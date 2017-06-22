I’m getting a smidgen better at taking pictures of these little glowy dudes. The secret, which is not a secret at all, is long exposures on steady platforms, and low ISO settings so you don’t blow out the picture. This one, which is actually a detail of a larger photo, is a 20 second exposure at ISO 250 at late dusk (close to 10 pm here because it was literally the night before the solstice), so the sky was darker than it is here. I used the birdbath in the front yard as a platform.
I was focused on the fireflies but as you can see a little here, and rather better in the photo linked above, I caught some stars in there too, as well as twenty seconds of their movement across the sky, which was apparently just long enough to catch some streaking. I think this is pretty cool.
I’ll probably post one or two more firefly photos before the season is done. I think they’re pretty.
4 thoughts on “More Fireflies”
It’s fun that these days 250 is considered a low ISO. I mean, you’re not wrong, but when I started photography, 400 was as high as it got unless we pushed the film, and then it got grainy as frig. We were often shooting on ISO 64 (OK actually ASA 64)
jridley:
Yeah, digital photography I think has changed the parameters, in part because these days you can shoot at pretty high ISO settings before things start getting really grainy. It’s overall nice for me because I prefer not to use flash if at all possible.
Check out neutral density filters too. They darken the lens so you can effectively run longer exposures without blowing out the image. It may not be helpful for short-lived light sources like lightning bugs or fireworks, but it can make some really cool long exposure stuff possible. They come in varying degrees of darkness. I think long exposure images are the one thing that traditional “still” cameras can do that is beyond the ability of cell phones and video. Combining a span of time into a single image is a unique superpower.
I know nothing about photography but fireflies remind me of summers of my youth in New Jersey. Growing up in California we don’t have fireflies and I used to just be completely happy to chase them around all humid night because I thought they were so neat =) Thanks for letting me see them again!