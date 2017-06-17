Uncategorized

Fireflies, 6/16/17

John Scalzi3 Comments

Every year we have fireflies in our yard, and every year I intend to go out with a camera and take a picture of them, and then I always forget. Not this year! Last night and went and made a first attempt. It turned out… adequate! I need to take a longer exposure, I think, and put the camera on a tripod. But as a proof of concept, this will do for now. Also, now I know how to take a long exposure on my camera. Go me.

3 thoughts on “Fireflies, 6/16/17

  2. There are an insane number of fireflies in a nearby park this year. In certain areas the trees light up like Christmas lights. I don’t know how to get a picture of it though. My cell phone isn’t good at taking pictures in low light.

  3. Nice proof of concept. :-) Looks as if you’ve found the right sort of exposure. But tripods are good for night time long exposure, says the person who had regular arguments with the photolabs about the meaning of “astronomy photos, print all frames” back in the day.

