 1964 (ages 71-53,) making them both the hippies and the yuppies in the 1980’s. Gen X was born from 1965 to 1983 (ages 52-34,) and the Millenials were born from 1984 to 2002. So the oldest Millenials are thirty-three years old and the youngest are 15 years old. Yet journalists are desperately trying to talk about them as if the entire generation is all fifteen, not a group that includes adults with established careers and kids of their own.
Millenials are way busier than previous generations. All those “participation rewards” were because they had really organized schedules and were required to do lots of activities, from community service to team sports leagues to science fairs, entrepreneur projects, etc. to the endless competitions the adults dreamed up for them. Even lower income kids had pretty regimented up-bringings. They are waaaay less doing lazing around in their youth than previous generations and were forced to be way more competitive than previous generations. Sports in particular are no longer fun time but became very competitive, expensive and time-consuming, with kids pressured to get on national teams and try and get scholarships, like mini professional athletes. The Millenials are excellent at competition, but they are also very good at collaboration and networking. They have friends and acquaintances all over the world through the Net. They pool resources and build businesses. They like crafts, DIY and learn cooking. They are way more concerned about the environment, having been raised on conservationism. The Millenials are smarter than us, really, but with the usual angst, cynicism and worry of people who are mainly in their twenties or entering adulthood, plus have had their education resources starved by greedy politicians. And they are probably the only ones who are going to save whatever can be saved of civilization and the planet, rather than destroy it. And Generation Z after them is going to have an interesting time.
Speaking as a millennial who is regularly rhetorically shat on by baby-boomer assholes who don’t understand that I’m literally nearly having heart attacks getting through college for a chance at a $60,000/year job (and I’m a VERY LUCKY person in that I don’t have to pay for that college trip, all my friends have it worse), thank you. I know that my generation’s no better than the last, and that the only reason we’re trying so hard as a generation to save the planet is because we’ve seen the last two not only actively fuck over the planet but actively fuck us over, and once we’re in charge we’ll probably do the same damn thing.
I don’t have much else of a point because I’m stressed out, the only bit of fun I’ve had in months was going to my first-ever con on Saturday, and the President is an idiot Nazi who’s actively trying to destroy the nation I love. I just wanted to thank Mr. Scalzi (pbuh) for this post and for acknowledging that my generation does indeed have it tough.