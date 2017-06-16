Uncategorized

Sunset, 6/16/17

John Scalzi4 Comments

Here you go. After this week, you deserve a good one. Have a great weekend, everybody.

4 thoughts on “Sunset, 6/16/17

  4. Very bad week. Going to get a pizza on the way home tonight. Extra bacon. Will share with dog.

Add your thinky bits (threads close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s