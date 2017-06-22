On That GOP Health Care Bill, and Tax Breaks

First, my initial thoughts, as rendered on Twitter.
Now, let me talk a little bit more about the part where I say “rich people don’t miss their taxes,” since I think there are people who may be reasonably skeptical about this. Warning: I’m going to talk about my money. Then I’m going to talk about other people’s money.
To begin: I pay taxes on a quarterly basis, because I’m self-employed and the IRS, alas not entirely unreasonably, questions whether self-employed people will keep track of their money for a full year in order to pay off one big tax bill. So every quarter, I pay taxes. And in each of those quarterly tax payments, I pay in taxes roughly what I grossed (and definitely more than I netted) in income from the entire four-and-half years of my first job out of college, working for a newspaper. Add up my yearly tax bill, and it’s close to what I grossed my first ten years of being a professional writer — and there was never a time in there I didn’t do okay; it was a solid continuous progression up the middle-class income ladder.
So these days, whenever I see how much I pay in taxes annually, my first thought is always something like HOLY CRAP that’s a lot of money. I could totally use that! As someone who grew up poor and has worked his way steadily up the income ladder, it’s a freakin’ huge amount in terms of the raw dollars.
And then I pay my taxes and I discover that anything I would have used that ridiculous wad of tax money for, I still have enough in my net income for. I literally cannot think of a thing I want — or need — that my post-tax income can’t handle. Because as it happens, even with federal, state and local taxes, my tax burden is reasonable. I don’t pay taxes in 1980, when the highest marginal federal income tax rate was 70%; I pay taxes in 2017, where top federal tax bracket maxes out at just under 40%. With state and local taxes, I would have to break a sweat to have a total tax indebtedness of 50% — but I don’t come anywhere near that, because like lots of people in my position I have a very smart accountant who finds me lots of deductions.
So even with literally the full (pre-deduction) tax burden someone in Ohio can pay — we max out all the marginal rates — there is more than enough left over for pretty much anything that we want to do, individually, as a couple or as a family. We save a lot, invest a bunch, and thus take that money out of the short-term income pool we use for bills, household spending and, uh, “consumer activity,” and we’re still just fine, thanks. I suppose it’s possible that we could spend so much of our post-tax income that we’re left with little or nothing and thus would wish we had some of the money that we paid in taxes back into our hands, but speaking from experience, this takes effort, and some willful stupidity about your money. Yes, I’m looking at you, Nick Cage and Johnny Depp. But if you’re not the sort of person who spends $30,000 a month on wine, you’re probably going to be fine.
We do just fine. The other people I know who have similar or better incomes than we have also do just fine. The ones I know with substantially better incomes than we have are also doing just fine. No one at my income level or better actively misses the money they spend on taxes, because they’re still rich after they pay taxes.
Would I like to pay less in taxes? When I look at the raw number of dollars I send to the IRS, sure. When I think about the actual impact on my day-to-day life having that money would make, versus the actual and positive impact on the day-to-day life of millions of other people, when people like me pay our taxes? Nope. I have certain (in more than one sense of that word) opinions about how those taxes I pay in should be used, and whether they are being used effectively, and whether I’m getting value for what I pay, to be sure. Those are different issues, however.
Cratering health care for millions in the United States (and crippling Medicare in the bargain) in order to give people like me a tax cut means that we are taking something from people who need it, often desperately, to give something to people who don’t need it and may not even notice it in any substantial way. In the House version of this legislation, you have to make more than $200k to get any tax benefit from it; people with incomes between $200k and $500k a year would get a tax break of $510 on average. $510 is not a lot to get in return for asking millions of other Americans to be potentially priced out of health coverage, have lifetime insurance caps reinstituted, be denied for pre-existing conditions, get sicker and die earlier. And the roughly 95% of Americans who don’t make $200,000 a year won’t even get that.
Rich people don’t need any more tax cuts. They’re doing just fine. They will continue to do just fine. And no, their tax burden isn’t onerous. Trust me, I know. I live that tax burden daily. It doesn’t hurt. What does hurt is knowing that people I know and care for will likely die sooner and sicker than they should just so someone like me gets back a few more dollars they won’t notice. Don’t come at me with “but the rich earned those dollars.” Dude, I earned my dollars, too. I earned them in a country that helped me get where I am in part through taxes. I earned them understanding that getting rich came with an obligation to the society I live in and benefit from, an obligation discharged, in part, by paying a perfectly reasonable amount of taxes.
The motto of the United States is not, in fact, “Fuck you, I got mine.” It was, and should have remained, “E Pluribus Unum” — out of many, one. We’re all Americans. We all deserve the blessings this country can provide. This one is willing to pay his taxes for the benefit of the many.
Well said. Except for “latter” where you meant “ladder”. But that’s a typo. Well said.
I notice you still hire an accountant to minimize the amount of taxes you do pay. Do you think it is immoral/unethical when large companies try to find legal ways to pay as little as possible in tax?
Wait, I thought the rich people were going to take that $510 and turn around and create jobs with it, thereby enabling those millions of low-income folks to get their own health coverage on the open market. Am I missing something?
Well said! Many well off people have said they don’t need this ridiculous tax break-so why does congress want to pass it?
God (or gods) bless you, John. You’re a good person.
I thought the motto was changed to “In God We Trust” a while back? And since then, it seems to have evolved into “In God We Trust to take care of the little people, because we sure as hell aren’t going to do it.”
“E pluribus unum” was certainly a better motto…
While filling out our tax form the past couple of years I saw this extra tax at the end of tax program interview and was slightly annoyed. I then realized what it actually was and knew that getting this bit less back from the money we had withheld that year had virtually no impact on my life at this time. So, I completely agree – I don’t need the tax break – there are a lot of people who need the benefit it provides them.
Ah, but John, just think of all the *jobs* you could create with that extra money! The factories you might build, the, um, lawn maintenance business you could start, employing the poor masses with decent honest jobs (say, mowing political slogans onto hillsides), enabling then to live lives of dignity and self sufficiency, out from under the thumb of big government,
I mean, really, isn’t it better to die of an untreated per-existing condition with DIGNITY, than to live with the shame of a government that FORCES them to get access to health care with OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY??? For shame, sir, for shame. Next you’ll argue that the people living down river from my factory runoff are VICTIMS of my toxic waste, rather than selfish loafers who can’t be bothered to live somewhere up stream…
James:
Good catch. I have adjusted the text.
Sten:
I think it’s possible that certain laws could allow corporations or individuals to take tax breaks or deductions I would personally find immoral or unethical. In those cases I there’s not much I could do to stop them from taking the tax break unless taking advantage of that tax break somehow went against the corporation’s bylaws, and I was in a position to make noise about it, but I might work to change the law.
My own instructions to my accountant, in terms of tax breaks and loopholes, were “If it’s solidly legal and established, great. If it’s questionable or stretching the definition of law, let’s not.” This has done reasonably well for me over the years.
I may be the minority here, but I am GLAD to pay my taxes — other peoples’ taxes helped me acquire an education that allowed me to move up the class ladder, too. (Wasn’t as poor as you back in the day, am not as wealthy as you in the now — I think! But another rung or two up, which allows me to travel, which I love). I certainly wish less of my taxes went to corporate subsidies and more went to education, health (especially mental health, which is needed), infrastructure, culture and the arts…but I have to keep voting in people with my priorities to get that. In general, though, I have a paid-for house and a paid-for car and I can put my own kids through college, so, yeah, I have all I need. A $30,000 golden toilet seat is definitely not something I would waste my hard-earned money on.
I remember when “Fuck you, I got mine.” became this country’s motto during the Reagan years. Some things never change, despite the efforts of some very good people. *Sigh*
I find it fascinating (in a sick way) how many conservative people complain about (non-conservative) politicians taking away their money to help the poor, yelling “It’s unconstitutional!”, when the very first words of the Constitution say the reason for this county to be formed was to make sure that everyone was helped:
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
John: OK, makes sense. Thanks for clarifying.
Yeah, pretty much the same. I’m not even very close to the point at which I might see the nominal reduction in taxes, but most of my friends are going to be screwed if this one actually comes into effect.
Whereas if we’d just kept the individual mandate and such, it’d probably be… well, okay-ish anyway.
Big take-home lesson for me: The insurance model is completely wrong for health care.
For several years my small business tanked with the economy. In fact, for 3 years we took no salary, the business just barely kept above water. During that time I was able to get ACA insurance with a hefty subsidy, at about a quarter of the previous cost of private insurance. Last year, our business recovered so much that most of my subsidy evaporated. I’m still only paying about half of what private insurance would cost, and the coverage is much better that what I could get otherwise.
In other words, the cost reductions were there when I needed them, and now that I don’t need them so much, I’m doing well enough that I’m okay with the higher premiums. Not that I wouldn’t prefer to have that money for other uses, but I know I’m expensive to insure (lots of medical conditions) and it’s fair that I spend a decent portion of my budget for healthcare. For me at least, the ACA worked exactly as it was intended to, and it would go on doing so without the Republicans messing about with it.
I’ve found that when people who have tight budgets list their expenses, they rarely include healthcare as a monthly item, the way they do rent, or clothing or transportation. They treat it like a one-off catastrophic expense, like a tornado or a flood. They don’t budget it, or if they do, they budget inadequately. If we had single payer, that monthly expense would be part of our taxes and we’d all be better off. Well, except for the billionaires, and for them my empathy is limited.
As long as we don’t allow the poor to own guns, what’s the worst that can happen?
I have parents/friends/family that have insurance costs that will become astronomical if things change (and they are already burdensome as is). I don’t necessarily agree with all of “Obamacare” but what is being proposed is exponentially worse in almost every conceivable way.
Even if you ignore the sentiment, “E pluribus unum” is still a far better motto – for no other reason than because Ben Franklin nicked it from a Latin poem about making salad dressing.
Agreed. My take-home pay is plenty, especially when DH is making enough to bump us into the 33% tax bracket.
For people reading this, wondering, but what can I do? Indivisible has suggestions for people in red, blue, and purple districts. https://www.indivisibleguide.com/resource/stop-trumpcare-june-action-plan/
I don’t want to put in too many links into this comment, but if you go to ouramendments dot org , you can add amendments to the voting which will slow it down. To quote:
“Republicans are using a special process called “reconciliation” to jam through TrumpCare. This means they only need 50 votes, instead of the usual 60, to pass it. But the trade-off is that they have to allow an unlimited number of amendments. Any Senator can file as many amendments as they want and then call them up for a vote on the Senate floor during a period called “vote-a-rama.” Democratic Senators can and should plan thousands of amendments and keep them going until Republicans agree to have public hearings on the bill.
“By introducing tens of thousands of amendments, Democrats can slow down the process enough to draw necessary attention to Senate Republicans’ secret process and the disastrous impacts of their TrumpCare bill.”
Even us well off people might get gored by AHCA, since caps are back. And it’s REALLY easy to exceed those caps with one serious illness.
(And, of course, pre-existing conditions are not a MEDICAL stricture. It’s purely a business tactic, used mostly to avoid paying out for what people paid for.)
We sold a business five years ago and paid an ungodly amount of taxes on it. Like you, it was more than I had made in a number of years of my life. And it still only amounted to a 20% rate on the whole thing.
I’d like a new deck and a new kitchen. I’ll trade that so my mom (and your mom, too) can keep her Medicaid every time. I can console myself while I cook meals in my existing kitchen, and eat them on my existing deck, which is more than a whole lot of people can do right now.
I currently work for two billionaires who cash $5,000 checks for spending change bi-weekly. Most of their expenses (travel, cars, etc.) are chalked up to their corporate accounts. And, like Scalzi they pay three full time people to do nothing but handle their taxes and family finances so I really don’t see how a miniscule $510 tax break will be of any benefit to them in any way. But somehow the Republicans in Congress are more concerned about poor people cheating Medicaid or getting undeserved welfare or Planned Parenthood funds potentially be used for abortions. Totally Mind Boggling!
Nice cat picture. Were you trying to Sugar coat that Twitter thread? (Sorry, couldn’t resist.)
As a person who will be mostly (if not completely) screwed if the AHCA passes, I completely agree with you. Maybe the more idle rich could cut back on that wine budget a little to make up for not getting that tax cut. (In your case, even though you said you wouldn’t miss the tax cut, I’d be willing to send you some Coke Zero on a regular basis to make it up to you.)
I get my insurance through my employer, and thank goodness I do because before ACA passed I would not have been able to get coverage at all (I’m diabetic). My insurance company has a habit of deciding that medications I’m on – such as insulin – are actually over-the-counter medications so they won’t cover them, which can be bad enough.
But now I’m in end stage renal disease (diabetic complication). If they pass AHCA and lifetime coverage caps go into effect, I may well find myself having to decide whether I can afford to burn through the coverage to get a kidney transplant and have no medical coverage for the rest of my life, or just live for as long as possible on dialysis until the coverage runs out.
Not a choice I want to have to face, frankly, and not one anyone should ever have to.
Soulflower:
To be clear I don’t pay three people full-time to deal with my money (I know you knew that, but in case anyone else was confused).
Speaking as one of the vulnerable, thank you. We cheerfully (if painfully) pay our bit too, and for exactly the same reasons.
I still live paycheque to paycheque and frequently have issues paying my bills.
Despite this – I entirely support my taxes going to folks that need them and do not begrudge paying them at all.
Once again – Mr. Scalzi makes far too much sense for most folks.
@Mary Raugh
I assume you’ve looked into this, but as of now, if you have ESRD, you may be eligible for Medicare (not Medicaid) at any age. https://www.medicare.gov/people-like-me/esrd/getting-medicare-with-esrd.html#collapse-3166
I’m terribly sorry. :(
Tax cuts schmax cuts, it’s the spending cuts that are going to kill people. And, no, those two things don’t have to go together, go read up on Modern Monetary Theory.
Enfin je vois que dans les revolutions l’autorité toujours reste aux plus scélérats
Danton.
Bon Chance, Mon Ami.
#ADAPTandResist
Like you, I live in Ohio, and, like you, I make my living as a novelist. Gov Kasich and the state GOP have given me a big fat tax cut because all the jobs I’ll create with that extra cash on hand. (Note to the governor: I have created no jobs with this windfall.) Unsurprisingly, the promised economic boom did not happen. Consequently, the state legislature had to fill a $2 billion budget hole. They did not do this by raising my taxes. Instead, they cut $2 million from Medicaid. It’s like this perfect storm of cruelty. If you read the Senate bill, there’s all this talk about state-level ‘flexibility” and “innovation.” It’s like burning down somebody’s house and giving them the flexibility to live under whatever bridge they choose.
This is from Belgium, one of those countries with mandatory social security. I am, like our host, self-employed. My personal social security payments are 20-22% of my gross income after deductions. If I were employed, my employer is obliged to pay between 15% and 35% social security on top of my gross wage. I myself pay 13,07% social security out of my gross wages.
So the math is: I’m self-employed and earn 50k a year after deductions = I pay 10-11k social security for that year. I’m employed and earn 50k after deductions: I myself have to pay 6,5k social security out of those 50k, while my employer has to pay 7,5-15k social security on top of my 50k wages.
And I’m totally fine with that. Because that money is used to pay for my hospital bills, my unemployment benefits, my pension, etc. My dad turns 79 this week; a few years ago he had an emergency bypass operation. 95% or so of that bill was paid by social security, he only had to pay 5%.
If he’d had to pay every penny of it, he and my mom would’ve had to sell their house. Because both of them had had to leave school at age 14 and spent their entire lives working at low wages, spending everything they got to give their children a better education, their savings are minimal.
I don’t care if there are people out there that the system provides for when they personally don’t really need it. For every one of them the system helps one hundred or more who really, really need it when misfortune falls upon them.
Every system has its drawbacks, of course. Ours has lots of them. But as our host has so eloquently said: “we all deserve the blessings this country can provide”. The same goes for mine as well. And that’s why I’m more than willing to pay social security, even taxes.
Strangely, there are those in this country who seem to believe the poor have more healthcare options and the elderly more money than they need. Therefore, it is imperative that more money be transferred away from these people and delivered to the top income brackets.
I know. Makes no sense. But then, have you seen who somehow won the last election for President?
It is hard not to use overheated rhetoric when thinking of how to react to what these people are trying to do with their “health care” plan. They are consciously and knowingly acting in favor of the wealthy class at the expense of the health and welfare of the lower and even the middle classes to such an extent that it seems clear that people will needlessly suffer and even die because of this. There is something radically depraved about their moral sensibilities as it relates to our need to respect our common humanity. I cannot tell you how much I despise them.
I’m glad you made sure to state explicitly that you DON’T NEED that tax cut money. I’d like to see some progressive politicians make that same point — that the tax cuts are going to people who already have enough money. Admittedly, it’s probably difficult to get anyone, no matter their income, to admit they have enough.
You reject a tax cut for “the rich,” yet you refrain from advocating any tax increases on “the rich.” That adds up to an odd defense of the national status quo on federal taxes.
Soulflower,
The $510 savings that Mr.Scalzi mentioned was the average for people with an annual income in the 200K to 500K range. As these two guys are billionaires, I presume their annual incomes are many times that amount (at LEAST in the tens of millions). Those two people will see a savings of a good deal more than $510 in savings from off there taxes from this bill, but Mr. Scalzi’s point stands as to how much of a material difference it will make in how they live their lives.
Pedro:
Our gracious host probably didn’t opine on tax increases for “the rich” because they weren’t germane to the discussion of the AHCA (aside: is it improper to refer to it as “CheetoCare”?). In any event, trying to get a tax hike on “the rich” through the 115th Congress is about as likely as successfully piloting the Knock Nevis through the Panama Canal.
What’s on the table right now is a petty tax cut being paid for through shredding the American medical care system. Makes me wonder if the tax cut is the primary purpose, or if it’s an added benefit and the primary purpose was to rain misery and sickness and death on the “undeserving”.
Bravo for 2,4 (especially, please look up regressive in the dictionary) & 5. We’re lucky enough to be in the same general region of the tax code, and the tax cut won’t make any difference to us. It will make a lot of difference (in dollar terms) to the 0.01%, but the rest of us won’t notice the tax cut.
The AHCA is an abomination but if the red states keep voting against their own economic interests out of tribal fanaticism, it’s going to pass. Heck, I vote against my economic interest all the time, but I’m doing OK. It’s almost at the point #Calexit makes sense…
I am disabled, with strategically placed tumors that create random seizures guaranteeing I will never work a “normal” job, and receive diability for now (fingers crossed). I just want to tell all you people here today “Thank you” for your humanity. It means a lot.
A. Freakin. Men. Thanks Mr S
Oh, and of course, the tax cut is retrospective to the beginning of this year (per Forbes, amongst others).
It’s a tax cut, eviscerating healthcare is just a side-effect.
“The AHCA 2.0 eliminates the NIIT’s 3.8 percentage point surtax immediately and retroactively to the beginning of 2017”
Thank you. (Being articulate about things is beyond me, today… )
$500 in savings? Seriously? I wont even notice that.
To the people who complain about “It’s my money!”, well, I dont have children, but my property taxes are used to fund public schools. For their children.
Can I have it all back? Please??
Taxes are the dues that we pay to live in a civil society.
I love educating children.
As I say to everyone I meet: “Taxes. How we pay for stuff.” And then I mention other countries’ tax rates and how relatively light ours is because we DON’T pay for universal health care and preschool and new parent leave, etc. We had a library trustee who wanted to close the building because he never used it (those were dark days). Never mind the thousands of residents who DID use and need and value the library.
Thank you, thank you, thank you, Mr. Scalzi.
‘The motto of the United States is not, in fact, “Fuck you, I got mine.” It was, and should have remained, “E Pluribus Unum” — out of many, one. We’re all Americans. We all deserve the blessings this country can provide. This one is willing to pay his taxes for the benefit of the many.’
Beautifully put, thank you.