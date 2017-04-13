Uncategorized

Today’s New Books and ARCs, 4/13/17

John Scalzi15 Comments

As we head into the holiday weekend, here is a stack of very fine new books and ARCs for you to peruse. What here would you like to find in your Easter basket? Tell us in the comments!

  5. +1 for Richard Kadrey. And Christopher Brown caught my eye because I live in said flyover state. Might have to give that a try, too.

  8. I know absolutely nothing about Christopher Brown, but Tropic of Kansas is a great title.

  9. Yes, Tropic of Kansas catches the eye, Plus, I got the SOON picture with Lopsided Cat twice running!

  10. Sometimes you gotta go non-fiction. I’m excited about “The Physics of Everyday Things”.

  13. I’m surprised I don’t recognize any of the authors or titles in this stack except Carrie Vaughn and Richard Kadrey. I -try- to keep at least halfway up on forthcoming books, to have an idea which ones I might want to purchase and read.

    (Oh god, have I reached the age where choosing books runs into issues of selectile dysfunction?)

    [makes a note for a story about a pill that lets you read faster and longer]

  14. I want to read the Marina J. Lostetter book because the title conjures fond memories of philosophy seminars past.

  15. I can’t say I recognise any of those author’s names, but that’s what I like about this thread- it gives me ideas for so many new books to try.

