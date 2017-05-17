I’m not writing about Trump and his party pals as much as one suspects I might here, and honestly, here’s the reason for it: Everything is happening so damn fast these days. Hard as it may be to believe, if I’m going to write something more than a snarky tweet, I want to be able to actually think about the thing and frame it in my head, and every time I try to do that, by the time I’ve figured out what I want to say, that dense, angry Tribble-scalped bastard has done something else, and I have to rethink. I literally can’t keep up, especially because I’m trying to do other things, too, like write books.
It’s frustrating, because I have a lot I’d like to say. It’s just that by the time I would say it, it’s already three news cycles back, and all I’m left with is me howling SEE I TOLD YOU THIS SHIT WOULD HAPPEN, and really, now, how often can I say that before it gets boring.
So: Sorry, folks. I’m trying my best. But Trump watching isn’t actually my full-time gig. And it’s really hard to keep up.
14 thoughts on “My Trump Quandary”
I think Trump is self destructing at a rate never before approached- there have been mutterings of impeachment ever since he took office, which are now intensifying with revelations in the Comey affair, and even his own party is admitting in the media that they are not happy with him. I really don’t see him lasting a full term of office, but then I never seriously thought he would get elected in the first place, so who can say?
It’s almost like watching a train wreck in slow motion.
Without the slow.
Trump himself can’t seem to keep up, nor can those whose job it actually is to keep up with him. You write. We love you for that as much or more than the commentary.
I’m having a problem keeping up, and I’m retired and spend altogether too much time on the web. It’s not you, it’s them…
I used to go on weekend trips and not even check the news until I got home. Those were good times.
If this was a suspense novel, Trump would be bumped off while he was in one of his foreign stops next week, though probably not the Vatican. Then Steve Bannon would seize power, using the network of sympathizers he’s been organizing since the election. And James Comey would have 24 hours to save the Republic.
But it’s real life — I know, that’s hard to believe — so something even weirder will happen.
I loved his comment today, that no politician has ever been treated so unfairly. I can see tomorrow’s editorial cartoons already, with the shades of Lincoln and Kennedy coming to say, “You think you got it bad?”
Yeah, there’s a pretty long list of politicians after them, too.
I’d rather have novels than Trump ponderings, please.
@Farley – It’s like one long, fast-moving train that just keeps crashing and crashing and crashing.
Congratulations to you, Scalzi, if you can keep your mind off of it for long enough stretches to get some writing done. I find it awfully distracting.
I am hopeful that you’ll get to bake a great big schadenfreude pie when this is over.
Please don’t fret about any “failure” to share your thoughts about Trump. “Tribble-scalped bastard” was worth the wait.
I likened it more to a train hitting a clown car at a level crossing.
There’s still a train wreck, but there’s red floppy shoes and weird balloon animals strewn all over the place too.
It is exhausting trying to keep up with the daily (or twice or thrice daily) upheavals. Feel free to stick to your day job. I’m trying to withdraw from my MSNBC addiction. It isn’t working.
For what it’s worth, here’s my endorsement of staying essentially (“tribble scalped bastard”) – free on this blog… There’s many excellent rapid response sites out there, useful for setting one’s hair on fire.
Although your thoughtful commentary would be welcome as always, hopefully engendering non-stop hysterical responses. Thx.
I’d rather turn my attention away from the big important issue to pointing out that you “figuratively” can’t keep up.
You think you’re having trouble keeping up? I subscribe to Sparky’s List, the This Modern World mailing list from Dan Perkins (aka Tom Tomorrow). With each week’s cartoon he usually writes a little bit about making it. He almost always has to change a panel or two between finishing and publishing. I’m afraid he’s going to have a nervous breakdown by the time Trump gets impeached.