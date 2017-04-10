Catching up on some books that arrived while I was away on tour. What here looks intriguing to you? Tell me in the comments!
12 thoughts on “Today’s New Books and ARCs, 4/10/17”
I am envious. I can’t wait — but must wait, confound it! — to read Within the Sanctuary of Wings.
I’ve been looking forward to VanderMeer’s BORNE for a long time! And of course, Kevin Hearne’s stuff is fun as always, though I think that’s an Iron Druid collection, not the 9th & final volume.
Awww, yeah, new Lady Trent book!
Besieged and Borne.
The Iron Druid book is indeed a collection though a quick check suggests it’s mostly reprints with some new material as well. I’ll admit that the last novel rated a meh so I hope the ninth novel wraps up the story well.
Skullsworn! I really liked his first trilogy and am very curious about this one.
Very, very excited for Within the Sanctuary of Wings! Lady Trent is like Amelia Peabody, except dragons instead of Egyptology. (I’m already on the waiting list at the library.)
HTheh Chohshenh
(Not really, I just wanted to make a joke, which I’m guessing most people here won’t get. )
Definitely Skullsworn! I loved Pyrre in the Unhewn Throne trilogy! Looking forward to learning more of her story!
I think I went to high school with Jessica Park. Is she the artist?
Harry Turtledove one looks interesting
Kevin Hearne is always fun to read.