Look, it’s LA, being LA.
I’m here for a few days! I get to catch up on my sleep! Wheee!
No event today, but tomorrow I am signing books at the Mysterious Galaxy booth at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (3pm-4pm booth 368), and then on Sunday at 1:30, Cory Doctorow and I talk about life, the universe and everything, also at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Come to the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books! And see me! And also, you know. Other authors too, I guess.
2 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 4/21/17: Los Angeles”
If time allows, have a meal, any meal, at Grand Central Market, which is very near you.
Also the Tumi drink at the hipster coffee place is surprisingly good.
Would love to come see you, but I’m participating in the March for Science, which you should be able to see from your hotel room, as you appear to be overlooking Pershing Square. If you’d like to join us, you’d be very welcome!