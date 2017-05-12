In the “novella” category. I’m super pleased.
Here are the other finalists in the category:
- The Lost Child of Lychford, Paul Cornell (Tor.com Publishing)
- The Dream Quest of Vellitt Boe, Kij Johnson (Tor.com Publishing)
- Hammers on Bone, Cassandra Khaw (Tor.com Publishing)
- The Ballad of Black Tom, Victor LaValle (Tor.com Publishing)
- Every Heart a Doorway, Seanan McGuire (Tor.com Publishing)
- This Census-taker, China Miéville (Del Rey; Picador)
- The Iron Tactician, Alastair Reynolds (NewCon)
- Pirate Utopia, Bruce Sterling (Tachyon)
- A Taste of Honey, Kai Ashante Wilson (Tor.com Publishing)
That’s a very excellent field for the category, with many wonderful writers. I’m honored to have my work among them.
Here’s a link to the entire slate of finalists in all categories. Congrats to everyone! This is a very fine way to start the weekend.
2 thoughts on “The Dispatcher a Locus Award Finalist!”
Congratulations on the nomination, John, I hope you win. Dispatcher is a great read, although I must confess I havent read any of the others to compare them.,So I’ll just indulge in a bit of blind partisanship here.
Congratulations!