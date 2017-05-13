That James Comey Thing

I tried writing about the James Comey firing earlier in the week and got mostly a lot of GRWARRRRGHNNNNGHFFFFFK out of it, so I decided to let it be, and anyway, at this point there’s very little to add to it that hasn’t already been said elsewhere, mostly relating to Trump being incompetent, possibly criminal, and in all cases a schmuck.
That said, I think it’s reasonable to address a point that both Trump and his various apparatchiks have been petulant about, namely that no one on the left liked James Comey and many people thought he should have been booted from the job, and yet when Trump booted him, they freaked out. Isn’t this what they wanted? I mean, hell, just before he got punted, I wrote this tweet about him:
So you would think I would be among the ones cheering the punting. As much as I roll my eyes at the Trumpkins, I think it’s reasonably fair for them to be confused about this.
Well, here’s an answer:
Let’s say there’s this guy who is an enormous asshole and everybody hates him and wishes that he’d get, like, hit by a bus or something. Then one day, a bus indeed comes up on the curb, smacks into him and basically turns him into paste. Does everyone then pin a medal on the bus driver? Well, no, the bus driver just killed someone. Now we look into why the bus went up on the curb. And if in this particular case the bus driver just happened to be someone the enormous asshole was investigating for possible criminal activity (because the enormous asshole was maybe a cop or a private investigator), well. There might be cause for concern. Especially if the bus driver then says “I was driving around looking for him in order to hit him with a bus!” to Lester Holt in a televised interview.
An even shorter, analogy-free version is: It’s allowed to both believe Comey wasn’t very good at his job and that Trump fired him in order to impede the FBI’s investigation into his, his campaign’s and now his administration’s ties to Russia. And while the first is a problem, the second is stuff impeachments are made of.
That Trump appeared to think that the annoyance of the first would make people brush aside the potential criminality of the second is yet another reason why he’s not actually very good at his job. So there’s irony there, at least.
21 thoughts on “That James Comey Thing”
I suspect the main reason conservatives are confused is that they expect everyone to be as tribal as themselves. If you are anti-Comey, you must naturally be pro-anti-Comey.
One side of this situation seems to be, “The Dems didn’t like Comey because of that email kerfuffle, so they should be glad he was fired! What’s all the ruckus?” That is a fair question over an unfair generalization of the matter, but a bigger question for me is: “The Reps rejoiced over their guy Comey dogging Clinton over those emails. Comey had a hand in giving them the election, so he’s THEIR GUY! They love him! Wait . . . he got fired? But, he’s THEIR GUY! Oh, yeah, Russia. Shut up and go on about your business (whatever that is).”
Comey should be noticing the deafening silence from the folk that loved him, and the uproar from the folk that respected-but-was-irritated by him. He wasn’t just hit by the bus; he was thrown under said bus by the whole GOP. It should move him to start considering gargling up for his singing voice. (I don’t actually think he’ll do that, classified info and all that, but it seems to have Trump spooked enough to threaten tapes.)
A part of me wants you to write this as a dialogue between John Perry and Jane Sagan and then to have one of your great reader actors put it out there for all of us to enjoy. I agree with you totally that this is the most incomprehensible exasperated incongruous bullshit of all time.
The Republicans are finally getting the message that there is no percentage in rushing to back up Trump’s idiocies. Most are taking the path of least resistance and refusing to discuss the matter – and it is hilarious how often a Trump-storm peaks at the start of a weekend, which means that they’re going home. The Freedom Caucus paid no price at all for opposing the first iteration of the AHCA in March, and they’re certainly not deriving any benefit from finally passing the legislation. Eventually they’ll wake up completely and realize they can actively defy Trump and pay no price for it. Too late by then, of course, but it will happen.
Here’s my theory – Putin has enough nastiness on enough Republicans directly or indirectly through Trump and his associates that none of them will ever have enough backbone to stand up to him. Either that or they think Margaret Atwood wrote a ‘How to’ guide rather than a horror story
I’m reading everything I can get my hands on about this, but it doesn’t help – it’s like I’m desperately trying to flip to the end of the book to see if it all turns out okay, but of course I can’t. Are we staring down the barrel of a new dictatorship? Are we all going to laugh about this in six months? I DON’T KNOW AND IT’S DRIVING ME INSANE.
I’m sure there’s a name for that in psychology.
A very good friend of mine worked with James Comey in a past life, pre-FBI. He said that Comey is honest and a good person, and my friend believes that Comey did what he thought was the right thing given the information and circumstances.
Separately, an article I’ve read attempted to explain Comey’s behavior about the email revelation vs. not talking about the Trump investigations. It posited that Comey assumed Clinton would win and given that plus the different nature of the two investigations from his perspective he had no choice but to do what he did.
VLK: Exactly. The right’s constant invocation of tribalism is really bizarre at times. We saw it before the French election, too: “Why aren’t people who wanted Hillary Clinton to win on board with Le Pen?” They were genuinely baffled that mere tribalism doesn’t outweigh all other concerns.
We’re living in a country where Republicans are OK with removing the chief law enforcement agent because he wasn’t willing to bow down to Trump and end the Russia investigation. That’s not in dispute. Trump admitted to it.
This has to end because it’s only going to get worse if we do nothing. Please, people, do something. Let others know that you’re doing something. Share what you’re doing. Pointing out what’s going wrong is not enough, we need to do something about us. No one is coming to save us. We’re the ones who have to save ourselves.
What am I doing? I’m calling my congressman, congresswoman, and senators every week. I’m donating to out of state candidates running against Republicans. I’m calling the DOJ (for what good it does) and standing up as resisting.
What can you do? If you’re living in a state with a Republican congressman/woman, call their office and make your voice heard. Go to town halls if you can find one. Get the word out, get people who stayed home to pledge to vote in 2018 to oust Republicans. Find the candidates who’re running in 2018 and donate. Heck, you can do that even if you’re living out of state and can afford it.
Find your representative http://www.house.gov/representatives/find/
Find your senator – https://www.senate.gov/senators/contact/
Help defend democratic seats in the senate and retake the house and the senate. http://www.270towin.com/2018-senate-election/
http://www.270towin.com/2018-house-election/
Encourage your friends family, and anyone else who cares. Don’t just complain. Act, and get others to act with you. Think about how many people follow you on social media. Can you convince just 10% of them to act? Can 1% of them do the same?
Please. Help. Stand up and talk about what you’re doing. Encourage others. Please.
I’m thinking Comey’s replacement will be taking a “loyalty oath” as part of the swearing in ceremony
Tribalism? What’s wrong with that? I am totally into tribalism…if the tribe comprises those who think carefully about the issues, understand nuance and complexity, have well-developed senses of ethics and morals that also take into account human frailty and the salubrious qualities of mercy, and assiduously strive to avoid being assholes.
Sadly Michael I think the guys in both houses merely heard the part about “being assholes”
I’m just waiting for the day (may it be soon!) when Putin realizes he has gotten all the mileage he can out of the Trump connection and organizes the Wikileaks dump. But Trump is, apparently, so stupid (Exhibit A: Godless Commies in the Oval, American press banned while Tass was in) that it might not be coming all that soon.
The amazing thing to me isn’t that Trump would be so stupid as to think that by firing Comey he would end any and all FBI investigations into his campaign; it’s that neither his White House counsel nor anyone else could or would tell him that would be a stupid thing to do.
During Watergate, even though Nixon himself was a lawyer and was surrounded by politically smart (although noxious) guys, the credibility of any statements from the White House eventually reached zero sometime in late 1973 or early 1974, from which there was no way to turn around. In the case of the current administration, the path to zero credibility has been much faster than I would have believed, but here we are.
For an excellent analysis of how the president has undermined the credibility of his entire staff and even that of the vice president, see Dan Balz in today’s Washington Post: http://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/comey-firing-shows-white-house-problems-go-far-beyond-communications-strategy/2017/05/13/b00e0bfe-375d-11e7-b412-62beef8121f7_story.html?hpid=hp_rhp-top-table-main_sundatake-1034am%3Ahomepage%2Fstory
From teh little I read Trump threatend Comey not to release anything to the public that Trump said to him, which to me indicates two things:
A.) Whatever Trump said, it’s not good for him
B.) You (general you) voted a President into the office who gives sh*t all to democracy and freedom of speech
I’d be very worried in your case.
I had a friend for a while who was a Republican (not the batshit crazy kind) and was going into the military. I got into an argument with a couple of his friends on his FB page that I honestly did not see coming. Basically, I tried to compliment Congress on passing the DADT repeal (this was in 2010 or whenever that happened), somebody else said that they still needed to get to work helping 9/11 first responders, and when I said that all depended on whether the Republicans considered that more important than tax cuts for the rich, somebody called me “a liberal douche” and told me to “get a life”. I was stunned. Here I was, trying to agree with these guys, and they turned on me all because I revealed myself to be–gasp!–a Democrat.
Flash forward to today, and I wonder what those guys I argued with all those years ago are thinking. Are they still telling themselves that Hillary would have been worse? Did they sit the election out, or vote for Gary Johnson? How much damage are they willing to let El Cheeto do just so they don’t have to admit that a female Democrat (she’s really more of a 90s Republican) might have been the better choice? Moderate say the left needs to do a better job of reaching out to the rural, white working class. Well, I have tried reaching out to them (on that, and a few other occasions), and gotten my hand knocked away. So it’s on them.
Are they still telling themselves that Hillary would have been worse?
Right after I thought that the Comey firing sounded more like something from North Korea than from the USA as I have known it all my life, my second thought was “no, in a REAL dictatorship he’d be murdered”. If you’re the kind of person who really believes in the murder of Vince Foster, then the fact that Comey is still breathing may indeed be “evidence” that Trump isn’t as bad.
Or in other words, Trump’s real misdeeds still aren’t as bad as Clinton’s imaginary ones. Yet.
If that’s a true assessment then Comey’s actions would seem to be at a minimum a civil violation of the Hatch Act, and possibly a criminal violation of that + other anti-election-tampering laws. Federal agencies, whether law enforcement or not, are not allowed to decide to “juggle” whether or not or how much to influence elections – they aren’t supposed to influence at all.
A friend described Trump’s recent actions as “Nixon cosplay”, which I find oddly accurate. I’m going to order a “Make Watergate Again” hat.
Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should. (The people who piss me off with monotonous regularity without being punched in the face should be thankful for that.)
Why is that so hard for the Dolt-Right to grasp?
Staying on subject, I thinK
.
House of Cards
. by Jonathan Vos Post…
.
House of Cards.
House of index Cards
House of Tarot Cards
each card a poem
each poem a house of cards
.
The King is in his counting house
counting up his money
The Spicer’s hiding in the bushes
shillings and Pence are flying
the face on the coin is lying
.
It’s 1973 all over again
you better hope there are no “tapes”
lies by Twitter, lies on TV
never too late for Watergate
.
6:10 a.m.
Friday 12 May 2017
.