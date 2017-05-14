Uncategorized Mother’s Day 2017 May 14, 2017 John Scalzi3 Comments This is my Wonder Woman. To mothers and the people who love them, have a fantastic day. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
3 thoughts on “Mother’s Day 2017”
Thank you! And Happy Mother’s Day to Krissy!
The ex-wife is long gone and the kids’ grandmothers are dead.
On the other hand, my youngest got her first Mother’s Day card yesterday. I doubt you’re in a hurry, John, but it’s worth the wait.
Awwwww. Wishing a very happy Mother’s Day to Krissy!