Reader Request Week 2017 #7: Parents, Their Age, and Their Kids

Christine asks:
I recently had my first (and likely only) child, shortly before my 40th birthday. I’m finding the brainpower needed to parent is something I have a lot more of now, at this age. I have more emotional maturity, coping mechanisms, and perspective than I did even as a 30 year old. Do you believe that having children in one’s 20s is more or less advantageous for the child? What about for the parents? And the million dollar question — how do I raise a kid who is progressive and kind and acknowledges her (white, middle-class, Bay Area-dwelling) privilege without being an insufferable know-it-all?
I mean, the second part of that reader request is kind of separate from the first part, so let me answer both.
With regard to parental age, and all other things being okay in their lives of the would-be new parents (a biiiiig qualification), I think becoming a new parent at any age between 25 and 45 is going to mostly turn out okay for the kid. Earlier than 25, I worry about the emotional maturity and financial wherewithal of the parents and how that affects the kid; later than 45, I worry about the parent’s energy levels and frankly ability to stay alive while their kid goes through their entire childhood. This is not to suggest people can’t be great new parents before 25 or after 45; they absolutely can, and I know several people in each case who are (or have been). I do think it adds a few more challenges, however.
Overall, though, I think age is less an issue in terms of what’s advantageous for a kid’s childhood than partner and family support for the parents. I tend to believe it’s better for kids to have parents who are together (and positively engaged with each other); I tend to believe it’s better for parents to have family and friends to call on for help and encouragement and knowledge. I think these things can mitigate other issues where parents (or a parent) have other challenging aspects to their lives.
In the case of my own child, I think Athena’s childhood was substantially improved by having both her mother and me in the same house, and by having Krissy’s family nearby as she grew up. It helped us too — Krissy and I could individually do other things in our life knowing that the other parent had our child-rearing back, and having family nearby meant, among other things, that Krissy and I could have the occasional date night to ourselves (this is important).
With that said, I can say that when I became a parent at 29, I personally felt rather more equipped to handle parenthood than I would have at 25 or 20, which was the age my mother was when she had me. At 25, I was by my own estimation a barely-acceptable actual adult; I wouldn’t have wanted to have me in charge of a tiny human. Forget age 20 entirely; despite my confidence then that I knew everything, I in fact was barely competent to cross a street. At 29 I was working, I had calmed down as a human, and I was looking forward to having a family with my wife; I was in the right place for me, in other words, to become a parent and father.
I suspect that’s the key — the best time to become a parent (presuming any sort of control over the matter) may be the time when you look forward to it, because then you’re present and engaged. And that can happen at 25, or 29, or 32, or 38, or 42 or whenever. Everyone’s different. I think I became a parent at the right time; if you feel the same about whatever age you became a parent, chances are you are correct.
As for raising good and kind children who are also progressive and recognize their privilege: Well, the first question is — are you good and kind and progressive and recognize your privilege? Your child will see you in the world and you will be first adult they look to in order to understand what the expectation is for being a functional human and (eventually) adult. So the first step, I think, is to recognize that you should be the things you want your child to be. That whole “do as I say, not as I do” thing really doesn’t work with respect to moral character.
The second thing is I think it’s easy to consider one’s self good and kind and progressive and cognizant of one’s privilege if one only ever consorts with people who are like one’s self, however one defines one’s self across several axes. As an example, one of the reasons that I think it was important for Athena to live here in Bradford as she grew up is that, as child of well-off parents who are politically liberal, she every day of her life went to school with kids of blue-collar, conservative parents, and saw the differences in opinion and lifestyle (and fundamental, grounding assumptions about life). These kids aren’t abstractions for her; they’re her friends, and I think that’s going to make a positive difference for her in terms of how she builds her own life and character, even as she herself is politically pretty liberal and fairly in tune with her own set of privileges (I just checked with Athena on this assertion of mine; she agrees).
So to that end I would consider making sure that your child is not only ever exposed to folks just like her or in her particular situation, and that this “exposure” to others doesn’t constitute what would essentially be a field trip to the “other people zoo.” Actual tolerance and appreciation of diversity occurs through living it, not just knowing it’s out there. Also, this works for everyone, not just progressives; it’s useful for conservatives (and their kids) to get out their bubbles as well, for example.
Third, and this is important: Remember that your quest to raise a good and kind human is not going to be without its potholes, because you are human and so is your kid. My kid is great, and there were still moments I was all who are you and why are you acting like such a horrible person? And to be fair, there were moments she might have asked the same of me.
The good news for all of this, Christine, is that it seems like you’re ready to take on the challenge of being a decent parent. Good! It’s a continual process. Trust me on that.
10 thoughts on “Reader Request Week 2017 #7: Parents, Their Age, and Their Kids”
Great photo of Athena!
One of my sibs, the one with kids, put it this way: younger parents have more energy and older ones have more maturity, each useful in their different ways.
While I’m glad John and Krissy had family back-up with childcare, many developed countries have good systems of professional childcare, notably the Scandinavian countries. It’s a shame the US is still so backward in this area, particularly given how many Americans live some distance from family members. It helps kids get a more equal start in life, helps women stay in the workforce and thus helps reduce social inequality.
John –
You said:
But previously on Whatever you had said that (paraphrasing) at the time you had just barely rebounded from one of the worst blows to your ego that you had yet experienced (and sorta implied that Athena was, if not an accident, at least not the result of an explicitly deliberate attempt to become a parent).
???
I think the other thing is to check yourself before reacting to stuff. We moved into a working class neighbourhood with many immigrant neighbours when we started having kids. Diversity=great, right? But then had to stop ourselves from judging. Example-parents from agrarian cultures kids (sorry, no idea where to out the apostrophe there) went to bed very early in the winter and late in the summer. We thought a regular bed time important, but our daughter would hear her friends outside playing and complain. My first impulse (not proud of this) was that they were bad parents, but checked myself and instead said, “every family has its own rules, and remember that you get to stay up later than her in the winter”
Another thing is that every kid is different. We are very political and our kids went to many demos. But anything where the message was apocalyptic, we had to leave our son with friends or skip the demo, “world about to end” was not a message he could tolerate. And let them pick what is important. He saved up his 10 cents a week allowance until he had a dollar and asked us to send it to the ANC to “help Nelson get out of jail” (and it obviously worked!). I guess that takes me to another point, Expose them to things that might be won, so that they feel empowered to change things. I think the Mandela experience at a very young age may have promoted our son to ask us to challenge provincial adoption laws based on Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms when he was a bit older. And we won again.
Oops, got spell-checked there, I meant “prompted” not “promoted”
I’m 45 and my daughter is 5. Brainpower is fine, but physical energy is a struggle. Thankfully my wife and I can switch off.
I grew up with plenty of privileges since my parents taught at a State University: financially, though not rich we always had enough money for anything really important to us. But the biggest privilege of my upbringing was that I basically grew up on campus, so when I went off to college it was a familiar place and I fit into that environment without much difficulty.
My father grew up poor, and never forgot that. And without being preachy, made sure his kids realized what the world looked like from a small town during the Great Depression of the 1930s.
John D. Bell:
Yup, I got swacked with the layoff just before Athena was conceived and it knocked me for a loop. But Krissy and I decided “screw this, we’re gonna make it work,” and that helped a lot. Also, just prior to the layoff, we decided to try for a kid; Krissy went off birth control and was told it would probably take a year to 18 months for the Norplant hormones to get entirely out of her system. We were operating on that assumption. Spoiler: It was wrong. BUT by the time we knew she was pregnant a lot of things were sorted out with career and finances. We were ready.
Possible typo: “however one defines one’s self across several axes. ” — axis?
My wife and I had our one-and-only son at 26 and 28. What helped me in the emotional maturity department was it being after 8 years in the Army, six of them overseas.
Having our son done with grad school and already full-time employed when I am only 53 is very nice.
I don’t have kids, but it seems to me you can get a complete course in dealing with parenting from a ‘Don White’ search on YouTube, he raised his in working-class Lynn, Mass., esp:
“Move Out”
“Sixteen”
“Brown Eyes” (End of “Adolescent Rant”)
hint: leave “I Know What Love Is” until last.