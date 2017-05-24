Uncategorized New Books and ARCs, 5/24/17 May 24, 2017 John Scalzi14 Comments Suddenly, books! What in this particular stack is catching your interest? Let everyone know in the comments. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
14 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 5/24/17”
Tyrants Throne! I really enjoyed the first three books of the Greatcoat series, and look forward to reading this one.
That second one up needs an editor, surely?
I am DYING to read The Prey of Gods. And Midnight at the Electric sounds promising as well.
Always wanted to read Short Fition. Anything like Short Fission?
Up the Rainbow by Susan Casper
Prey of the Gods sounds very cool. And ironically I’d forgotten that Unforgettable was already in my wish list, so I need to get that.
I’ve read all of the Innkeeper Chronicles online. Is that a collection of all three in one hardcover?
Oh dear, I really feel for whoever missed the typo proofreading for the Susan Casper.
I read the first draft of Prey of the Gods, and was pretty damn excellent then. I can imagine it’s gotten even better since.
No short fation?
Eliza and her monsters.
Is it a comedy or a drama?
Let us know.
Zan Lynx: Yup
Do we Sing the Body Electric at Midnight?
I’m about to start Tyrant’s Throne. Really looking forward to more Falcio, Kest, and Brasti!
Should finish in plenty of time for Our Dark Duet!
These are both at the top of my list!