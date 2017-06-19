Uncategorized

Head On Cover Reveal + Excerpt at EW.com

John Scalzi19 Comments

You know, just in case you’re curious. Here’s the link.

  9. Now I wonder if Hadens have their own events in the Paralympics. Of course, while I imagine that’s a big deal for athletic Hadens, the Paralympics gets as much attention as it does nowadays. (read: as an afterthought to the Olympics) So having a sports league of the ‘put posters of the players on the wall’ sort is a big deal.

    I suppose it’s way too early for Tor to have any guesses about when the large-print edition will come out? My aunt loved “Lock In”, but she has troubles with standard print sizes, and her Kindle battery won’t hold a charge these days.

  14. Hey there! I noticed that you could pre-order Head On at the Canadian Amazon but not the American one. Any idea when we’ll be able to put in the pre-order here in the states? Thank you for revisiting this world. It’s one of my favorites!

  18. I kinda like the direction this seems to be going. I’ve spent a probably inordinate amount of time thinking about specialized threeps ever since I read Lock In. Are there military threeps? Industrial threeps? Science threeps? How would, say, a threep with an enhanced visual spectrum affect its user–or a miniaturized threep for superfine detail work–or a threep optimized for undersea operation? Does anyone use non-anthropomorphic threeps? Are they proscribed by convention or law, and is the proscription universally honored?

  19. Interesting how this reveal is happening on EW and not just here on Whatever. A function of your increasing audience/reach? A result of the TOR publicity folks doing a great job?

