Uncategorized Spring Has Sprung, 2017 April 11, 2017 John Scalzi Some pictures from the Scalzi Compound, today, when spring was in bloom.
7 thoughts on “Spring Has Sprung, 2017”
Absolutely lovely. Especially that first picture – exquisite.
What, no pictures of the animals frolicking in bucolic excess?
:-)
So lovely–thank you. I especially like the dandelion. (Dandelions are some of my favorite flowers!)
John Scalzi – Nature Photographer.
The botanical stuff is good but I really prefer the wildlife collection
It appears that you live in one of those places that has … “seasons”?
Dandelions?!?!?! The Invasion has begun!!!
Lovely ❤️❤️❤️