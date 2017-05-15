Uncategorized

Robots vs. Fairies: I’m In This

John Scalzi2 Comments

Saga Press today announced a new anthology called Robots vs. Fairies, in which, as you might expect, there are stories about robots, and stories about fairies, and perhaps a few with robots and fairies. The anthology includes a story by me, entitled “Three Robots Experience Objects Left Behind From the Human Era for the First Time,” which, well. The title pretty much spells it out.

The author line-up for the book, as well as the story of the really very cool cover, is available here on the Barnes & Noble blog; the book itself will be out in January 2018. Something to look forward to in the coming year.

2 thoughts on “Robots vs. Fairies: I’m In This

  1. Looks cool and your story sounds interesting. Will check it out. But I am surprised on the publish time. That is a long wait! (or maybe I am just very unaware of how this all works)

