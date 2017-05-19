Heading into a very fine weekend, and what better way to do that then with some very fine books and ARCs? Tell us what in this stack is beckoning you to read it!
Heading into a very fine weekend, and what better way to do that then with some very fine books and ARCs? Tell us what in this stack is beckoning you to read it!
12 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 5/19/17”
Wow, I’m not familiar with any of them, but I’m drawn to The Himalyan Codex…
I have heard good things about Fonda Lee’s book…
The Gathering Edge. Theo! Bechimo! Joyita! Norbears! And a nice universe to escape to for a while.
Huh. That book about Maradona’s handball that cheated Argentina into a win over England in the 1986 World Cup was not something I expected to see in a pile here.
Joseph Finn, that struck me as well. It might be an interesting read, though I think I’ll look for it at the library rather than buy it.
Count me as another one who is surprised to see Maradona’s book. At first I was convinced it had to be a different author with the same name.
I actually looked it up to see if I was misreading the name! Nope, it’s him.
I really enjoyed The Gathering Edge!
I just got an ARC for the new Laundry Files book, Delirium Brief, and as it is supposed to rain most of the weekend, I am a happy, happy, girl.
I loved STEEPLEJACK, so I am definitely looking forward to FIREBRAND.
LOVE Peter Clines, so really looking forward to Paradox Bound.
The Gathering Edge was another good one in the series. I’m still looking forward to seeing Theo reunited with her parents (and them reunited with each other – that’s going to get sticky when he comes back with his previous wife by his side).