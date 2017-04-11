Uncategorized

Spring Has Sprung, 2017

John Scalzi7 Comments

Some pictures from the Scalzi Compound, today, when spring was in bloom.

7 thoughts on “Spring Has Sprung, 2017

  4. John Scalzi – Nature Photographer.

    The botanical stuff is good but I really prefer the wildlife collection

