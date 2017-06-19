Uncategorized Head On Cover Reveal + Excerpt at EW.com June 19, 2017June 19, 2017 John Scalzi19 Comments You know, just in case you’re curious. Here’s the link. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
19 thoughts on “Head On Cover Reveal + Excerpt at EW.com”
B0rked.
Bad URL for Safari users. Try this instead: http://ew.com/books/2017/06/19/john-scalzi-head-on-cover-excerpt/. Nice head shot, btw!
http://ew.com/books/2017/06/19/john-scalzi-head-on-cover-excerpt/
No joy on the link. Kaput.
Please correct the link html for the tech-challenged among us. It looks like this at the moment: “http://Over at Entertainment Weekly, there’s a cover reveal for my next book Head On, plus an exclusive excerpt! http://ew.com/books/2017/06/19/john-scalzi-head-on-cover-excerpt“
Looks great. And Mom, of course, calls out the problem.
Second thought – the way Chris goes through threeps, maybe he was the inspiration for the game ;)
April 2018 seems so far away. Why do you tease us John?
Now I wonder if Hadens have their own events in the Paralympics. Of course, while I imagine that’s a big deal for athletic Hadens, the Paralympics gets as much attention as it does nowadays. (read: as an afterthought to the Olympics) So having a sports league of the ‘put posters of the players on the wall’ sort is a big deal.
April 2018?!?!?! Do you know how long its been since I finished End of All Things?
I’m excited to read this! And knowing that, I should probably go and reread Lock In again.
Looks great.
I suppose it’s way too early for Tor to have any guesses about when the large-print edition will come out? My aunt loved “Lock In”, but she has troubles with standard print sizes, and her Kindle battery won’t hold a charge these days.
Here’s hoping your editor fixes the bit where the guy’s last name changes.
Hey there! I noticed that you could pre-order Head On at the Canadian Amazon but not the American one. Any idea when we’ll be able to put in the pre-order here in the states? Thank you for revisiting this world. It’s one of my favorites!
Bob Dye
Thanks for the working link; I was getting more and more cross with The Original.
Nice article, Athena! Looking forward to the book.
And just in time for my birthday. Yay!
I kinda like the direction this seems to be going. I’ve spent a probably inordinate amount of time thinking about specialized threeps ever since I read Lock In. Are there military threeps? Industrial threeps? Science threeps? How would, say, a threep with an enhanced visual spectrum affect its user–or a miniaturized threep for superfine detail work–or a threep optimized for undersea operation? Does anyone use non-anthropomorphic threeps? Are they proscribed by convention or law, and is the proscription universally honored?
Interesting how this reveal is happening on EW and not just here on Whatever. A function of your increasing audience/reach? A result of the TOR publicity folks doing a great job?