Mother’s Day 2017

John Scalzi3 Comments

This is my Wonder Woman. 

To mothers and the people who love them, have a fantastic day.

3 thoughts on “Mother’s Day 2017

  2. The ex-wife is long gone and the kids’ grandmothers are dead.

    On the other hand, my youngest got her first Mother’s Day card yesterday. I doubt you’re in a hurry, John, but it’s worth the wait.

