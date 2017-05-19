Uncategorized

Once Again News is Coming in Too Fast to Process Intelligently, So Here, Have a Picture of Krissy

And she’s happy to see you. And a little squinty, as I took the picture in full daylight and she prefers her sunglasses for that. But, you know. Good squint, I’d say.

8 thoughts on “Once Again News is Coming in Too Fast to Process Intelligently, So Here, Have a Picture of Krissy

  3. I have the WaPo app on my phone to alert me when big news breaks (yes, this is probably not healthy). I haven’t had an alert in several hours. I think they’ve just given up.

  4. Apparently several important stories today were held until the plane was in the air, bound for the Middle East. In any case, I’m glad that our investigative journalists are having a renaissance when it’s needed the most.

  6. for all times t,
    pic(Krissy) >> essay(Trump)

    also, found that
    pic(Krissy) / pic(Trump)
    yields divide-by-zero error

