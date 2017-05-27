Uncategorized

We’re the Ones Who Wrote the End

John Scalzi6 Comments

Athena’s high school graduation ceremony is today and this is the song running around in my head about it.

Big day, folks. Pictures later, perhaps.

6 thoughts on “We’re the Ones Who Wrote the End

  1. Congrats! I got pix last night of my niece’s graduation overseas – an exciting time for relatives all over. :-)

  2. The song in my head is “Sunrise, Sunset.” Of course that’s because I’m at rehearsal for a community theater production of Fiddler on the Roof…

