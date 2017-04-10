Uncategorized

Today’s New Books and ARCs, 4/10/17

John Scalzi12 Comments

Catching up on some books that arrived while I was away on tour. What here looks intriguing to you? Tell me in the comments!

  2. I’ve been looking forward to VanderMeer’s BORNE for a long time! And of course, Kevin Hearne’s stuff is fun as always, though I think that’s an Iron Druid collection, not the 9th & final volume.

  5. The Iron Druid book is indeed a collection though a quick check suggests it’s mostly reprints with some new material as well. I’ll admit that the last novel rated a meh so I hope the ninth novel wraps up the story well.

  7. Very, very excited for Within the Sanctuary of Wings! Lady Trent is like Amelia Peabody, except dragons instead of Egyptology. (I’m already on the waiting list at the library.)

    (Not really, I just wanted to make a joke, which I’m guessing most people here won’t get. )

