15 thoughts on “What We Were Doing, 22 Years Ago Today

  6. Good grief. You look far more mature. Krissy looks substantially the same, bar an amazingly attractive gray streak. How does she DO that? You are each lucky in the other. Good wishes for another 22 + 22 more.

  8. What Lym said above! It’s like on that day Krissy was who she is already, and you were still becoming. But, speaking from experience, we women who love our men always see that young man, no matter how old they get, so there’s that.

    Congratulations to you both, and may you enjoy many, many more anniversaries.

  9. Happy anniversary! 💞 You seem like a wonderfully sweet couple. Cheers to many more happinesses together!

  12. Congratulations and hope you have a great anniversary.

    Twenty-two years from now will be 2039… Where do you expect to be for that one?

    “Repeat your vows in Tranquility City … Come for the history, stay for the views!”

  14. Happy Anniversary. You made a very handsome color( and still do, of course) And you had hair!

