She looks pensive, doesn’t she.
21 thoughts on “In Lieu of Me Having Anything Particularly Cogent to Say This Afternoon, Please Accept This Picture of a Cat”
*makes trolling comment angry that cat is facing wrong way*
Who do you think you are, Chang Who Is Not Chang?
“Shall I take a nap or a long nap?”
Cats are good. Mine has used me as a naplap most of the day. I live to serve my feline overlord.
Haunted. “Scary world out there. Think I’ll stay inside and take a nap.”
Oh wait, that was me.
i’ve got three here, something i do not advise if you’re late a riser. She looks intent with prey visible to her beyond the barrier which doesn’t seem to exist but which is there she tries to go past it.
She looks beautiful.
Do I want tuna or chicken for dinner. Decisions, decisions
Pictures of cats are always appropriate.
Cat looks a lot more pensive than the guy from the UNTUCKit commercial. He just looks pissed to me.
(Hey, that’s MY technique! You have to be more coherent than I am…)
Given that dogs have masters and cats have staff, is the cat visualizing a new org chart?
I always get worried when our EldestCat gets that look on her face. I fear that she’s planning world domination, and is about to start her empire by buying Belguim. With my debit card. Problematic, since the card has a balance of about $7 right now … but I somehow fear that pesky detail shall not stop her!
She knows.
Are lack of opportunities for adequate nap times the main reason why cats drop plans for world domination?
Picture accepted, much appreciated!
Bruce
Nothing to say about the political violence that occurred this morning? Huh.
Peter asks wisely ‘Are lack of opportunities for adequate nap times the main reason why cats drop plans for world domination’
In my experience being companion to many felines, I find the idea that cats sleep way than they’re awake not a constant but a variable from cat to cat. Taliesen, my seven year old Abyssinian cat (who gave me Cat scratch Fever shortly after bring coming home) is up most of the time; Puck, my orange and white is much older and sleeps pretty much all the time though he’ll get up to be fed or if window’s open; and Freya, my brown/orange/white female, is several years old than Taliesen, is up as much as the younger cat.
I would really love for your next anthology to contain this series of posts!
Looks to me like the cat does have something cogent to say. The keyboard being spaced to human fingers, not feline, you should have been doing monkey-stenographer duty.
Or . . . Is that where you’ve been getting your content all along? Was Kody the true author of A Gent To The Stars?
Cats, can’t live with dem, can’t live wit’out dem. Gotta go let the dog out, so long… Oo, ooh, cat’s onna big box.
This was weird, yesterday UPS drops off a big box I never ordered, shipping address all good, full of pink flamingos. Shipped by someone I never heard of. Cat is on that box. Mysterious… who would send ME 24 pink flamingos, using a pseudomyn ????