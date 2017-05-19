Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 5/19/17

John Scalzi12 Comments

Heading into a very fine weekend, and what better way to do that then with some very fine books and ARCs? Tell us what in this stack is beckoning you to read it!

12 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 5/19/17

  3. The Gathering Edge. Theo! Bechimo! Joyita! Norbears! And a nice universe to escape to for a while.

  4. Huh. That book about Maradona’s handball that cheated Argentina into a win over England in the 1986 World Cup was not something I expected to see in a pile here.

  6. Count me as another one who is surprised to see Maradona’s book. At first I was convinced it had to be a different author with the same name.

  9. I just got an ARC for the new Laundry Files book, Delirium Brief, and as it is supposed to rain most of the weekend, I am a happy, happy, girl.

  12. The Gathering Edge was another good one in the series. I’m still looking forward to seeing Theo reunited with her parents (and them reunited with each other – that’s going to get sticky when he comes back with his previous wife by his side).

Add your thinky bits (threads close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s