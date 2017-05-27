Athena’s high school graduation ceremony is today and this is the song running around in my head about it.
Big day, folks. Pictures later, perhaps.
6 thoughts on “We’re the Ones Who Wrote the End”
Congrats! I got pix last night of my niece’s graduation overseas – an exciting time for relatives all over. :-)
The song in my head is “Sunrise, Sunset.” Of course that’s because I’m at rehearsal for a community theater production of Fiddler on the Roof…
And Athena: Mazel Tov!!
The music is a little too ’80s for me. Yeah, I’m old. ;-)
Congratulations to Athena … and a great celebration for the whole family!
Onwards!
Congratulations to Athena. And to the proud parents who also did some good work,
Congrats!