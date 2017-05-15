Saga Press today announced a new anthology called Robots vs. Fairies, in which, as you might expect, there are stories about robots, and stories about fairies, and perhaps a few with robots and fairies. The anthology includes a story by me, entitled “Three Robots Experience Objects Left Behind From the Human Era for the First Time,” which, well. The title pretty much spells it out.
The author line-up for the book, as well as the story of the really very cool cover, is available here on the Barnes & Noble blog; the book itself will be out in January 2018. Something to look forward to in the coming year.
2 thoughts on “Robots vs. Fairies: I’m In This”
Looks cool and your story sounds interesting. Will check it out. But I am surprised on the publish time. That is a long wait! (or maybe I am just very unaware of how this all works)
looks very very nice, especially since i am searching for something interesting to read since the ” The Wise Man’s Fear” … Thank you!