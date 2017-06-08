You look like you might be interested in a big stack of books and ARCs, so, hey, here’s a stack matching that very description. What moves you in this stack? Tell us in the comments!
11 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 6/8/17”
There’s a new KJ Parker novella?! *throws money at computer screen*
If you haven’t read Purple and Black, it’s fantastic.
I had a snarkish comment about that middle-ish one, but it didn’t seem as funny on paper, so… Is that a how-to book?
The Art of Starving, because I like the title and it makes me curious.
Dark Water and Soleri, because those are the types of titles that suggest mysteries (not the genre).
My first thought was “Damn, Terry Brooks is still writing Shannara books?” My own interest petered out after the original trilogy and I haven’t paid attention since then. Quick look at Wikepedia says there are 28 books so far, and the one show here is the first of a “final” four-part series. Guess that shows what I know. (Not a whole helluva lot)
I love Tad Williams’ Memory, Sorrow, and Thorn trilogy, and was so glad to see he is returning to this world. I pre-ordered The Witchwood Crown and am debating whether I can possibly find the time to re-read the original three books…
@kaboobie71 — I’m going to do that right after this trilogy finishes!
The library has The Witchwood Crown on order, and I’m the first person in the hold queue… (will eventually have to buy it, but will wait for paperback, because money (or lack thereof))
Ooooh, new Tad Williams! Yes, please. And you could sneak The Bear and the Nightingale in there too, I wouldn’t mind.
Tad Williams, Terry Brooks and David Drake are the only three I’ve read any of, or know of.
I’ll agree with sgsax about long series. After a certain point they just become repetitive, desperate, and other derogatory words that don’t come to mind just now. Not all mind you, just most.
THE ART OF STARVING, because I’ve enjoyed some of Miller’s short fiction a lot, and the book sounds weird and interesting.
David Drake is always good, but the others look interesting too. Since I started following Whatever, my to read list has assumed the length of a roll of toilet paper.