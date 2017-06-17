It was a good day. And a good life since.
15 thoughts on “What We Were Doing, 22 Years Ago Today”
I was waiting for my own wedding day, 11 years in the future. Happy anniversary, you adorable people.
Awesome! Congratulations!
Happy anniversary!!
Have a happy anniversary!
Ditto to Scott above except 5 years in the future. Happy anniversary!
Good grief. You look far more mature. Krissy looks substantially the same, bar an amazingly attractive gray streak. How does she DO that? You are each lucky in the other. Good wishes for another 22 + 22 more.
Happily Ever After, lovebirds!
What Lym said above! It’s like on that day Krissy was who she is already, and you were still becoming. But, speaking from experience, we women who love our men always see that young man, no matter how old they get, so there’s that.
Congratulations to you both, and may you enjoy many, many more anniversaries.
Happy anniversary! 💞 You seem like a wonderfully sweet couple. Cheers to many more happinesses together!
Ain’t marriage grand? Happy anniversary :)
Hey, you share my wedding anniversary! High-five. We beat you to it, though, marrying in 1981.
Congratulations and hope you have a great anniversary.
Twenty-two years from now will be 2039… Where do you expect to be for that one?
“Repeat your vows in Tranquility City … Come for the history, stay for the views!”
You remind me of Will Bailey on The West Wing…
Happy Anniversary. You made a very handsome color( and still do, of course) And you had hair!
Sorry, meant couple. Should check before I post.