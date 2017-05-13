Uncategorized Hey, Wanna Watch Me and Cory Doctorow Talk for an Hour About Super Nerdy Stuff? May 13, 2017 John Scalzi1 Comment Sure you do! Here you go. This is from when Cory and I did a stop together at Google during our book tours. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
One thought on “Hey, Wanna Watch Me and Cory Doctorow Talk for an Hour About Super Nerdy Stuff?”
You were staying in SF and schlepped all the way to Mountain View for this talk, EVEN THOUGH it could have been done in San Francisco!
Next time I see that you’re on a tour, I’ll try to set something up for Google SF. It occurred to me way, way too late this time.