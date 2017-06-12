Hey, do you like books?
(This is a rhetorical question. If you are at this particular site and don’t like books, I really don’t know what to say to you.)
Here are some new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound in the very recent past. See anything you’d want to add to your TBR pile? Tell us in the comments!
26 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 6/12/17”
Ooooohhhhh … you’ve the new Ben Aaronovitch! Nice.
A new Ghost Police book from Aaronovitch? But i haven’t read the last one yet! :o
New Peter Grant!
Rec:
“Blackout” is very very worth reading. Gave engineers and sysadmins all over Germany sleepless nights a few years ago.
Run Program looks interesting. I just read the teaser and first page of the book on Amazon and I’m intrigued.
Very envious of the new Aaronovitch which was only just announced……
Ah, a new Linda Nagata novel. I want to snatch that one up and scurry away to my reading nook. She hit a high note with The Red, which was nominated for a Nebula, so I’m excited to see what she’s up to next.
Read the trade PB of Dr. Gribbleflotz and liked it a lot; atypical 163X book, but great fun. And I’ll be getting the new Aaronovitch when it’s release June 30.
Just because of the title, I’m going to have to check out “The Care and Feeding of a Pet Black Hole.” I would imagine one would feed it pretty much anything…
THE FURTHEST STATION by Ben Aaronovitch. LOVE his Peter Grant series!
The Furthest Station! I’m an Aaronovitch addict!
I’m really excited about the new Aaronovich novella!!
I’ll add myself to the long list of people wanting the new Peter Grant
Is Run Program by the Scott Meyer that did Basic Instructions? If so, his books are always good for a quick read and a good laugh.
Aaronovich! I just read Hanging Tree.
ack, spelling. Aaronovitch. I knew that and was too lazy to scroll and check.
Aaaronovitch…Aaaaronovitch… in the limit as we approach infinity…
I want to read something of Nagata’s. My library doesn’t have anything and I feel incomplete without having read something of hers. May have to pry pennies from my claw to remedy this dilemma.
Loved The Red by Linda Nagata, so I’m looking forward to The Last Good Man.
Oooh, the new Rivers of London book. I love that series.
The china study? Yikes, that’s some dubious “science”
The China Study is basically eliminate animal fat from your diet, replace with vegetables, and your bad cholesterol levels will improve. Compare how rural Chinese eat to our American diet. Bye, junk food!
The Care and Feeding of a Pretty Black Hole.
That was supposed to be Pet. Autocorrect made a fool of me.
Just read the first Aaronovitch book and have the second on order. We’ll see if he can keep the story going through to the Furthest Station.
Gribbleflotz – enjoyable but as it progressed it felt like it faded (or maybe it was me that faded).
And I’ve put Blackout on my to buy list when the paperback comes out.
I adore the Peter Grant books even though I am not really a fan of fantasy. Aaronovitch is so clever and funny. Was he an urban planner or architect before he got to the important work of writing?
29561?
Post number or number of books that you have been sent?