The Brain Eater

So, let’s say, there’s this writer.
(It doesn’t have to be a writer. It could be a musician, or painter, or actor, any aspirant in any creative or indeed competitive field, in which there will be many who participate but few who will end up on top, commercially or critically.)
Let’s also posit this writer is probably white and straight and male. Mind you, for this exercise, one doesn’t have to be white and/or straight and/or male — it’s possible that others could be slotted into this exercise — but let’s also allow that this exercise requires a certain amount of expectation, whether consciously acknowledged or not, that there is a path, and the path is achievable; and indeed not only achievable but achievable by them; and one might say, not only achievable, but expected.
So, again: This writer. He starts in his twenties in his field, writing short stories and perhaps working on a novel. And things start to happen for this writer. He gets work accepted by magazines and publishers. People start to talk about his work. He starts getting good notices and acceptance in his field. He begins to see his name pop up in conversations about the best work of the year, and selected for anthologies with the word “best” somewhere in the title. He has peers coming up with him. They hang out at conventions and book fairs.
One day, to his delight, as he edges into his thirties, he discovers some of his work has been nominated for an award, or possibly even two. Now when he goes to conventions and book fairs, his peers high-five him. When he sits on a panel, he no longer modestly suggests that he doesn’t know why he’s there when everyone else on the panel is so better known than he is. An agent at a convention asks him if he’s working on a novel (and of course he is, even if he wasn’t two seconds previously) and gives him a card and tells him they’d love to see it. Magazine editors invite him to submit. Anthology editors do the same, hinting that his name might even make it onto the cover.
The writer goes home and starts work on a novel. The agent likes the work and takes him on. When the novel is finished, the agent shops it — and it finds a home. The writer announces the deal on social media to the acclaim of peers and fans. The books goes out to reviewers and the first reviews are kind. The book hits stores and the sales are good! For a debut.
Our writer smiles to himself and says, now I am on my way. The path so far has been an unbroken upward road — not without challenges but one still clear and tractable — and from his vantage point he can see everything that lies on that upward path: More award nominations, this time for his novel(s), and then award wins. Then bestsellers status and with it attention from film and TV producers. A novel is adapted into a film and launches the book into the stratosphere of general public consciousness. He’s liked, and admired, and in appropriate time new writers speak of him as a signal influence on their own work. From there, he garners his career awards — a Grand Master accolade, maybe a National Book Award or even a Pulitzer — and is comfortable in the knowledge that his work, his legacy, his part in the national conversation — is assured, even when he’s gone. This continuing upward path is not without its challenges, of course. Of course! But again, the path so far has been clear and tractable. There’s no reason for him not to be able to continue on it, predictably, inevitably.
And, then, one day, our writer looks around and he’s fifty. And he realizes that the book awards and the bestsellers and the movie deals haven’t come. He’s still publishing his novels (or maybe he isn’t), but he and his peers not part of the conversation like they used to be (well, one or two of them are. Just not him). His sales are slowly declining and some of his previous work is out of print. His agent admits that it’s harder to sell his work than it used to be. New writers — who are these kids? — are coming up and winning the awards, hitting the best seller lists, getting those TV and movie deals.
Our writer’s body is thicker than it used to be, and slower, and creaks. He’s not young anymore nor ever will be again. He’s not one of the Young Turks; he senses he’s barely part of the establishment. The new writers coming up treat him like just another writer; he’s not an influence, he’s just another jobber in the word mines. His upward path — that clear and tractable path, the expected and one would dare to say entitled path — is not the path he’s on. He’s on a path that has plateaued and indeed may be starting to run downhill, getting steeper as it goes.
How did this happen?
Well, our writer thinks, it can’t be because of him; he’s done the work, put in the words, is writing at the same level he always has. He’d been up for awards, back in the day, and doesn’t know why he shouldn’t still be. And it can’t be just be because sometimes, despite your best efforts, things don’t happen for you — that you could have been in the right place at the right time but weren’t, and someone else was, and they got a boost and you didn’t because on occassion that’s the way it goes. No, things don’t just happen, things happen for a reason.
And things, in particular, are happening to our writer — or more accurately, aren’t happening, because someone or a group of someones, are actively making it not happen. Our writer looks around at who is new, who is hot, who is making it in the field and who isn’t, adds up the anecdotal evidence that doesn’t involve the impossible factors of himself or just plain bad luck. And then he thinks to himself:
You know, maybe it really is the Jews keeping me down.
Or the blacks. Or the gays. Or the liberals! Or the Millennials! The lousy SJWs and the feminists! Or all of them! All at once! For starters!
And that’s when our writer looks up from the path, and in front of him stands the Brain Eater.
Who pulls out a spoon, cracks open our writer’s skull, and starts feasting, while our writer goes onto the Internet and talks angrily and at length about who it is that is keeping him from what he deserves.
Please note that this is just one representative example. Not every path to the Brain Eater is traced into the dirt like this particular one. Some come to the Brain Eater sooner; some come later. Some get further along in their career before they arrive at the Brain Eater, having won accolades and fame (but just not enough); some leap into its arms at the first available opportunity. What’s important is the gap, that wide space between where they think should have been and where they are now — and the “fact” that someone else, not them and not chance, is solely responsible for their failure to be who they are supposed to be, and their failure to achieve what they were entitled to achieve.
Please also note that no one has to come to the Brain Eater at all. Even folks statistically most susceptible to the Brain Eater can realize how much luck, circumstance and timing plays a part in one’s career, and resist the temptation to ascribe their own situation to a shadowy cabal out to defeat them personally. They might also realize that the “expected” path isn’t and never was real, and that nothing in one’s career or even life is ever a given.
They might also recognize that in writing, at least, it is never too late — as long as you’re writing and submitting and putting your work out there, there’s always another chance for you and your work. There are writers who failed and failed and failed and failed and hit. There are writers who hit, hit bottom, and hit again. There are writers who didn’t start publishing until they were in their fifties, or beyond. There are writers who started early, kept at it, never “hit,” but nevertheless loved the life that being a writer gave them.
There is no expected path. Believing that there is will only make you unhappy, and from there, bitter, and from there, blame-seeking. There is only the path you make for yourself and where it takes you, however long you choose to be on it.
Or, you can let the Brain Eater feast. It might make you feel better temporarily. But then you might find that what you’ve long suspected is actually true: People don’t want to work with you. Not because of some shadowy cabal directive but simply because people are reluctant to work with someone who descends into blame-seeking and bigotry when things don’t go their way. It’s unpleasant to watch and deal with, and people will suspect that if everything doesn’t go your way, sooner or later that your impulse to blame will be directed at them.
And thus the irony of the Brain Eater: It makes you become, by your own hand, the thing you suspect others were working so hard to make you be: A failure.
31 thoughts on “The Brain Eater”
Notes:
1. I suspect this one might generate a lot of comments, so remember: The Mallet is out. Play nice with each other.
2. To the ones who might moan that once again it’s the straight white dudes being singled out — I note it’s not exclusive to straight white dudes (and yes, I include cis-ness in there), and indeed I can think of some for whom (in my opinion) the Brain Eater has come who are not male (or straight, or white). But in my opinion, when I see the Brain Eater feasting, straight white dudes tend to be the main entree, if you get my drift.
3. Also, to get ahead of the inevitable, “why aren’t [insert non straight white dude group of your choosing] accused of the Brain Eater when they complain?”, one, maybe sometimes they are in the throes of Brain Eater, but two, you know, in writing/publishing at least, there’s actually a lot of non-anecdotal evidence that minorities are disproportionally underrepresented in the mainstream and have significant challenges getting on equal footing in terms of access to the marketplace. This comment thread will not be the place to 101 this particular aspect of writing and publishing, but it’s worth it to note it’s there.
And, to the point, of the Brain Eater aspect of this, non-SWMs, at least in my anecdotal experience, don’t just assume a path to glory; they know (or very quickly find out from personal experience) that their path is, shall we say, beset.
4. For those curious: I don’t suspect I myself will find the Brain Eater standing in front of me — I’m pretty happy with my career and at this point consider anything else positive that happens to me a delightful bonus rather than an expected milestone — but if it does Krissy has instructions to take me out into the yard and hit me with a shovel. She’ll do it, too.
I admit, I was thinking of something completely different; I’ve always heard ‘Brain Eater’ as a term for those important in the field who, in their latter days, descend into mediocrity (common symptoms: Too Big to Edit, Series Disease, trying to connect all your work together into a shared universe, etc.).
But oh, yeah, in the last few years I’ve definitely seen the kind of thing you’re talking about, without naming names…
Wow, better keep the mallet handy for this one. I think your metaphor is apt, but I suspect that the TL;DR version of this would be something like, “Beware false career expectations, they may make you cranky and vulnerable to being an asshole.”
This applies in many career paths. Of all the smart young lieutenants in the army, how many end up being generals? Don’t know where “brain eaters” come from. I suppose writers who become bitter have a the opportunity to show their ignorance more than others.
I wish you hadn’t been so specific about age fifty up there.
This is different from the brain eater I always heard of, that Travis Butler mentioned.
There’s also the literal brain eater that seems to have gotten a certain older writer who was always right wing, but still quite readable, and even has a long running blog. But he went full on conspiracy theorist a few years ago.
There is also a certain amount of older writer behavior that derives from decades of seeing other writers grabbed by the Brain Eater and desperately hoping not to sound like them. Particularly if one is disappointed by the failure to move along an expected path that isn’t the path that people expect you to expect, there can be a strong desire not to say anything that can be construed as envious or jealous because not only does it make one unattractive but it makes one unattractive inaccurately. Also it frankly feels more foolish to have missed on ambitions that most people don’t share (and have to admit to being sad about it) than it does to miss on an ambition that is widely shared — people understand the guy who never had the money to own a Mercedes a lot better than they understand the guy who never had time to learn Tibetan.
I know a bit about this because,uh, like, I know some guys.
@Miles:
There are at least two things that many people find hard to accept:
One: You are not as good at (whatever you do) as you think you are and as you’d like to be.
Two: Sometimes things happen at random. Good or bad luck will have some influence on your path.
Denying both of these makes you basically brain eater bait.
If you are good at something when you are young, people tend to tell you that YOU ARE GOOD and YOU ARE TALENTED and YOU’LL GO FAR. Not, “you’re working hard and studying a lot and practicing, and if you do that every day things might still be kinda fucked and that’s okay,” but you ARE going to do great things. So then if you don’t … how do you get out of that? How do you fix it in your head? When it’s what you are, it’s all you’ve ever been good at, and you think it’s inherent instead of learned?
As you put it, you can turn that anger outward, and blame others. And you can turn it inward, and blame yourself. Both destructive and not serviceable for the work. You have to look at writing as work. You have to realize there are slumps, and missed opportunities, and it won’t all be okay. Some things will never be okay, but YOU will be okay even if that happens.
A.
I just turned 40 last December, and I’m still working steadily, but not setting the world on fire, as I seemed maybe poised to do ten years ago, and you know what? I’m okay with that. My dream as a kid was to publish some novels I was proud of, and to be able to write and publish stories, and I got those things. I’m still selling books to good publishers, even, and I think I’m doing my best work these days. I’m not a bestseller, but I remember the first time my career cratered, I looked around and went, hmm, and thought, “If you can’t be a headliner, there’s no shame in being a respected session musician,” and settled in. (Of course, every new book is another spin of the roulette wheel, so you never know, but if this is my ultimate level? It’s farther than I had any reason to believe I’d go.)
“Even folks statistically most susceptible to the Brain Eater can realize how much luck, circumstance and timing plays a part in one’s career, and resist the temptation to ascribe their own situation to a shadowy cabal out to defeat them personally. ”
I’m an old, white, male fud. I suffer from that part of the Brain Eater that prevents me from remembering stuff I wrote a year or more ago (sometimes a few months). But I know how much of a part luck plays in what happens to you. Hell, I invented the next big game after Pictionary, just in time to see Nintendo completely and permanently restructure the games biz. I got a big publisher to bring out my funny, whimsical debut novels just in time for 911 to change the US national mood. Believe me, I know.
That being said, I have to admit it’s just possible I have been singled out by an ancient and sinister cabal for special treatment. I comfort myself with the thought that I am being tested and tempered for my eventual fabulous destiny. It’s just that, since I’m turning 68 this month and don’t figure to live that much longer, I wish they’d get around to it.
Like Travis, I associate the term with a perceived decline in quality of an established author’s work, not this expectation thing. In many cases, the victim having already achieved grandmaster status.
Does this “Brain Eater” have anything to do with authors who cry “plagiarism!” whenever someone releases a blockbuster piece of work that bears even the slightest resemblance to something of theirs, or is that another beast entirely?
Yeah, I’m not where I thought I would be in my career, and there is some general demographics that made it that way, but I am happy where I am and doing what I love to do. The Brain Eater or The Green Eyed Monster has little room to feast here.
First the zombies came for the writers….
It’s so sad, too. Victims of the Brain Eater don’t even get to enjoy the success they *have* enjoyed.
Tomamitai:
I’ve never had it happen to me, so I couldn’t say.
I’ve met a few whose brains have been eaten. It’s not a pretty sight. There should probably be a home in the woods for them all to go to where they can’t hurt anyone but themselves.
I’m 50 and I formally began my writing career two years ago. I’m doing everything on my own, with no expectations or preconceptions.
I think maybe this was the best way to do this all along.
Could this be apt for the scientific or mathematical fields? If so, could a scientist or mathematician who is also a Whatever reader point out what the “brain eater” would be for them? I ask this as a mid-level statistician and I don’t want to go down that path.
As a 44-year-old Straight White Male who’s achieved modest-but-not-immense success, I read this thinking There But For The Grace of God Go I. If I’m being honest, sometimes I sense that Brain Eater lurking around waiting for that moment to pounce.
I stave it off as best I can. A thing I keep coming back to– as corny as it is– is a line from that graduation-speech-as-spoken-word-song from the 90s: “Remember, the race is long, and ultimately, it’s only with yourself.”
I wanted to be a scientist. Instead, I stumbled into a far less glorious but far more lucrative career as a computer programmer.
Some of this was pure luck of the draw, largely unforeseeable consequences of career choices I made early on. I rejected a scientific field that subsequently went through a series of exciting revolutions in thought, in favor of one that seemed more promising at the time but turned out to be largely moribund. Meanwhile, an extraordinary economic boom gave me an opening into my backup career.
I think if the money hadn’t turned out to be better anyway, I’d be a lot more bitter.
“And it can’t be just be because sometimes, despite your best efforts, things don’t happen for you — that you could have been in the right place at the right time but weren’t, and someone else was, and they got a boost and you didn’t because on occassion that’s the way it goes. No, things don’t just happen, things happen for a reason.”
It’s especially hard to accept this when it means realizing that your early success wasn’t due solely to your talent and hard work, but that an element of chance played a part. So not only don’t you have the future you thought you’d have, you don’t even have the past you thought you did.
(Me, I’m in my mid 40s and only starting to pull up out of the “blaming myself” dive. And I am responsible for my failures, in part. But I no longer define myself as a failure, and that makes a different future possible.)
Thanks for writing this. It always irritates me when I see already successful (usually white/male/straight) authors complaining about an up & coming author along the lines of “it’s because she is a woman / gay / minority / etc. and/or is writing about these SJW issues.” For the record, if I see something like that, I mentally vow to 1.) Never read the complainer’s work 2.) Never buy the complainer’s work and 3.) Check out the person they were complaining about. I wonder if sometimes these complainers don’t understand why some of us get *so* excited to read diverse books by diverse authors — books about a Himba mathematical genius woman hanging in space with aliens? Yes please. I grew up on a steady diet of sci-fi, and it was so rare for me to see anything other than a white male character in this role… I never saw anyone who looked like my mother cast as the hero (heck, even seeing someone who looked like her was rare enough).
I have limited book funds, and I sure as hell am not going to spend my money on an asshole. (Of course – perfectly happy to buy works of white/male/straight authors who are non-assholes, such as our generous host here).
@Mike J: There’s an analogous phrase I’ve heard, “going emeritus”. It usually involves distinguished, elderly professors either stubbornly persisting in trying to rescue their favorite rejected ideas, or deciding that they have revolutionary notions that will overturn some field of science distant from their original specialty. When the consensus is not sympathetic, they start insisting that an entrenched cabal is keeping them down.
British cosmologists seem particularly susceptible, for some reason.
See also this relevant SMBC comic:
http://www.smbc-comics.com/?id=2556
Mike J: Engineer (Civil) here. Yes, yes it can. Forms I’ve seen it take (in addition to straight-up racism and misogyny):
* Taking credit for underlings’ work, aka Me-itis.
* Being nasty to reviewers that have fewer years experience and the temerity to point out errors in your work (bonus points for P.E. looking down the nose at non-P.E.)
* Blaming not being published in professional journals on X, Y, and Z things other than failure to write an acceptable paper.
* Acronym soup and a plethora of titles/certs dangling after a name *may* be a symptom, depending on situation and/or frequency of occurrence.
* Taking work in a different state/province and assuming the rules and regs are identical to the place they’ve been working.
“No matter how good you are, there’s always a million people better.” Homer Simpson
Also, I met you in Parma at the book signing, and you didn’t actually sign the Collapsing Empire I bought for my father in law. You just wrote, “Happy Reading!” which was really my intent all along, but thought he would appreciate it a bit more when I told him I got to meet you. Is there a place I can send it to be properly Hancocked?
You might even be able to say that expectations and a feeling of deservedness are the larval forms of the Brain Eater.
I always thought of Brain Eater the way Travis saw it, and linked it with (especially) “Too Big To Edit” (ahem, without naming names, I’m sure everyone here is probably thinking of the same guy)…and not exclusive to writers. Although the film figure I’m thinking of here may ALWAYS have been Brain Eaten, just managed to get one hit so big he could tell studios to go pound sand almost overnight.
This is true for non-fiction writers and journalists as well. Easy to get your eyes off the work and whine about why the world is so unfair.