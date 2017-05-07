Uncategorized

Prom 2017

John Scalzi15 Comments

Athena and Hunter went and got all dressed up for their senior Prom night last night, and of course I had to take a tone of pictures, because that’s what I do. If you’re curious to see the results (and to look upon a fabulous Belle dress), the entire Flickr album is here. Enjoy!

15 thoughts on “Prom 2017

  7. Hope Hunter and Athena had a wonderful night. It’s great to see two genuinely nice kids find each other like they have.

  8. I love her sass. That young woman is going to rock worlds, she has the look of a force of nature about her.

  10. She looks goddess-like in some of those exterior shots. And the candids with her and Hunter are charming.

  12. Athena is taller than Daisy too.

    Does that belle dress have hoops? Looks like it might.  Is it easy or hard to master hooped-dress ambulation?

  14. Thank you for sharing this! I am at sea, heading for Morocco, a very different place to your home; it’s good to see human links across so vast a distance…

  15. These pictures range from “Oh, how lovely!” to “Squeeeeeeee!!” Such an adorable couple. Hope they had/are having a great time!

