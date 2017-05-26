Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 5/26/17

John Scalzi13 Comments

As we ease into a long weekend, here’s a very healthy stack of new books and ARCs that might ring your bell. Call out the ones you’re interested in down in the comments!

13 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 5/26/17

  3. The Refrigerator Monologues!

    The Witch who Came in from the Cold sounds interesting, but not sure if I’d groove on the format….

  7. akhoffman says ‘The Witch who Came in from the Cold sounds interesting, but not sure if I’d groove on the format….’

    Saga Press has publishing a lot of those Serial Box ‘seasons’ as they’re called. We reviewed Tremontaine, one season that enlarges the work of Ellen Kusner’s Riverside. He didn’t particularly like it but Ellen promised the next two seasons are much better.

  9. Each just long enough for a proper shit. Now how the editor figured out just how long a such a shit is a question? An Internet poll? Random surveying? Existing medical data that was HIPA compliant?

  12. I’ll say this for Baen Books: they have an impressively consistent trade dress. They’re the Penguin of MilSF!

  13. White & Gannon: – not a recommendation; just the only two names I recognise in the list.
    And 14 books in the stack, not the usual 12. You’re just doing that to be contrary aren’t you?

