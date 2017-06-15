How to Get an Old Man’s War eBook Free (in the US/Canada) Through June 21st

Just join the Tor.com eBook of the Month Club! It’s that simple.

You ask: “But how do I join the Tor.com eBook of the Month Club?” Well, here’s a link! (Note: After June 21st 2017, you can still sign up for the club, but Old Man’s War will no longer be on offer. Sorry.)

You also ask: “But why only the US and Canada?” The answer here is: That’s where Tor has the rights! Other publishers have the rights elsewhere. And they’re not part of Tor.com’s eBook of the Month Club.

You also also ask: “But I already own Old Man’s War and have incorporated all its teachings into my personal worldview. What now?” I say: Then let your friends who have not read the book and might be interested in it know that it’s available for free for the next few days. That’s right, share the joy of John Perry, Jane Sagan and the Colonial Union! I mean, I’m not saying go door to door asking people if they’ve heard the good news about the Colonial Defense Forces. But, if someone says “I don’t know what to read next,” this is a good thing to slip into conversation.

You also also also ask: “But, Scalzi, you’re giving away your classic of modern science fiction for free — how will you feed your adorable family and pets?” Well, you know. I’ll find some way. Selling blood plasma, perhaps. And anyway, Old Man’s War has done well by me for the last dozen years. I can occasionally let it go as a freebie for a couple of days to bring in new readers. If they like what they read, I have 11 other novels (including five more in the OMW series) they might be willing to pay for after that. It’s worked that way before, anyway.

So, go on — enjoy! And tell a friend or two.