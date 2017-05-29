Uncategorized Sugar and Daisy Pause and Contemplate the True Meaning of Memorial Day May 29, 2017 John Scalzi8 Comments And hope you will too, between the relaxing and grilling and enjoying the of the traditional start of the American summer. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
8 thoughts on “Sugar and Daisy Pause and Contemplate the True Meaning of Memorial Day”
Awww.
They look like they’re about to audition for a remake of THE INCREDIBLE JOURNEY.
Daisy smells grilled meat somewhere off in the distance.
Aaaahh little white Sugar paws!
Catching up a bit, I’m loving the idea of skater cats using that dream pool for a skateboard rink. Dude! That was (almost) suggested by one of your commenters; the skateboard rink part.
So, some anthro cats in skater gear….
BTW, auto-incorrect has gotten really obnoxiously intrusive. My browser. Totally not your fault.
Daisy is standing foursquare, like a good American [american quadruped, that is]. I’m sure Teddy Roosevelt would approve; as would Confucius.
They have both got that ” I smell food” look on their faces.
What was cooking when that picture was snapped, hamburgers or chicken?