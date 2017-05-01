The Dispatcher: Now Out in Print and eBook!

Look at what gorgeous thing was waiting for me when I came home yesterday: The Subterranean Press hardcover edition of my novella The Dispatcher, complete with fabulous cover and interior art from Vincent Chong. It’s a work of art, it is.

And it can be yours, because it’s now available in print and eBook at all your favorite online and offline retailers! For example:

Amazon|Barnes & Noble|iBooks|Indiebound|Kobo|Powell’s

(And yes, it’s available internationally: I just checked the Amazon stores in UK, Canada and Germany. English edition, however.)

The reviews have been pretty nifty, too: Kirkus calls it “a what-if tale reminiscent of Asimov at his twistiest” and Publishers Weekly notes “This noir novella will be a surprise for Scalzi’s fans, who are used to his relatively sunny Heinleinesque yarns.” Meanwhile, in its original audiobook version, it’s been nominated for three Audie awards, the highest award in the audiobook industry. Plus it was the number one audio book on Audible for two weeks, and in the top ten for four. So that’s pretty nifty too.

So if you’ve been waiting for the print/eBook version: The wait is over! Go get it!