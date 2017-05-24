Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 5/24/17

John Scalzi14 Comments

Suddenly, books! What in this particular stack is catching your interest? Let everyone know in the comments.

  1. Tyrants Throne! I really enjoyed the first three books of the Greatcoat series, and look forward to reading this one.

  6. Prey of the Gods sounds very cool. And ironically I’d forgotten that Unforgettable was already in my wish list, so I need to get that.

  7. I’ve read all of the Innkeeper Chronicles online. Is that a collection of all three in one hardcover?

  14. I’m about to start Tyrant’s Throne. Really looking forward to more Falcio, Kest, and Brasti!
    Should finish in plenty of time for Our Dark Duet!
    These are both at the top of my list!

