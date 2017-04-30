And Now Have All My Travels Ended

Back at home. For good, this time. For a whole month and change. I hardly know what I will do with myself!

(What I will do with myself: 1. Catch up on sleep. 2. Pet the cats. 3. Write more on the next book.)

To everyone who came to see me on tour, all the booksellers who hosted me, and all the friends who kept me sane on the road: Thank you, thank you, thank you. It was a wonderful time. But I am glad to be home.