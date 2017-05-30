Hey there, folks — I’m going to take off until next Tuesday on account of work and travel. Yes, travel, again, to BookCon in New York, and also to the Bay Area Book Festival in Berkeley. I’ll be on one coast one day and the other the next. And they say the age of the jet setter is behind us. It’s not! It’s just the jet setter will be smooshed into an economy seat. Ah, the romance of air travel.
In any event, see you next Tuesday. Be decent with each other until then, okay? Thanks.
11 thoughts on “One Week Break”
You can’t get Tor to spring for a business class seat when you fly clear across the country?
I usually ask for premium economy, which suits my needs on most domestic flights. The only real advantage to business class is a couple extra inches of seat and free drinks; I don’t drink alcohol and I can fit into a standard seat just fine.
Bring a warm sweater! This has been an unusually chilly May (and a wet one) in New York, and the forecast for the first half of June remains unsettled – cool and occasional periods of rain. Still, it’s better than 90. Have fun!
You realize this means that this will be the week that Trump initiates the gulags or bans Hindus or something else equally insane. Insert snarky prediction here.
Oooooo, Sir John is out of the loop for a week so we can play here! At least until he turns off the comments. So let’s play an informative game called, “Get to Know the Perennial Whatever Commentators.” How, you ask? No real names are required in order to preserve privacy. But let the other readers know something about you. “Greg” has commented here for years and years and I do wonder what region of the world he (or she) hails from, occupation, political affiliation, if any, and anything else of interest. I will go first.
Born, raised, and live in Texas. Retired MBA, CPA. Retired university English & Accounting instructor. Retired secondary English, Chemistry, Math, and Physics teacher. Anglophile for all things British and particularly Scottish. Last Republican voted for in a Presidential Race–Richard Nixon in 1972. Not missed voting since. Science fiction fan and published poet.
That ought to be enough. Please Whatever veterans, follow all John’s rules for playing nice; do not go out of your way to offend anyone. I am curious about all of you regulars who post comments here at Whatever.
Sir John, I do understand if you choose to delete this comment, as this is your blog, not mine. Please, let it run a wee bit until the normal comments cutoff so long as everyone plays nice. I have never seen this done on anyone’s blog sites.
Actually, you may see me at the Book Festival in Berkeley next weekend. And it’s been chillier than usual here this month too, although it should be up in the low 70’s by the weekend.
It is more than likely I’ll be in church during your panel/presentation, so best of luck!
I wish I was short enough to smoosh into an economy seat comfortably. I mean I still do, when I fly, just not comfortably. Oh well, could be worse. Have you seen Ryanair’s latest proposal to stack people into their planes tighter than cattle in a cattle truck?
Safe travels Scalzi.
Have a good trip!
That schedule would give me the cold chills, so it’s just as well you’re the professional who gets to travel around like that *shudder*. If possible, I want a bit more space between episodes of Sardine Class seating.