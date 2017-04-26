Behold, the penultimate hotel window view for this tour! It’s also the view from the highest floor (I think). Hello, San Francisco.
Tonight! If you’re in Santa Cruz, come see Cory and me at the Santa Cruz High Theater at 7, sponsored by Bookshop Santa Cruz. It’ll be my first time in Santa Cruz ever. I’m very excited.
Tomorrow! Borderlands Books here in San Francisco! That’ll be at 6. Come see us there if you’re in the Bay Area.
It’s coming to a close, this tour. It’s been great so far, but I’ll be happy to be home soon.
9 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window 4/26/17: San Francisco”
Seems like a sketchy area to me. No nice respectable parking lot.
Well, that’s one way of avoiding the silver car stalking you – a black & white photo.
But if it were in colour and I had a magnifying glass …
Welcome to my home town. Unfortunately I live too far away now to come to the show tomorrow. Have a good one!
I see AT&T Park over there on the left. The Giants will be playing the Dodgers there while you’re in Santa Cruz (not that it matters to you).
I used to work about four blocks from where you are staying. If the weather’s not too bad and you have time for a stroll tomorrow, you should check out South Park. It a cool little urban park tucked in between 2nd & 3rd and Brannan & Bryant. It’s completely hidden unless you know to look for it. Back in 2001 there were some nice cafés and a great taqueria around the edge.
I second SSteve’s recommendation of the oasis that is South Park. In Santa Cruz, if you can get there a little early, it’s worth going for a drive on Cliff Drive. The views, especially before sunset, are spectacular. You’ll also be able to see the surfer monument, lighthouse surfer exhibit, all within a few hundred feet of each other.
I will be there tomorrow. I was supposed to to Santa Cruz to night, but work sucks.
Enjoyed the John & Cory show @USC last Sunday. You two rock!
Huh. I dont remember san fran being that flat.
If you get the chance in Santa Cruz, you should stop by Penny Ice Creamery and get a cone with with homemade toasted marshmallow fluff on top. Looking forward to the SF event tonight!