Hey, Wanna Watch Me and Cory Doctorow Talk for an Hour About Super Nerdy Stuff?

John Scalzi1 Comment

Sure you do! Here you go. This is from when Cory and I did a stop together at Google during our book tours.

One thought on "Hey, Wanna Watch Me and Cory Doctorow Talk for an Hour About Super Nerdy Stuff?"

  1. You were staying in SF and schlepped all the way to Mountain View for this talk, EVEN THOUGH it could have been done in San Francisco!

    Next time I see that you’re on a tour, I’ll try to set something up for Google SF. It occurred to me way, way too late this time.

