The Dispatcher a Locus Award Finalist!

John Scalzi2 Comments

In the “novella” category. I’m super pleased.

Here are the other finalists in the category:

That’s a very excellent field for the category, with many wonderful writers. I’m honored to have my work among them.

Here’s a link to the entire slate of finalists in all categories. Congrats to everyone! This is a very fine way to start the weekend.

2 thoughts on "The Dispatcher a Locus Award Finalist!"

  1. Congratulations on the nomination, John, I hope you win. Dispatcher is a great read, although I must confess I havent read any of the others to compare them.,So I’ll just indulge in a bit of blind partisanship here.

