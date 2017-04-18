Uncategorized

Today is International Kristine Blauser Scalzi Day

John Scalzi76 Comments

Today is the birthday of the most fabulous person I know, namely, my wife, Kristine Blauser Scalzi, for whom my love is boundless. If you might wish to offer her felicitations on this most auspicious of days, I think that would be lovely, and I would thank you.

76 thoughts on “Today is International Kristine Blauser Scalzi Day

  4. Hey, Kristine! Happiest of natal days. I only know you through John’s eyes, filtered through the internet, but that’s enough to know that you’re an amazing woman. Congratulations on thriving through another turning of the Great Wheel.

  20. Happy birthday Kristine!
    You are indeed a saint, being married to one as John (guys with lots of wit and sense of humor are terrible, can’t have a serious talk with them, so says my wife…).
    I wish you the best.

    For John
    John, my wife birthday is this friday, if the signs do have a influence on personality and your wife is like mine, you are the true saint here. ;)

  26. Please accept my heartfelt wishes for a joyful birthday today, Mrs. Scalzi, followed by a year full of happiness and health.

    I’d also like to thank you for sharing your spouse with the rest of us on his many cross-country jaunts, since I recognize that there are impacts on the entire family when one family member is gone for an extended period of time. We’ll endeavor to send him back healthy and not too exhausted, I promise.

  31. Happy birthday, Krissy! May your day be filled with joy and the coming year with peace, happiness, pleasant surprises, and ample time with family and friends.

  32. Ms. Scalzi: Happy birthday! Feliz Cumpleanos! And thank you so much for sharing John with those of us from Santa Fe, Los Alamos, and Albuquerque. Especially…especially since I’m sure he’d rather have been with you on your birthday.

  33. Happy Birthday Ma’am! The least John should do for you is his beloved churros… but do not eat or even LOOK at his idea of a burrito.

  35. La mulți ani Kristine! That’s Romanian for ‘Happy birthday’. I wish you (and your loved ones) all the health and all the love in the world.

  38. Happy birthday, Kristine. Thank you for sharing your husband with us, at least through the internet and his incredible stories. You’re a saint and we all appreciate you more than we could ever express.

  40. Kristine Blauser Scalzi, may you live a very, very long time, blessing this life time with your glowing presence.

  49. So, Kristine- I’m pretty sure you and John have ways of celebrating birthdays that aren’t necessarily tied to a calendar, and having John here in the Southwest on yer b-day won’t change that one bit.

    And be aware that he just can’t refrain from celebrating your presence in his life on all possible occasions, to wit: when handed a ukelele at the Cocteau last night, in front of GRRM and everyone (well, okay, about a hundred of us,) he immediately launched into the Cure, “Friday I’m in Love,” which I have NEVER heard so well-executed on the ukelele.

    (So, okay, it was the only time I’ve heard it on the ukelele at all… but nevertheless he rocked it.)

    And also showed us yer picture and told us, you know, the “How I Met…” story, and I just couldn’t help sliding my hand into the hand of the One Who Brung Me, and we got a whole contact ‘awwwwwwwww…’ lovey-dovey thing going, just from the awesome power of John’s love for you, coming off that stage.

    So, happy birthday, today and every day.

  50. Herzlichen Glückwunsch zum Geburtstag, Krissy!

    I don’t know if you speak German, but I learned it 25 years ago and I still remember this bit. I can also ask for a blue pencil, but I’m not sure that’s relevant here.

  51. Happy birthday, Kristine! I’m sorry you don’t get to spend your day with John, but I hope you have a great day anyway.

  63. Grattis på dagen! (Swedish for Happy Birthday). Have a great one! Thanks for taking good care of Mr Scalzi so we can have great books to read!

  69. Happy birthday, Krissy! I hope today that you hit all the lights green, get no telemarketing calls, feel delightful, and enjoy your friends and family.

  70. Dear Krissy,
    Sorry John isn’t with you today, but it sounds like you are never far from his heart!
    Happy birthday, and many happy returns of the day.

  76. Happy Birthday, Kristine. It is a wonder to behold a man who loves his wife as much as John loves you, may you continue always to be blessed and loved as you are today.

Add your thinky bits (threads close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s