Not quite pool season in Santa Fe, yet.
Tonight: I am at the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe, having conversation with George RR Martin. As one does!
Tomorrow: Boulder, Colorado, at the Boulder bookstore. Really looking forward to that.
Hello world! I’m back on tour!
13 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 4/17/17: Santa Fe”
I’m hoping they get the video up online quickly…
Oh, they booked you into quite a nice place, John! Enjoy, and try not to be too weary to enjoy some of our excellent Santa Fe food.
We’ll see you tonight at the Cocteau, looking forward to it.
Excellent food in Santa Fe, John. I recommend either The Shed, or Cafe Pasqual for dinner. Both are near the plaza.
My thoughts were similar – There’s great food there. You probably don’t have time, but it’s a great spot for photography.
I LOVE Santa Fe! The people are fantastic and the food is amazing. If you can, I highly recommend Tomasita’s. The Blue Corn Chicken Enchiladas will blow your mind. Eat a sopapilla for me — no, wait, eat ALL the sopapillas for me!
Which hotel is that? I’m looking for a place in Santa Fe before Taos Toolbox…
Heh. That’s funny. Pool was open at Norwescon in Seattle, but not in Santa Fe.
@solarbirdy: Santa Fe elevation approximately 7,200 feet above sea level. Still chilly there.
RE: George RR Martin
So tempting to ask you to ask George when the next Thrones book is coming out, presumably George would then counter by asking you about the next CE installment… so, um, any news?
Karen that looks like Garrett’s Desert Inn pool, which is right downtown and has a bonus: The Santa Fe Bites restaurant is attached. Best green chile cheeseburger in Santa Fe.
Remember, when they ask you “red or green” at dinner tonight, the proper response is “Christmas!”
New T-shirt needed – “I met GRRM’s narrative and survived!”
Have a great event. I’ve just realized I have baseball tickets the night you’re in San Diego, argh.
I love Santa Fe. Say hello to George from Steve and me.