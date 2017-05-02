Lots of books came to the Scalzi Compound while I was out on the last leg of the tour — and here’s the first stack. What in here calls to you? Tell us in the comments!
Lots of books came to the Scalzi Compound while I was out on the last leg of the tour — and here’s the first stack. What in here calls to you? Tell us in the comments!
6 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 5/2/17”
Mmm, I’m curious to see how the Fitz and the Fool trilogy compares to the original. Hadn’t realized the third book was nearly out!
I was unaware of Gregory Benford’s THE BERLIN PROJECT until yesterday. Now I can’t wait till its release!
There’s a Hamster Princess 4?
Megan Whelan Turner!
Robin Hobbs of course, and I’m delighted to see a new “Thief” book from Megan Whelan Turner. Those are so good.
Benford, pure & simple.