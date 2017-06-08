Uncategorized This is a Terrible Pun and I’m Ashamed of Myself for Thinking of It June 8, 2017 John Scalzi43 Comments But not so ashamed that I won’t share it. And so timely: You’re welcome. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
43 thoughts on “This is a Terrible Pun and I’m Ashamed of Myself for Thinking of It”
Just in case you didn’t get it:
That’s an earworm I can live with this morning. Thank you!
Ah, John… you Comey go, you Comey go. We can only hope that in a few more days, Trump will no longer be able to say “I’m a man without conviction”.
Ugghhh!
I’m ashamed of myself for laughing.
I was going to congratulate you for not actually saying it, but then I saw the first comment…
Made me laugh more than it probably should have and for that I am grateful.
More proof that John Scalzi is a BAD MAN. But we knew that already.
Thanks for the double pun…and thanks to nellern for the laugh.
Thanks for the laughs! I hope I am still laughing (at trump) after Comeys testimony. #ComeyIsAPatriot
Hell, I’m not North American and I understood it immediately.
Nice song anyway, thanks for making me go back to my teenager years.
For some, their teen years. For others, their kids’ teen years.
Excuse me for a moment while I shoot coffee out my nose.
Today is a good day.
The sun is shining
My family is healthy
And John has made a good pun
That’s a very tough earworm to get rid of. It could be worse. But still, earworm. And it’s already dug in deep.
Just leave off the guy. I don’t agree with everything he did; but he mostly acted professionally.
Look, you got what you dems wanted : Comey is fired. Let him testify and go on to private life.
But, you didn’t get the big prize: Comey vindicated President Trump. No collusion with the Russians and no obstruction of justice
Mr. Scalzi, you are a bad, bad man.
XD
Ouch. Ouch-ouch. Bad pun!
Thank you.
That ain’t workin’ that’s the way you do it
Money for nothin’ and puns for free.
Love it! Not ashamed to admit I loved that song when it came out.
By George, a fine pun indeed!
I looked at this for a good 10 seconds and when I figured it out, I burst out laughing.
Doc Stat, I don’t think you’re understanding the opening statement Comey released yesterday.
Doc Stat– Which Alt-reality are you coming from, and is it better for women and minorities there? If so, how do you get there? Also: is there a dimension portal where HRC is president, because I think I’d prefer that reality a lot more. Actually… is there one in which Gore won v. Bush and 9/11 didn’t happen? (And if you’re in a better alternate reality, why are you coming to this one? Just to gloat?)
Serious science fiction question. I’m going to be disappointed it if turns out either you’re just trolling or you’re a Russian-bot. Because I’d like to know I have better written universe options.
There’s no hope for you now. It’ll be Feghoots next.
Artistically, that is a very fine picture of a chameleon?
I posted this on Facebook 3 hours ago and not one like or comment. I think I need new friends…
Thank you. I needed that. 😊
I’m ashamed that I got it immediately.
As a fellow Gen-Xer, I got it right away, no hint needed. Well done.
Made me laugh, but I have to say nellern made me laugh louder. Well done both.
This song literally came on the radio not two hours after I saw this post. Just when I had gotten out of my head, too…
I can’t believe you went there, but I guess somebody had to do it.
Great podcast (Lovett or Leave it) from Crooked Media had that as a title a few weeks ago. Made me laugh then too. If you haven’t listened to any of their podcasts, you might really enjoy them.
@GE (Not the company),
I don’t know which part of my multi-part statement you’re referring to, so I’ll cover my bases.
Collusion with Russia – Comey repeatedly said that President Trump was not under investigation. Further, no evidence has been produced. See Chris Mathews (no GOP lover there) about how the collusion theory “fell apart” with Comey’s opening statement and testimony.
Obstruction of Justice – see Alan Dershowitz, member in good-standing of the Democratic Party and an Obama supporter. He said the Comey opening and testimony confirm that there was no obstruction; just a president who’s not very politically savvy making an understandable plea for his friend.
Sorry, in reality, which many Dems have trouble with, your Hail Mary passes to win the presidency for Hilary after the election by finding collusion or obstruction just failed. And failed miserably.
And before you fling out the usual insults: no, I’m not a Trump supporter. I opposed him in the lead-up to the general and did not vote for him (or her). Neither will I vote for his reelection. It’s just I accept that he’s president and believe he should be treated fairly in accordance with our laws and legal system.
What we know is that Trump was not yet under investigation when Comey was FBI Director. My take on the Russians attempting to influence the election is that it’s very likely that it happened, it’s more likely that the Russians were operating the way an independent PAC is supposed to operate, with no direct contact with the candidate they support. There are still irregularities with Trump’s team, like Flynn’s alleged contacts and perjurious statements, and potential obstruction of justice, but as Comey said, that’s up to Mueller.
As this point, Democrats know that the election is over, Clinton lost, but they still want Trump out because he’s a lousy President, trying to demolish the social safety nets, pollution controls, and the federal government so the top 1% will get even richer, just as Brownback did in Kansas. The problem is that Pence and Ryan are no better, and in my opinion, could be worse.
Now I know I’m getting better: my laughter doesn’t lead straight to a coughing jag!
Thank you, John!
John, I want you to go to your room, and think about what you’ve done today…
John, there’s a special place in Hell for people like you. I’ll see you there.
Doc Stats, Doc Stats, whacha gonna do, whacha gonna do, when Comey for you…
You’re whistling past the graveyard. Sucessful administrations, whether corrupt or pure as the driven snow, don’t find themselves under the gun less than five months in, Ivan.
Washington is a company town. Trump and his enablers were deluded enough to think they could ignore that, and absent a threat to the status quo of the scale of 1860-61 or 1929-32, the truths of the place cannot be ignored.
The obvious reality that Trump is guiltier than sin makes it clear he will die in prison, if he doesn’t end up with lead poisoning. He has a crappy lawyer, zero guns, and very little real money. He’s a dead man walking, in more ways than one.
Watergate took roughly two years; this clusterfucked pissant will be done in half of that.
Enjoy the ride.
“You’re whistling past the graveyard. Sucessful administrations, whether corrupt or pure as the driven snow, don’t find themselves under the gun less than five months in, Ivan.”
We’ve heard Maxine Waters say to the effect that “the fact that there is concern but no proof warrants an investigation”. What you’re saying is that because you cry-bullies on the left have spent the last 7 months since the election creating and believing conspiracy theories out of whole cloth that Trump is doomed. In other words, your slow-motion coup built on lies and unsubstantiated rumors is going to bring Trump down.
According to Hillary Clinton, those who don’t accept the results of an election are the enemies of democracy. You and the neo-fascist Left who’ve committed dozens of violent riots and last week came armed-to-the-teeth and ready for slaughter to a protest in my city are dangerous, fascistic, barbarians who are threatening the Republic because you lost an election.
Boo-hoo, grow up and deal with President Trump for the next four to eight years.
Mallet time?