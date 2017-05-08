Hitting Tech Sufficiency

I was recently gifted with a Google Chromebook Pixel, which although now two years old is still the most specced-out Chromebook you can get (the version I received has an i7 processor, 16 gigs of ram and a 64GB SSD, as well as a retina-like touchscreen). I was delighted to get it, and can attest to it being an all around lovely laptop, as well as (of course) just about the best Chromebook I’ve come across. It can run Android apps too, which is a bonus, although I don’t find myself actually using that ability much, either on this or the other two Chromebooks I currently have in the house. Be that as it may, if you have a hankering for a Chromebook, the Pixels are still well worth looking into. Google’s not making them anymore, so supplies are limited, but on the other hand you can pick one up these days for about $400, a steep discount from their original pricing (of about $1k).
As much as I like the Pixel (and I do!), one of the things I’m aware of at the moment is that I’m currently in a moment of technological sufficiency, which is to say that I’m at a point where I don’t really have a hankering for any new bit of tech. Before the Pixel arrived I already had the latest Asus Flip Chromebook, which I liked quite a bit and which I took on tour with me, where it performed in an entirely satisfactory manner. My desktop computer is a couple years old now but still near the upper end of things, techwise; as long as it doesn’t explode I’m fine. My cell phone is likewise well-specced and I’m in no rush to upgrade it. Basically, there’s no tech out there in the world I really feel the urge to pick up. I’m good.
This is very weird for me, I should note. There’s usually a laptop or cell phone or graphics card or camera or TV or whatever that I don’t have that I wish I did, and which I’m sorely tempted to get even if I don’t exactly need it (this is what Charlie Stross calls “having to make a saving throw against shiny“). But at the moment: Nope.
I think part of the reason for this is a bit of self-awareness, i.e., no matter what new computer (or phone, or whatever) I get, I’m almost certainly going to use it for the same things I always do — in the case of a laptop, to write emails and occasionally work on a novel (if I’m not at home), and read social media. These are not things which require blazing speeds or massive computing power, which is one reason I’ve become enamored of Chromebooks in the last couple of years; they’re nicely good enough, especially now that I can models with backlit keyboards. They are so “good enough,” in fact, that at this point (for me, anyway), it becomes increasingly difficult to justify spending hundreds more for a PC or Mac ever again. Maybe if my laptops were my primary computers (i.e., no desktop computer). But they’re not.
Also, I think I might have a little bit of technology fatigue, which is to say at this moment in time there’s nothing so particularly new or innovative in terms of technology that I feel an urge to race out and upgrade. Laptops are sufficiently small and light and capable; their functionality isn’t notably different from what it was five or even ten years ago, at least in terms of how I use them. The most recent attempts to innovate in that area amount to either removing capability (Apple ditching inputs and forcing its users to use dongles) or adding capability of dubious utility (Apple again, with their “Touch Bar”). Likewise, the newest generation of cell phones doesn’t add much to the party for me — again they’re either dropping capability (no headphone jacks? Screw you), or what’s being added doesn’t impress me much.
(Tablets, I’ll note, have dropped entirely off my radar; I loved the Nexus 7 tablet, which was the perfect size for me, but I barely use mine anymore. Likewise the iPad Mini I have, which I got because I’m working on games designed for iOS. What I used tablets for previously are now handled by my phone, which now has a large enough screen, or by my Asus Chromebook, which flips about to make a perfectly serviceable tablet, especially now that it runs Android apps).
There’s nothing that grabs me, upgrade-wise, so I suspect I’m unlikely to upgrade until my current set of toys break. Which will be soon enough, as tech these days is not made to last. But when it does break, the question will be whether I’ll upgrade, or just… sidegrade, and get tech that is equivalent to what I have now and thus, relatively cheaper because it will no longer be the shiniest of the shinies anymore.
I don’t suspect this state of affairs will last, mind you. I am famously susceptible to new tech toys, and I suspect that soon some as-now-unheralded feature or functionality will presently become indespensible (or will at least feel like it is) and then there I will be, Fry-like, thrusting out a fist of dollars and telling someone to shut up and take my money. But for the moment? Yeah, I’m fine, tech-wise. It’s a weird feeling. But I could get used to it. And so could my wallet.
12 thoughts on “Hitting Tech Sufficiency”
Technically satiated. Me too except for cars… I really NEED a Tesla.
It was fascinating reading this, since I’m in a similar position. Between cameras, computers, and music equipment, I’m pretty satisfied right now, which is strange, since I just sold some older gear on eBay. I consider money like that found money and usually spend it back on new toys, but I’m actually pretty caught up on my toys right now, which is certainly an odd feeling. I have $600 burning a hole in my Paypal account and nothing I really want right now sufficient to spend it all. But, I suspect this to be a fleeting moment that will change too, very quickly, like a planet spinning off into the universe, to quote a character playing Patton in a movie.
I’m mostly in the same place – just upgraded the wife’s gaming desktop and the home theater PC, and I’m not longing for anything. I’m foreseeing that the next fail to save vs. Shiny will be when VR headsets finally come up with a killer app/must-play game that justifies their price tags. Until then, I’m going to idle and wait for the price to come down. Eventually, the falling price and incoming games will cross over and I’ll be getting the new Oculus or Vive, then do it again so I can play with my wife & daughter, and a new cascade will start.
Is this how Moore’s law dies? Not because they can’t get more transistors in an inch bit because there isn’t a need for more? I remember getting a new PC every year or two because a new game would come out that couldn’t run at the higher settings with the current computing power. Or are we just getting old and aren’t as enamored with the latest and greatest. I’m running an older Dell. I did a graphics card upgrade and am fine. Yeah there are faster machines out there and I’m sure there are newer games out there with even better graphics but I really don’t care enough to drop the cash on a new machine.
What about an Amazon Echo or something similar? Using voice commands to turn on lights, pause TV, etc. is pretty amazing… like living in the future!
Disclosure: I’m an Amazon employee.
Nathan Zumwalt:
I have one. At this point I use it mostly as a speaker. Do the same with the Google Home we have.
Won’t Athena need a laptop to take to college with her? Or can she use one of your computers?
She has her own computers.
I’ve been that way for several years, and I’m a developer. Everyone I know is constantly building a new computer, upgrading cards, etc. like a Jedi building their own lightsaber. Me? Besides my work computer, I’ve used 3 laptops since 2001…and one I had to replace because it started overheating. Hell, we still have the same washer, dryer, oven and dishwasher that we got when got married 30 years ago.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it (or upgrade)
You clearly are not sufficiently serious about photography, or there would be a constant stream of new bodies and lenses that you NEEEEEEEDDDDD.
Maybe you need to go back to 35mm film…
David G. Lewis:
In fact I’ve been thinking about an 85mm prime lens, but not too seriously yet.
This sort of answers a question I have about almost all science fiction, in that within the worlds of most future/near-future sci-fi stories, you never see characters griping about their technology or wishing it was faster or bigger or better. Everyone is always perfectly happy with the state of tech in their world. No one’s ever talking about how the Brainernet is okay for now, but just think what we could do if it was X times faster. No impatient whiner on their warp phone is ever having to be told “Give it a minute! It’s going into space!” I’ve been banging this drum for a half a decade now, but it seems like maybe I’ll have to retire this crusade. Because I agree with you. There’s not a single bit of tech I’m lusting over. :(