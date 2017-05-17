Behold the Sketchers Men’s Diameter Slip-on, size 8.5, which just arrived here at the Scalzi Compound. This is the third pair of these that I’ve gotten, the first having been purchased more or less on a whim three years ago at Sears, back when you could still go into Sears without being crushingly depressed at how far the store had fallen. The shoes are super boring — there’s really nothing that calls your attention to them. I wear them because they’re cushioned and have arch support, and because they’re easy to take off and on at the airport. They are, in effect, designed to be worn by middle-aged men who value comfort over fashion, which is, basically, me.
I came to these shoes reluctantly, I’ll note. I was a devotee of Vans slip-ons for years but a few years ago had to come to terms that Vans slip-ons are not actually designed with the “increasingly middle-aged” demographic in mind, since they have zero arch support, and wearing mine to conventions or anywhere else that required lots of walking meant having feet that felt like they were being stabbed by the end of the day. I still love Vans and have a couple of pairs, but I save them for short trips and lazy days. For other every purposes: Super boring, cushy Sketchers above.
(I suppose I could find prettier shoes with equal arch support, but, meh. These work well enough, and they’re relatively inexpensive. I have dress shoes when I need dress shoes.)
The funny thing is that when I wear these shoes, every once in a while another middle-aged dude will compliment me on them, and I’ll look down and see him wearing the same shoes. Because he’s a middle-aged dude and he knows. Arch support, man. It’s a thing.
20 thoughts on “My Boring Shoes”
Hm. I’ve been wearing the Skechers Diameter Vassell, the last few years, and just ordered a new pair.
Had no idea they had a slip-on. I’ll have to remember that.
I wear them because they feel like sneakers, but don’t look inappropriate when I’m “dressed up,” to the extent I get dressed up. So they’re all-purpose comfortable shoes.
Every year I get a new pair of the women’s version of these. I honestly think they’re pretty cute (for sneakers). I do still have to put in extra arch support, but those are just my feet.
Honestly, I think the ladies Sketchers are downright dainty (shape-wise) compared to Vans.
Have you tried adding aftermarket insoles to the Vans of your choice? The superfeet brand green insoles came highly recommended by the shoe experts at my local REI, and they would let you cling to the emblematic shoe choices of a middle aged guy who grew up in SoCal in the 70’s/80’s without needing to break out the old guy Epsom salt foot bath afterwards.
I don’t think they’re boring–I really like them. If I could find them in a women’s 8.5, I’d buy them in a heartbeat.
I prefer New Balance, as at least some of their shoes are manufactured in the U.S. rather than China. I haven’t found any Sketchers that meet that criteria.
I am also a big fan of aftermarket insoles.
Ecco rules, dude. Try them.
Comfortable is the ONLY way to go when it comes to shoes. Being well past middle age, I just plain don’t care what my shoes look like, but I care very much about what they feel like.
My feet are happiest in either Keens, Merrills or Danskos, and while all three make models that aren’t boring, none of the interesting looking ones are particularly comfortable for me. So I wear the boring ones that have arch support and ample cushioning, are easy to slip on and off, and last me for years.
I, too, am at the age where I favour function over form. I have a pair of light weight hiking boots that are almost sinfully comfortable, and offer great ankle support, not a thing to be despised. They are my footwear of choice for non formal wear.
White socks or tan?
I’ll have to check these out. Comfort and arch support are definitely of primary importance these days when it comes to shoes. For pants I judge on comfort and whether, as Dave Barry said, they were designed for “the larger-butted man.”
Awesome. I will go buy a pair now. I love my Ecco slip ons, but again, no arch support.
aaaand ordered.
Feet, don’t fail me now!
“Arch support, man. It’s a thing.”
Man, it *so* is. Boring beats all kinds of hell out of painful.
In all seriousness, thanks for this post. My cheap shoes have reached end of life and as a middle aged guy with a standing desk I need a shoe with good arch support. Ordering my pair tonight.
I have three pair of the same Skechers and they feel good. But they’re not particularly to my liking style-wise, or likely to last very long looking at their construction. They fit, they work well, and I bought three pair at a discounted price once the first pair seemed to work okay. They’re kinda softly floppy inside with lots of memory foam, etcz … they bend about right but they don’t do anything to help my feet much beyond that. They’re fine for kicking around and riding my bicycle.
For a real walking shoe, I go with the Merrell “Jungle Moc” for their great supportive footbed along with excellent construction, high traction sole, and excellent materials. They last a good long while and my feet never get tired in them.
I wear Birkenstocks most of the time. I used to have a black pair for formal business wear :-) I have slightly wide feet, so Vans and most “medium” width shoes don’t fit me, so I know why most people I see wearing New Balance are wearing them, and my shoe shopping trips to non-sneaker stores are mostly a quick conversation about “What do you have in a size 13 wide men’s black dress shoe?” “Nothing” “Guess I’ll get the Birks retread yet again.”
They comfortable and go with everything. Nothing bad about that!
I admit, I’ve never cared much for Sketchers – but that’s because I ran track/cross-country in high school, I *destroy* shoes, and Sketchers aren’t that well-built to start with. ^^;; Those years also left me with bad knees and problematic hip joints, so I get the comfort thing, *completely*; it’s just that for me, it takes a set of serious-grade shoes. The pseudo-hiking shoes work well, as do heavy-duty cross-trainers and running shoes designed for endurance training.
And seconding the comment above about a good set of innersoles. You want the kind made out of high-grade neoprene, not memory foam; I go with Spenco products because that’s what we used on the team, they’ve got good cushioning, and the simple ones wear forever. The more complex ones, that have extra heel or arch cushions glued to the underside, can start coming apart if the glue begins breaking down.
When I noticed that the postal letter carriers all wore black rebock walking shoes then that’s what I wore. When I started wearing insoles then I noticed senior citizens wearing rockaports so I started wearing them, as being even better.
I just thought I would share this. I regret I cannot comment on the other brands people are mentioning, as I have never tried.