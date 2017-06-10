Hope it’s a good one for you.
2 thoughts on “Krissy and Daisy Welcome You to the Weekend”
Thank you to both of them! A little late for my birthday on 8th June, but my surprise present for that was the election results, so I’m not complaining. And I’m spending the weekend in Munich, my first visit to this beautiful city; it’s definitely a good one…
No fault of theirs, but it’s a terrible weekend–Adam West has died at 88.