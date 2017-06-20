Putting the Head On Cover Here, Because Why Wouldn’t I

I mean, I was happy to give Entertainment Weekly an exclusive for a day, but now this cover needs to here at home.
Also, I really like it. Credit to Irene Gallo, Tor’s art director, and Peter Lutjen, the cover designer (he also did the design for Redshirts and Lock In). Tor always does right by me in terms of covers, and this is no exception.
Also, spare me the “apply to forehead” jokes, please. It gets tiring after the first 10,000 times.
“Scalzi has the scientific creativity of a Michael Crichton but fortunately without all the wingnuttiness..”
There, fixed that for you. :) Srsly though, I do love Crichton and Dan Simmons books, just not their politics.
I’m with Bob Dye: being compared to Crichton is being damned with faint praise, or perhaps actually slandered. As an idea guy, he’s pretty good. But as a writer? My recollection is not so favorable. You write to a much higher standard.
Lego Eyore looks sad. But that cover looks spiffy!
Cover looks more like Head Off.
Geoff Hart:
When I wrote Lock In, I said to the Tor folks, “I wrote you a Michael Crichton book, because he’s not making them anymore.” I’m not in the least offended by the comparison; it’s the comparison I intended. Mind you, I think I’m a pretty good writer. But the Haden books are meant to be Crichtonesque thrillers. It’s a very nice slot, sales-wise.
Elegant design. Implies much, reveals little.
Crichton was/remains a very popular writer. Few are immortal, doesn’t mean they’re not worth a read. Heck, the Harvard list of ‘Classics’ remains at 51 books. Ever.
Crichtonesque thriller is ok, as long as it doesn’t carry Crichton’s anti-science bias!
Yes, Crichton is mentioned in the blurb for Lock In, but what about Stephen J. Cannell? Doesn’t anyone else want to see a Scalzi-fied version of that old closing logo?
I cannot wait for this book, although woe and alas alack it appears I must! *hand**staple**forehead*
I happen to really like this world, though that’s not a criticism of Chrichton; I simply prefer your writing.