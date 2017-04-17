Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window, 4/17/17: Santa Fe

John Scalzi13 Comments

Not quite pool season in Santa Fe, yet.

Tonight: I am at the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe, having conversation with George RR Martin. As one does!

Tomorrow: Boulder, Colorado, at the Boulder bookstore. Really looking forward to that.

Hello world! I’m back on tour!

13 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 4/17/17: Santa Fe

  2. Oh, they booked you into quite a nice place, John! Enjoy, and try not to be too weary to enjoy some of our excellent Santa Fe food.

    We’ll see you tonight at the Cocteau, looking forward to it.

  3. Excellent food in Santa Fe, John. I recommend either The Shed, or Cafe Pasqual for dinner. Both are near the plaza.

  4. My thoughts were similar – There’s great food there. You probably don’t have time, but it’s a great spot for photography.

  5. I LOVE Santa Fe! The people are fantastic and the food is amazing. If you can, I highly recommend Tomasita’s. The Blue Corn Chicken Enchiladas will blow your mind. Eat a sopapilla for me — no, wait, eat ALL the sopapillas for me!

  8. @solarbirdy: Santa Fe elevation approximately 7,200 feet above sea level. Still chilly there.

  9. RE: George RR Martin
    So tempting to ask you to ask George when the next Thrones book is coming out, presumably George would then counter by asking you about the next CE installment… so, um, any news?

  10. Karen that looks like Garrett’s Desert Inn pool, which is right downtown and has a bonus: The Santa Fe Bites restaurant is attached. Best green chile cheeseburger in Santa Fe.

  12. New T-shirt needed – “I met GRRM’s narrative and survived!”
    Have a great event. I’ve just realized I have baseball tickets the night you’re in San Diego, argh.

