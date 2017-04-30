Back at home. For good, this time. For a whole month and change. I hardly know what I will do with myself!
(What I will do with myself: 1. Catch up on sleep. 2. Pet the cats. 3. Write more on the next book.)
To everyone who came to see me on tour, all the booksellers who hosted me, and all the friends who kept me sane on the road: Thank you, thank you, thank you. It was a wonderful time. But I am glad to be home.
15 thoughts on “And Now Have All My Travels Ended”
I enjoyed seeing your schtick in San Francisco.
Arguably, it works either way, but perhaps that should be ‘all the friends who kept me sane on the road’.
So close to iambic pentameter. So reminds me of Prospero’s “our revels now are ended”.
That would make an excellent epitaph.
I’m sure the kitties are happy. Mine sings the song of his people if I am gone for more than 8 hours.
All of the above! Welcome home!
Cory Doctorow would have looked great in a long sleeve shirt since he was with your “away team.”
That’s RED shirt for Cory Doctorow.
Dear John,
You guys knocked it out of the park in San Francisco. I was very pleased to recognize almost no one in the filled-to-capacity crowd at Borderlands. Means it wasn’t just the “usual gang of suspects.” Speaks well to (both of) your widespread popularity.
In fact, a woman I was talking to before it started was a librarian up in Roseville (that’s about 90 minutes away) who drove all the way down for the event and arrived at 2:30 PM! She was the very first person to get a signing ticket (no, you didn’t meet her, because she had to leave again before they got to the orange ticket signings). And she knew nothing about the science fiction community that we’re all part of.
I tried to explain to her how we all (well, so many of us) know each other, and socialize together at conventions, and that it’s not like the commercial convention universe where there are the Performers and the Audience. I do think she believed me… Although she found it unbelievable.
(Aside to Miles: if I know you in the real world, I don’t know who you are, so I don’t know if I saw you there or not. But if I didn’t, hI! And if I did, sorry for snubbing you. Unless, of course I talked to you (VBG).)
– Pax \ Ctein
[ Please excuse any word-salad. Dragon Dictate in training! ]
And thank you, sir, for your graciousness and enthusiasm and willingness to engage with SOOOO many strangers! Wow, I cannot imagine how you do that. But I am very glad that you do.
Rest well, decompress, catch up on fur therapy from the critters, and most of all, enjoy your family. Thanks to them for sharing you with the rest of us, and thank you for visiting.
Thank you for the terrific reading yesterday! After being on the road so long no one could have blamed you if you had been lagging and just ready to be done — instead you brought great energy, enthusiasm, and (no surprise) the laughs.
It was also both fun and really touching sharing an 80’s dance floor with you and Krissy. You’re both great dancers, but also it’s obvious how much you love each other. Enjoy being home!
So glad you are home safe again with family and furry loved ones. I know this is a long stretch, but it would be great if you could come to South Florida some time during your travels. We love you down here too.
Back just in time to mow the lawn.
Thanks for coming out. Great to see you in San Francisco. Also got to meet your sister while waiting for the event. She seems like a lovely person and she was clearly super proud of you. Congrats on the new book. Looking forward to the next!
No pressure.
The green parking lot is MY kind of parking lot
Not for cars but for a nice blanket and a beverage laying there pondering clouds and other such important things in life