Diversity, Appropriation, Canada (and Me)

So, I’ve been following this thing that’s been happening in Canada, where (briefly), Hal Niedviecki, a white editor of a literary magazine, in an edition of the magazine focusing on the indigenous writers of Canada, wrote an editorial in which he encouraged white writers to include characters who weren’t like them, saying “I’d go so far as to say that there should even be an award for doing so – the Appropriation Prize for best book by an author who writes about people who aren’t even remotely like her or him.”
This outraged a bunch of folks, and Niedviecki ended up apologizing and resigning, which in turn outraged a bunch of other (mostly white) literary and journalistic folks, some of whom briefly started going about on social media about actually trying to fund an “Appropriation Prize” before at least a few of them realized that maybe they shouldn’t be doing that and started backtracking as fast as they could.
As I’ve been reading this, I think I have a reasonably good idea of what was going on in the mind of Niedzviecki. I suspect it was something along the line of, “Hey, in this special edition of this magazine featuring voices my magazine’s reading audience of mostly white writers doesn’t see enough of, I want to encourage the writing of a diversity of characters even among my readership of mostly white writers, and I want to say it in a clever, punchy way that will really drive the message home.”
Which seems laudable enough! And indeed, in and of itself, encouraging white, middle-class writers out of their comfort zones in terms of writing characters different from them and their lived experience is a perfectly fine goal. I encourage it. Other people I know encourage it. There’s more to life than middle-class white people, and writing can and should reflect that.
But it wasn’t “in and of itself,” and here’s where Niedviecki screwed up, as far as I can see:
1. In an edition of his magazine about indigenous writing in Canada, his essay pulled focus away from indigenous writers to focus on white, middle-class writers, (probably unintentionally) signaling who was really more important here.
2. He tried to be clever about it, too, and the failure mode of “clever” is “asshole.” Specifically, the crack about the “Appropriation Prize,” which probably sounded great in his head, and by all indications sounded pretty great to a bunch of other mostly white Canadian authors and journalists.
3. Which is a point in itself, i.e., the easy conflation of “diversity of characters” with “appropriation.” Very basically, the former says “I as a writer acknowledge there’s more to the world than me and people like me and I will strive to represent that as best I can,” and the latter says “The imaginary version of people I’m not like, that I have created in my head, is as valid as the lived experience of the actual people I claim to represent in my writing.” And, yeah. Maybe these two should not be conflated, even if it makes for a punchy, memorable line in an essay. Also, if you genuinely can’t tell the difference between these two states, you might have work to do.
(This is why the white Canadian authors/journalists yakking about funding an Appropriation Prize are particularly clueless; they’re essentially saying “Hey! Let’s give money to white writers for the best fake version of people they’re not!” Which is not a good look, folks, really. Words do mean things, and “appropriation” doesn’t mean a good thing in this context.)
This whole event really appears to fall into the category of “Well-meaning person does something they thought would help and instead makes things worse.” Niedzviecki thought he was championing diversity in Canadian writing — because (I have no doubt) he actually does wish to champion diversity in Canadian writing — and instead blundered into controversy because lack of understanding about what he was doing, or at least, lack of understanding of how what he was doing would look outside of his own circle of experience. He meant well! But he showed his ass anyway.
And, well. Join the party, Mr. Niedzviecki! There are many of us here in the “We Showed Our Ass” club. And judging from the response to the piece, and Mr. Niedzviecki’s decision to resign his post, more are joining as we speak. “Cultural Appropriation: Why Can’t We Debate It?” asks one Canadian newspaper column headline, from another white writer who clearly doesn’t understand what “cultural appropriation” actually means and seems confused why other people are upset by it. Niedzviecki, to his credit, seems to have picked up the clue. Some others seem determined not to. And, look. We all show our ass. The question is whether we then try to pull our pants back up, or keep scrunching them down to our ankles, and then poop all over them and ourselves.
Now, related but slightly set apart (which is why I’ve separated this part off with asterisks), let me address this issue of diversity of characters in writing, using myself as an example, and moving on from there.
I’m a white male writer of North American middle-class sensibility, and I try from time to time to write characters that are not like me, because it reflects the reality of the world to do so, and because in science fiction I believe we write the futures we want to see, and I want to see diversity. How do I do, writing these characters who are not like me? Well, that’s for other people to decide. But here is my thought on doing it, which I take from Mary Anne Mohanraj’s essays here on the subject:
a) I should write diverse characters.
b) I’ll screw up sometimes, and when I do people with the lived experience I’m trying to represent will let me know.
c) I’ll learn and when I write diverse characters again, I’ll try to do better. If I make mistakes again, they’ll be new ones, not the same ones over again.
d) Repeat until dead (or I quit writing, which I suspect will happen simultaneously).
With that said, while I think it’s useful for me to have diverse characters in my writing, I also think it’s even more useful for publishing to have diverse writers. This is not just because of some box checking sensibility but because other writers tell stories, create characters and interrogate writing in ways I would never think to. I’m a pretty good storyteller, folks. But my way of storytelling isn’t the only way it gets done. As a reader I like what I like, but I also like finding out about what I didn’t know I’d like, and I even occasionally like reading something and going “wow, that was so not for me but I get that it’s for someone.”
This is relevant because even when I write diverse characters, they get filtered through me, and while that’s fine and I think necessary, in a larger sense it’s not sufficient. I’m not running me down here. I give good character. But as a writer I know where my weaknesses are. Some characters I will likely never explore as deeply as they could be explored by other writers, because I am not able to write those characters as well as others could. I strive for diversity in my writing. But my writing won’t ever reflect the diversity that literature in general should be capable of. You need writers whose lives are not like mine for that.
White writers adding a diversity of characters into their work is one thing. Publishers seeking out and publishing a diversity of writers is another. A fall down happens when people — writers, editors, and publishers — appear to think having the former is somehow equivalent to the latter, or that having the former is sufficient, so that the latter is optional, if the former is present. It’s not. The former can be laudable (if it doesn’t fall over into appropriation, which it can, and when it does is its own bag of issues), but it’s not and never is sufficient. A field of literature that comes only from one direction is bad literature because it’s incomplete literature. There’s more to it and it’s being missed out on. And that’s a much larger issue.
So, yes. Good on me and any white writer for having diverse characters. Go us! But if your argument about diversity in writing and publishing is centered on that, and not on an actual diversity of writers, you’re missing the point in an obvious way. Everyone who isn’t a white writer is going to notice.
21 thoughts on “Diversity, Appropriation, Canada (and Me)”
Notes:
1. Strangely enough, a discussion of cultural appropriation and writing might engender some clueless commenting! So, please please please be sure your comment isn’t one of those. Also, remember to be polite to each other in your commenting. Thank you.
2. For anyone wishing to register the irony of me centering a piece about the folly of a white dude centering a discussion of diversity of writing on me: Yes, well. Guilty. But this is my personal blog and it is about me, so.
3. Please note I do not hold myself up as a paragon of woke whiteness. I’ve shown my ass on numerous occasions and undoubtedly will again. I’m not even going to say this essay may not be without its flaws. I do try to learn from the experience, however.
This ignited so quickly in Canada, I think, because it also followed in the wake of the Joseph Boyden controversy (author Boyden is accused of misrepresenting native ancestry and literary/cultural appropriation), which followed the UBC Accountable letter, which followed the Steven Galloway affair (UBC creative writing head and bestselling writer fired from UBC amid mysterious circumstances, and Boyden spearheaded the letter defence), which followed the Jian Ghomeshi scandal, and so on. There are many smouldering fires in the CanLit landscape, just waiting to erupt at any moment. Those Appropriation Prize jokes were just Molotov cocktails. (Montreal cocktails?)
It’s worth pointing out that Vancouver writer Silvia Moreno-Garcia is raising funds for an Emerging Indigenous Voices Award, with the help of the UBC Longhouse, so hopefully some good comes of this: http://www.silviamoreno-garcia.com/blog/indigenous-support/
“d) Repeat until dead (or I quit writing, which I suspect will happen simultaneously).”
Do you actually wish to go while at your keyboard? And if so, would you pick a fiction piece, a blog post, or something else to be in the middle of writing?
(I am apparently in a morbid mood today)
Thanks for writing this, Scalzi. I too am a white writer who often writes outside of my demographic because, among other things, I want to represent the world I actually live in. So far, I seem to have done this without having the Cultural Appropriation Rotten Tomatoes hurled at me. Though, there’s still plenty of time. I’ll take is at it comes and try to learn from it if/when it happens. Right on about diversity of authors being more important than diversity of characters. Though, of course, both are welcome. I’ll just add that if we want to really turn up the heat we should start encouraging/pressuring/shaming publishers into actively promoting diverse titles, rather than just publishing them, ticking off a box, and letting them die on the vine. That’s my two cents. Publish diverse titles then promote the living hell out of them. Anything less is grandstanding.
Words do mean things
Not in a vacuum, though. They mean things to people, and sometimes they mean different things to different people.
I don’t think there is a widespread consensus on what “cultural appropriation” means, so it’s hardly surprising that so much confusion and misunderstanding arises around it.
Although I do think that anyone who intentionally uses it to describe themselves, or *asks* for someone to engage in it, is making a mistake. Even if people disagree on what it is, it should be clear to any even slightly informed person that a substantial number of people dislike it.
SF, at least of the futuristic variety, seems like kind of a unique problem WRT to diversity because you’re not just writing diverse characters, but all the characters exist in a society with different technology, politics, and cultural assumptions from our own, or any other contemporary society.
I feel like James S.A. Corey do a good job with this. (Or should I say does? It’s confusing when an author is actually a nom de plume for two people). The Expanse series is written by two white American guys, and one of their main characters is a black woman, but she’s also a Belter who grew up and will live her whole life on space colonies and that informs how she thinks. A couple principal characters are Martians and they have different ethnic backgrounds (and different personalities), but also certain cultural assumptions that seem to derive from living in fairly crowded tunnels, caves, and domes on a planet whose surface will kill you in seconds.
Chris:
“I don’t think there is a widespread consensus on what ‘cultural appropriation’ means, so it’s hardly surprising that so much confusion and misunderstanding arises around it.”
I think when there’s any doubt about what a particular phrase means, ask the group most disadvantaged by its use, and use that version as your definition.
Jesi:
I don’t suspect I will physically die at a keyboard, but I do suspect when I die there will be some work unfinished.
I don’t think there is a widespread consensus on what “cultural appropriation” means
I think there’s a general consensus on what it means, but part of the problem is actually spotting it is sort of a matter of “you know it when you see it.” I mean nobody (or hardly anybody) thinks that white people shouldn’t perform Blues or R&B, anymore than people would say black people shouldn’t sing Opera, but we’ve all seen cringeworthy examples of white artists pushing “acting black” into insulting parody. But it’s hard to a create a formal, abstract definition of where that line is.
I think the best way to avoid appropriation is collaboration. Want to add a diverse element to your art? Hire or consult someone with the relevant background. Editors should hire diverse writers , writers can run their work past diverse beta readers or take feedback seriously. Great essay—I’ve been having the same thoughts, but not so eloquently :)
As someone who recently went from keyboard to CPR in a matter of seconds, it isn’t nearly as romantic as it sounds. I didn’t even leave behind a dramatic sentence fragment.
With respect, John, I think you’re missing a key part of this controversy. Something called the Equity Task Force sent the editor a letter with about a dozen demands that he and his staff comply with – I read it in someone’s tweet and it was very provocative – and that is what set off the Appropriation Prize hoo-hah. I’m trying to find the tweet again so I can post the link, but it is an important part of this whole uproar.
@magda – you mean this, yes? http://tiahouse.ca/statement-twuc-equity-task-force-response-niedzviecki-editorial-winning-appropriation-prize/
Yes, that’s the one. I saw it as a twitter image, so this one is more legible.
When you talked about yourself in contrast to diverse characters you said you were “white” and “male” but did not use the word “straight”, and since (knowing your work) I know you didn’t merely forget it, I intend to read into that as ridiculously overmuch as possible.
@EJ:
I take your point, and it’s a fair one, but I’d argue figuring out what “cultural appropriation” is is a lot less complicated than many people want to make it.
Let me put it this way — f we’re collaborating on a realistic novel set in a hospital where the main character is a brain surgeon, we’re going to do some basic research on the setting, the people who work in it and what brain surgery involves right? Perhaps run the manuscript by an expert beta reader or two, and take whatever notes come back without spinning out. Right?
(And note none of this is saying you can’t write a good novel with a hospital setting unless you’re a honest to blog healthcare professional.)
But there’s still far too many people who think they can just treat other people’s history, traditions and culture as set decoration or cosplay, then get all pissy when folks say “Yeah, but nah. Not cool, bruh.” And it’s funny how often the “stop being so politically correct, you triggered snowflake SJW” crowd always expect to have their politics, their religion, their culture and history treated not just with respect but reverence.
Being a white Male writer, I wonder why your latest Optus is populated with at least 4 Females in lead roles….Most of your books are written by a guy in a guys vernacular, and they sound right. I wonder why the shift .Trying to get more lady readers? This change seems to be part of the thread of reaching out to others not the same as you?
@chris: actually there is a consensus among the people it most frequently happens to. We’ve been discussing it and writing about it, for decades, and we recognize it when we see it. In my experience though, the people most often doing the appropriation are deeply confused about what it is. Also the waters are often muddied by ppl making false accusations of appropriation for the express purpose of confusing the issue.
I would say a classic example is the recent Miley Cyrus debacle where she has spent the past few years parodying a nasty stereotype of black sexuality on stage, and now that it has ceased to be lucrative for her career, has decided to not only switch genres, but badmouth the genre she once appropriated.
On the other hand The Rolling Stones, Michael Bolton, and Adele, I don’t consider appropriation.
Jay Keene:
“A guy’s vernacular”? I’m not sure what that means.
The new book has women in a number of key roles because I felt like those characters should be women. It’s not that unusual. The previous book had two of the four main characters as women, with a large number of women in key roles as well. The book before that had at least one of the main characters a woman (and the other one ungendered from the point of view of the reader). The book before that was also roughly in parity, in terms of main character gender. The next one will have one woman and one ungendered character as the leads, and the one after that will have the same number of women leads as the current book. So I don’t think it’s accurate to say most of my books usually have male lead characters, particularly recently.
As a WoC all I require is that white writers research, research, research! Do your homework! There have been at least a couple of white male writers who managed to write characters of color that not only were they not offensive to me, but felt very authentic to the point where I was surprised at the race of the writer. So I know it can be done. The writer just can’t be lazy about it.
They also need to keep in mind that PoC are individuals. What’s inoffensive to me, a Black woman might greatly upset some other Black woman. So they need to take into account that they might not get a consensus on how well their character was written.
Hey John… Jay Keene’s post and your reply made me wonder… how DO you decide the gender of a character? Is it seat of the pants, when you start writing it just feels like X should be female/male/fluid/ungendered? Driven by a plot element (even if it’s not something we see)?
I don’t particularly care what gender a given character is, but I’m just curious about the creative process by which you make the call.