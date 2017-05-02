Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 5/2/17

John Scalzi6 Comments

Lots of books came to the Scalzi Compound while I was out on the last leg of the tour — and here’s the first stack. What in here calls to you? Tell us in the comments!

6 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 5/2/17

  1. Mmm, I’m curious to see how the Fitz and the Fool trilogy compares to the original. Hadn’t realized the third book was nearly out!

  5. Robin Hobbs of course, and I’m delighted to see a new “Thief” book from Megan Whelan Turner. Those are so good.

