My 47th year was a pretty productive one: Three books of mine were published (The Dispatcher, in both audio and print; Miniatures; and of course The Collapsing Empire), one video game I worked on was released (Midnight Star: Renegade), I toured all around the country and saw lots of people, I had some work optioned and even won an award in Israel. Not bad. More importantly, I got to spend another year with my wife and child and with friends, all of whom I cherish beyond measure, and who have made my personal life full and wonderful.
There was that election. But, look. You can’t pin that one on me.
I have plans and ambitions for my 48th year, which outside that which you probably already know (i.e., write a whole bunch of books) I’m going to keep to myself for now. But in the spirit of commemorating the day, if you feel inclined to mark my birthday, in lieu of gifts, please consider doing the following:
1. Be decent to each other, as much as you can.
2. Be mindful of the people you care about. They’re going to need your help, and you might need theirs.
3. Donate locally, and donate critically. There are people in your own neighborhoods who could use a hand up, especially now. Also, our nation is going to need people to defend rights and principles other people seem in a rush to strip and junk. To the extent you can, give.
4. Look up from the news every once in a while and give yourself a break. This is one I especially need to remember, so I figure the rest of you could use that reminder as well. I think peple can and should be engaged in the world, now more than ever. But it’s also important to know when you need to rest, so you can be more effective when you come back to it.
5. Take care of yourself. You’re not getting any younger, you know. Do things that give you joy, with people you like and love. It’s more important than you might think.
And that’s what I have for you today, on my 48th birthday. I’m looking forward to the next year.
32 thoughts on “48”
Happy birthday, John!
Happy Birthday!
Congratulations!
Happy birthday, John. A couple more years and you’ll get to sit at the adult table. :)
Happy Birthday! Wishes for many more.
Happy Birthday John!
Keep up the good work and enjoy your day.
Thanks for the wise words! Happy Birthday! Wishing you continued happiness!
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday John Scalzi. Live long and prosper!
Nice photo, by the way.
Happy Birthday! And thank you for the reminders. After reading this, I sent an overdue letter to a friend. No matter how old one gets (and I got a few years on you, babe), your advice is timely.
Happy Birthday, John.
May your day be joyful, sir! And I fervently hope that the year to come is filled with all manner of good surprises on many levels.
Health and happiness, now and always!
Happy Birthday and Whatever!!
Happy Birthday John. Good advice.
Happy Birthday! I look forward to reading your books!
I think the first, fourth, and fifth on your list are being sadly neglected by many people, but hopefully you have enough pull to swing a few people away from the edge and back to sanity. Congrats on your birthday.
Happy birthday!
Happy happy, John. You youngster, you.
Plan For A Year by Robert Bly
(Happy Birthday John)
Suppose that for a year we wrote poems only
About men and women whose lives had failed. We wouldn’t have to stop writing about
Ourselves—that’s one good thing. But
We’d have to give up bringing Cezanne
Into the poems, and cut way back on Dickinson.
There’d be fewer mentions of Eckhart and none
About those saints banished by the Church.
But we could go on writing about butterflies
Setting out over the Pacific, and those immigrant
Women in log cabins playing Haydn,
And we could talk about what happened to God.
happy birthday!
happy birthday, John. Thank you for your work, and your kindness.
You probably don’t recall that my wife, who calls you He Who Shall Not Be Named because I talk about you (adoringly) too much, shares your birthday. I think she’s making progress though as she actually said your name today.
I wish you a happy birthday and hope that your goals and dreams for this year come true.
Happy Birthday John.
Happy Birthday, you youngster.
First: Happy Birthday!
Second: Not to be nitpicking, but the past year was your 48th year that you lived (the first was from your birth to the 1st birthday, right?)
Also, only programmers are allowed to start counting anything at 0 :-)
Kudos to the first day of your forty-ninth year! You are only one year from being a half-century young.
Happy birthday John! I just finished the Collapsing Empire, it was squee-worthy, and my favorite space one of yours so far.
Happy Birthday! I’m looking forward to your next year…
Happy Birthday, sir. Thanks for all the sharing of your words, in fiction and otherwise.
Happy Birthday, and may it be a good one for you. You have earned it.
Happy birthday, John!
Happy Birthday Mr. S. Good picture! Great advice. Enjoy your BDay!