One Week Break

Hey there, folks — I’m going to take off until next Tuesday on account of work and travel. Yes, travel, again, to BookCon in New York, and also to the Bay Area Book Festival in Berkeley. I’ll be on one coast one day and the other the next. And they say the age of the jet setter is behind us. It’s not! It’s just the jet setter will be smooshed into an economy seat. Ah, the romance of air travel.

In any event, see you next Tuesday. Be decent with each other until then, okay? Thanks.