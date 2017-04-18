Today is the birthday of the most fabulous person I know, namely, my wife, Kristine Blauser Scalzi, for whom my love is boundless. If you might wish to offer her felicitations on this most auspicious of days, I think that would be lovely, and I would thank you.
76 thoughts on “Today is International Kristine Blauser Scalzi Day”
Happy birthday, Krissy! Have a lovely day! :-)
Happy birthday Kristine!
Happy happy, Krissy. Hope it’s a fabulous day for you.
Hey, Kristine! Happiest of natal days. I only know you through John’s eyes, filtered through the internet, but that’s enough to know that you’re an amazing woman. Congratulations on thriving through another turning of the Great Wheel.
Gratis Födelsedag Krissy!
Happy Birthday, Kristine! May it be a wonderful day and year.
Tanjoubi Omedetou, Kristine!
Frohe Geburtstag, Krissy!
Happy Birthday Kristine! Sounds like John kind of likes you. Sweet.
Have a fabulous birthday, Krissy!
Happy Birthday, Krissy!
Have a wonderful day, Krissy:-) What a lovely headshot:-)
Why isn’t everyday International Kristine Blauser Scalzi Day? Happy Birthday!
Wishing you a Happy Birthday and many more.
Happy birthday to Krissy! [insert original, witty, and/or profound observation]
Happy birthday, and hopes for many more to come.
Happy Birthday, Krissy!
A lovely photo, Señor Scalzi!
Happy birthday, Krissy! You’re much too good for him, you know.
生日快乐!
Happy birthday Kristine!
You are indeed a saint, being married to one as John (guys with lots of wit and sense of humor are terrible, can’t have a serious talk with them, so says my wife…).
I wish you the best.
For John
John, my wife birthday is this friday, if the signs do have a influence on personality and your wife is like mine, you are the true saint here. ;)
Happy birthday Kristine.
Best wishes to the both of you.
Grand greetings and such.
Happy Birthday with many happy returns!
Happy birthday.
It is still wonderful we share one, year after year. :)
מזל טוב!
Happy Birthday Kristine! May your every birthday be the happiest one yet.
Please accept my heartfelt wishes for a joyful birthday today, Mrs. Scalzi, followed by a year full of happiness and health.
I’d also like to thank you for sharing your spouse with the rest of us on his many cross-country jaunts, since I recognize that there are impacts on the entire family when one family member is gone for an extended period of time. We’ll endeavor to send him back healthy and not too exhausted, I promise.
Happy Birthday!
Happy birthday, Krissy! I hope you have a fantastic day!
Happy Birthday! May your day (and year) be as fabulous as (John says) you are!
Happy Birthday, Krissy! :-D Stay awesome!
Happy birthday, Krissy! May your day be filled with joy and the coming year with peace, happiness, pleasant surprises, and ample time with family and friends.
Ms. Scalzi: Happy birthday! Feliz Cumpleanos! And thank you so much for sharing John with those of us from Santa Fe, Los Alamos, and Albuquerque. Especially…especially since I’m sure he’d rather have been with you on your birthday.
Happy Birthday Ma’am! The least John should do for you is his beloved churros… but do not eat or even LOOK at his idea of a burrito.
Happy happy birthday, Kristine!
La mulți ani Kristine! That’s Romanian for ‘Happy birthday’. I wish you (and your loved ones) all the health and all the love in the world.
Happy Birthday! Thanks for sharing a little of your life with the teeming masses.
Happy birthday and many happy returns!
Happy birthday, Kristine. Thank you for sharing your husband with us, at least through the internet and his incredible stories. You’re a saint and we all appreciate you more than we could ever express.
I hope your birthday is wonderful beyond your greatest hopes, Kristine!
Kristine Blauser Scalzi, may you live a very, very long time, blessing this life time with your glowing presence.
Happy Birthday!
Happy birthday Krissy. Live long and prosper!
Very happy birthday, Krissy. Laissez le gateau rouler!
one of the best days ever
have an amazing one
Happy Birthday! Hope you have a good one.
Happy Birthday Mrs. S !!
Happy Birthday, Krissy!
Very happy birthday to you.
So, Kristine- I’m pretty sure you and John have ways of celebrating birthdays that aren’t necessarily tied to a calendar, and having John here in the Southwest on yer b-day won’t change that one bit.
And be aware that he just can’t refrain from celebrating your presence in his life on all possible occasions, to wit: when handed a ukelele at the Cocteau last night, in front of GRRM and everyone (well, okay, about a hundred of us,) he immediately launched into the Cure, “Friday I’m in Love,” which I have NEVER heard so well-executed on the ukelele.
(So, okay, it was the only time I’ve heard it on the ukelele at all… but nevertheless he rocked it.)
And also showed us yer picture and told us, you know, the “How I Met…” story, and I just couldn’t help sliding my hand into the hand of the One Who Brung Me, and we got a whole contact ‘awwwwwwwww…’ lovey-dovey thing going, just from the awesome power of John’s love for you, coming off that stage.
So, happy birthday, today and every day.
Herzlichen Glückwunsch zum Geburtstag, Krissy!
I don’t know if you speak German, but I learned it 25 years ago and I still remember this bit. I can also ask for a blue pencil, but I’m not sure that’s relevant here.
Happy birthday, Kristine! I’m sorry you don’t get to spend your day with John, but I hope you have a great day anyway.
Happiest of birthdays to you!
Many warm birthday wishes to Krissie.
Happy Birthday! And what a wonder filled one I hope it is.
Here’s my favorite birthday song to sing: http://www.hedtke.com/downloads/happy_birthday.mp3 :)
As was said above, I only know you through John’s eyes, but the radiant glow that illuminates your description is awesome. May the coming year be filled with prosperity, health, laughter, and more happiness than you’ve ever known.
Til hamingju með daginn, Kristine!
feliz cumpleanos!
Hippo Birdday to the woman with the strongest eyeball muscles in the world :)
Happy Birthday!
From a fellow April 18th, Happy Birthday, Krissy! 🎉🎂
Happy birthday, Kristine! I hope you have a lovely day!
Happy Be Day!
Thank you for being the Scalzi better half!
Grattis på dagen! (Swedish for Happy Birthday). Have a great one! Thanks for taking good care of Mr Scalzi so we can have great books to read!
Wishing you many happy returns of the day!
Happy Birthday, and many happy returns!!
Hauʻoli lā hānau! and many happy returns!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, KRISTINE!!! I hope it’s an awesome one :)
Happy birthday, Kristine.
Happy birthday, Krissy! I hope today that you hit all the lights green, get no telemarketing calls, feel delightful, and enjoy your friends and family.
Dear Krissy,
Sorry John isn’t with you today, but it sounds like you are never far from his heart!
Happy birthday, and many happy returns of the day.
Happy birthday, Krissy! Best wishes for a special day, and a wonderful year.
Aww, happy birthday to you! (you two are so cute!) – Hope your day is a great one—
Happy Birthday greetings from Arizona Krissy!
Happy birthday, Kristine! May it be full of joy!
Happy Birthday!!!
Happy Birthday, Kristine. It is a wonder to behold a man who loves his wife as much as John loves you, may you continue always to be blessed and loved as you are today.